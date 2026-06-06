The Economist Looks at the 'New' Dangerous Rhetoric About Anti-White Prejudice in British Politics

In case you missed the story, there was outrage in Britain this week when police released bodycam footage of an 18-year-old university student being handcuffed by police, even though he said he'd been stabbed and couldn't breathe. "I don't think you have, mate," one officer can be heard saying on the video. The police were arresting Henry Nowak for allegedly racially assaulting Vickrum Digwa, a Sikh who was carrying with him an eight-inch ceremonial blade called a kirpan. Nowak died, and Digwa was sentenced this week to 21 years in prison, the minimum sentence. Digwa's mother was also charged with concealing the murder weapon.

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The argument, of course, is whether the police's "anti-racist" training had led them to calmly take a false statement from Digwa while Nowak bled out on the ground, handcuffed.

The Economist says that rhetoric about anti-white prejudice is new to British politics (it's not … it's the reason Prime Minister Starmer has the nickname "two-tier Kier"). The Economist also says the rhetoric is dangerous … because it could cause white voters to vote for Nigel Farage and his Reform UK Party. The Economist reports that this was not Britain's "George Floyd moment."

Nigel Farage and his Reform UK colleagues on the populist right have been less measured. Mr Farage broadcast an “emergency address” on June 2nd in which he called on the public to respond “with pure, cold rage” and declared: “White lives matter too.” Robert Jenrick, his economic spokesman, said: “There is an issue with anti-white racism in this country.” When Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader who boasts of her anti-woke credentials, accused Mr Farage of trying to stir up division by presenting himself as the defender of whites, Reform’s aggressive home-affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf, retorted, shamefully: “Kemi and the Tory party do not care about white people.” This sort of rhetoric is new to British politics—and dangerous. The main parties have largely agreed on a message of racial unity, and avoided encouraging the white majority to nurse grievances. … So why has he embraced a new, uglier way of thinking, which explicitly casts white people as a group that now requires help? Reform points to a handful of genuinely concerning examples where crimes committed by ethnic minorities were downplayed out of misplaced concerns about stigma or stereotyping—notably the “grooming gangs” scandal in which groups of Pakistani-origin men sexually abused (mostly white) girls.

I dunno, seems more prompted by a clear case of two-tier treatment resulting in the death of an innocent kid. Doubt many on the right view that as an "opportunity".



Have you considered listening to their concerns rather than dismissing them outright? — Man_in_the_High_Keep (@flipseider) June 6, 2026

I much prefer rhetoric against disingenuous propagandists. — William M Briggs - Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) June 6, 2026

I think it's the being stabbed, raped then arrested for complaining about it that has everyone's knickers in a bunch. — SamlAdams1722 (@Adams1722Saml) June 6, 2026

Or maybe a realisation that the country is going down the toilet.

Unchecked mass immigration of third world unskilled men to any country will destroy it, economically and socially.

That’s why Western Europe is now a broken, bankrupt, borderless basket case on life support. — paint it black (@CollinsMikeyc) June 6, 2026

Shameful for even the Economist. Flagrantly false that this is new. — Olivier K. (@OliBoFama) June 6, 2026

Idiotic comment. It’s not new. You’ve only just decided that it’s newsworthy!



🤡🌏 — SA Bridgestone (@S_A_Bridgestone) June 6, 2026

They're afraid Reform UK might overtake the Labour Party. That's it.

You've always been pro-establishment shills, but this is low even for this globalist rag.



It's not "rhetoric" it's fact. See the force in question's own Race Action Plan: https://t.co/9A42XwhxOn — Poliorketes (@poliorketes000) June 6, 2026

Anti-white prejudice is not new to British politics. Now it can no longer be ignored. — "Elections" Have Consequences (@PaulGaier1) June 6, 2026

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Absolutely pathetic



There is a very real story here, but instead of covering it you mock and degrade those who actually notice. — Professor X (@rationalhumanis) June 6, 2026

You guys give Pakistani child rapists shorter prison terms than you give white people who say something mean online — Humpy Appleby (@HumpyAppleby) June 6, 2026

While the rhetoric may be new because you and your race communist propagandist friends have been covering it up, because of free speech on X, it is now clear it’s systemic and been going on for years.



You should be ashamed, fired, and deported for your vile anti-British treason. — Captain Chaos (@chaosbomdotcom) June 6, 2026

The rhetoric isn't new. In January of 2025, the Labour Party blocked an inquiry into Pakistani grooming gangs.

If you think rhetoric is dangerous, you should see how bad it is when young British men are stabbed and young British girls are raped by migrants from India and Pakistan. https://t.co/pP3rCUIhmK — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 6, 2026

There's a report that police rules are under review since Nowak's death in handcuffs.

Woke policing killed Henry Nowak.



Just look at the 6 anti-racism “commitments”:



1. Take a stand against racism in all forms

2. Proactively identify & tackle “racial inequalities”

3. Reform policies that over-police or under-protect certain groups

4. Partner with others to… pic.twitter.com/yXbLaZb1s7 — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) June 6, 2026

The post continues:

… fix societal racial gaps 5. Deliver “equality of outcomes” by treating people differently based on race,needs,experiences 6. Show transparency, leadership & measure anti-racism impact Translation: >do not treat everyone equally under the law >explicitly reject colour-blind policing >respond based on skin color and “lived experience” to engineer equal results The police at the scene did exactly that and the outcome was an absolute tragedy.

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Again, the only "danger" The Economist sees is Farage and the Reform UK Party gaining in the polls.

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