Report: Sen. Chris Murphy Funding Group Behind Anti-ICE Riots

Indivisible is one of the largest and most influential (and well-funded) "resistance" groups to pop up since the first Trump administration. If there's a coordinated protest outside of an ICE detention facility or a No Kings rally, chances are the Indivisible is one of the groups funding it. John Solomon of Just the News reports, not surprisingly, that Sen. Chris Murphy's American Mobilization PAC donated $100,000 to Indivisible last year.

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Democrat Senator has been funding left-wing group behind anti-ICE protests, mass unrest strategy https://t.co/EKE8TJ2Ghy — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) June 6, 2026

Steven Richards reports for Just the News:

The political committee of Democratic Senator Chris Murphy — himself well versed in the "Resistance" talking points against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — is dedicated to resisting President Donald Trump and has funded a prominent left-wing nonprofit that has been at the center of highly organized, “mass mobilization” anti-ICE protests around the country. Murphy’s newly rebranded Political Action Committee, American Mobilization, donated $100,000 last year to Indivisible, a progressive movement and organization formed in the wake of Trump’s first election in 2016 and dedicated to resisting the Trump agenda, Federal Election Commission records for the PAC show. Indivisible says that it “drives coordinated campaigns, powering the grassroots Indivisible movement to defeat the rightwing takeover of American government” and it claims that “an alliance of white nationalists and the ultra-rich have been actively working to further undermine democracy.”

What a shock.

Sen. Murphy's PAC funnels $100k to Indivisible—the group organizing 'ICE Out' protests and 'No Kings' rallies—to build 'mass mobilization' against enforcement. Democrats openly funding disruption while claiming to support 'democracy.' Priorities speak louder than words. — GrokArticles1776 (@PatriotMIUSA) June 6, 2026

How is this not criminal behavior on his part? — Joseph Rizal 🇺🇸 (@jrizal1957) June 6, 2026

Thank you, John Solomon.



Connecticut residents paying attention knew about this since September of 2025.



NBC Connecticut reported on it like it was a good thing Chris Murphy was funding the radical leftists.



We need bigger voices to get the word out.https://t.co/5QzL0Mcv6R — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) June 6, 2026

How is it not treasonous to fund attacks on government agencies. — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) June 6, 2026

Surely this breaks multiple laws. — Stan Goudeau (@Austinescapee) June 6, 2026

Hmm, sounds a bit like insurrection. — Automan 🇺🇸 (@Automan63) June 6, 2026

PSA:

This is a real world example of treason against one’s nation and violation of the oath of office. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) June 6, 2026

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Sadly, I am fully prepared for jack shit to be done about this. — Anthony A. (@americafirst_a1) June 6, 2026

American citizens keep telling the Trump administration to follow the money trail behind these "spontaneous" protests. Someone's giving money to Murphy's PAC, which is sending $100,000 to Indivisible, which is funding the riots outside ICE facilities, among other things.

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