Border Czar Tom Homan Explains What Happens If Delaney Hall in Newark Is Shut Down

From the rioters out front every night to New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, the end goal is to have Newark's ICE detention facility, Delaney Hall, shut down. We haven't heard from Sherrill what she intends to do with all of the detained murderers and child rapists if the facility is closed down — we think we can safely assume she wants them all released back into the community.

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CBS News talked to border czar Tom Homan, who we don't hear from enough. He gave the host an education on ICE detention and said that if Delaney Hall is shut down, they'll just fly the detainees to a detention facility in Texas or Arizona. They're not going free.

DHS liked this clip so much that they posted it to their feed:

“You want to shut down the facility? Then every illegal alien we arrest in that state, we’ll fly to Texas. We’ll fly to Arizona, detain them there, because we’re going to keep arresting people. We’re going to keep detaining people. We’re going to keep removing people.”… pic.twitter.com/daUc2r24Vi — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 5, 2026

Arrest, detain, and deport. Keeping America safe. — 🇺🇸Ben Owen™️🇺🇸 (@hrkbenowen) June 5, 2026

NEVER give in to the Democrats. Keep Delaney Hall open until it’s no longer needed! @RealTomHoman, shutting it down gives the New Jersey Democrats a symbolic victory but a victory nonetheless. — Chris (@FuriousChef) June 5, 2026

But if you arrest illegals and send them out of state dems might complain they don’t know where they went to! Oh wait, they already do that when they know exactly where they were taken. Disregard. — MikeInTexas🇺🇸 (@Adopt_a_MEME) June 5, 2026

I'm fine with flying them straight to their home countries. Let's get them moving — PatriotTeaParty🇺🇸 (@Patri0tTeaParty) June 6, 2026

How about instead, they want the facility closed no problem. Instead of taking the illegals to a facility, put them on a plane and ship them home.

I bet they demand the facility to remain open if that's their alternative — CA Mom (@CaliMom707) June 5, 2026

In reality that's what you should be doing to begin with it would totally kill their issue in that state. — Shane (@pdqshane) June 5, 2026

I doubt the protesters care about anyone in that facility. They are being paid to act out. They have no moral compass that would make them even consider how their actions affect anyone. — Wolfbyte1966 🇺🇸 (@wolfbyte1966) June 6, 2026

I was expecting mass deportations. — Heitor Lejeune (@HeitorLejeune) June 6, 2026

Why stop for a layover in Texas? You're already at the border. Finish the job. I think this is the practicality Bovino is trying to communicate that is currently lacking. — Vapor (@StpVapor) June 6, 2026

Just an opinion here, but if they have a final order of deportation, shouldn't they be deported within 24 hours of their arrest? That would resolve some of the detention issues. — Rhonda McGuire (@Mcguirr1) June 5, 2026

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For all this talk actual deportation numbers are pretty low. — Mike R (@I_am_Mutated) June 5, 2026

We need to pump those numbers up.

They are in the US illegally, once arrested, drive them DIRECTLY to Newark Airport and put them on the next plane out of the country. Then no detention facilities will be needed. Problem solved. — Emme Summerlin (@EmmeSummerlin) June 5, 2026

All talk, talk, talk. — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) June 5, 2026

We love Homan, but we'd also love true mass deportations on the scale of President Biden's border invasion that he talks about.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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