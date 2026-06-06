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Border Czar Tom Homan Explains What Happens If Delaney Hall in Newark Is Shut Down

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 06, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

From the rioters out front every night to New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, the end goal is to have Newark's ICE detention facility, Delaney Hall, shut down. We haven't heard from Sherrill what she intends to do with all of the detained murderers and child rapists if the facility is closed down — we think we can safely assume she wants them all released back into the community.

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CBS News talked to border czar Tom Homan, who we don't hear from enough. He gave the host an education on ICE detention and said that if Delaney Hall is shut down, they'll just fly the detainees to a detention facility in Texas or Arizona. They're not going free.

DHS liked this clip so much that they posted it to their feed:

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We need to pump those numbers up.

We love Homan, but we'd also love true mass deportations on the scale of President Biden's border invasion that he talks about.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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