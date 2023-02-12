It’s hard not to notice how western media has not exactly done a whole lot of reporting on the devastating earthquake in Turkey/Syria where the death toll is expected to hit 22k. You’d think this would be huge news …

Miranda Devine explains why it’s not, blasts the media, and takes climate change crisis grifters/liars/actors/fakers/frauds etc. apart in one perfectly brutal tweet.

Earthquake death toll in Turkey/Syria expected to hit 22,000. Not much attention in the west. Earthquakes can’t be spun into climate change panic and the powers that be don’t want us to be reminded that nature, like death, is ultimately beyond our control. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 11, 2023

Boom.

So much boom.

Yup, we noticed our climate crisis pals were awfully quiet as well.

There’s a reason. Obviously.

I'm sorry this happened but America has other pressing issues. — Lars Courville (@LarsCourville) February 11, 2023

Ummm … what? Maybe if this earthquake happened in Ukraine?

Like sending billions to Ukraine?

Like housing the illegals instead of our homeless? — Batalysta (@batalysta) February 11, 2023

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

What if we all wore house slippers and were only allowed to walk or run for 15 mins a day? Surely that would save us from seismic events in the future? Less stress on fault lines ammirite? — The Duchess Of Mega MAGA (@MrsBodington) February 11, 2023

There ya’ go. Hey, it’s as believable as taxing the crap out of Americans because that will somehow magically STOP climate change.

DO IT FOR THE PLANET.

Unless it can be weaponized, tragedy doesn’t generate clicks. So terrible, those poor people, I’ll keep them all in my prayers. Thanks for highlighting, we should all be mourning the sheer loss of life. 🙏🙏🙏 — Fred&Ginger… (@FredOakland) February 12, 2023

This. ^

Unless it can be used for political gain …

It was over 23,000 yesterday. Over 26,000 as of today. — Truck_Of_Meat (@TruckOfMeat1) February 11, 2023

So awful.

Prayers for Turkey/Syria…Thank you Miranda for your words. God bless you. — Thomas Adams (@smadateapot) February 11, 2023

Lived through a few in SoCsl, little interest to the press — jay coffey (@jaycoffeyradio) February 11, 2023

They only care when the deaths are beneficial for their narrative or the Democrat’s agenda. If this had been a hurricane or some other ‘weather’ event we’d have nothing but John Kerry and Al Gore being interviewed by CNN blaming gas stoves 24/7 for the next week. With a dash of somehow blaming Trump and his ‘white supremacist nationalist supporters.

Sounds cynical, we know.

But it’s true.

***

***

