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'How Is This Real?' Scott Pelley's Post-Firing Instagram Pic Sparks More Than a Few Eye Rolls

Doug P. | 9:12 PM on June 06, 2026
Twitchy

As you all know by now, CBS News and 60 Minutes execs fired Scott Pelley for what appears to be insubordination. Pelley will now possibly join the ranks of other former network "journalists" setting out to prove that preconceived notions about their bias were well founded: 

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Pelley, a well-respected veteran of “60 Minutes,” was fired from the newsmagazine after he lashed out at Bilton during a staff meeting on May 25. He reportedly told the former NYT technology columnist that he had “slender qualifications” to steer the ship at “60 Minutes.” Bilton was inserted into leadership by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, whom Pelley accused of “murdering” the show during the same meeting.

Pelley has responded in a way that's not completely surprising.

Variety was among outlets sharing the former 60 Minutes' host's post-firing Instagram post: 

Well, at least the average American can relate to Pelley's struggles now!

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That just says it all. 

The New Republic said that the firing of Pelley would "reverberate in American journalism history." We highly doubt that, but hopefully his boat stays afloat throughout his retirement. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (as Scott Pelley does in his sailboat). 

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