Nothing to see here, just Biden’s DOJ being accused of ‘outrageous government misconduct’ for deliberately withholding a document central to the ‘seditious conspiracy’ case against the Proud Boys.

Gosh, this doesn’t seem all that justice-y to us.

BOMSHELL motion filed in Proud Boys trial. Defense accuses Biden DOJ of "outrageous government misconduct" for withholding critical information related to a document central to DOJ case against 5 accused of "seditious conspiracy." The seditionists are inside the house… pic.twitter.com/M2UdJWKUyX — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 12, 2023

Outrageous government misconduct doesn’t sound like a GOOD thing.

And yeah, this sounds pretty damn outrageous.

Side note, big props to Julie Kelly for staying on this story since we know nobody in the mainstream will bother to cover it. Keep going.

Samuel Arnes, a former State Department and Special Operations official, drafted the "1776 Returns" document used as key evidence in PB trial. He just HAPPENED to share it with Enrique Tarrio's lady friend and she just HAPPENED to give it to Tarrio:https://t.co/eMEhwForw9 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 12, 2023

They just happened to let people into the Capitol that day.

*adjusts tinfoil shirt – we need more than a hat at this point*

DOJ and FBI convincing jury the doc is a creation of the Proud Boys when it clearly was not. pic.twitter.com/z2eLQYXPJb — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 12, 2023

Shameful. Just evil and shameful.

Sounds about right for the Biden admin.

This farce of a trial continues under Judge Tim Kelly, a Trump appointee. Last week, he allowed DOJ to introduce as evidence a clip of Trump mentioning the Proud Boys during a Sept 2020 debate that had nothing to do with Jan 6. He is invested in guilty verdicts: pic.twitter.com/V0Osub2dRr — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 12, 2023

It certainly doesn’t look like he’s all that concerned about ‘justice’ because this is certainly NOT justice.

One cannot expect decency from indecent prosecutors and judges. This is Whitmer fednapping on steroids. pic.twitter.com/qFdedkmMU9 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 12, 2023

We keep seeing this same pattern over and over and over again with this DOJ.

I really hate when I misspell a word in a critical post. Bombshell – needed more coffee. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 12, 2023

We’ve gotcha, Julie.

It happens.

This was definitely a bombshell, whether you support the Proud Boys or not.

***

Related:

White, female prof using QB’s skin color to make Super Bowl LVII a RACE thing goes SO very very wrong

Dom Lucre takes a stroll down Biden’s RACIST AF memory lane in receipt-filled, MERCILESS thread

Miranda Devine uses Turkey/Syria earthquake to EXPOSE climate change grifters/liars in 1 brutal tweet

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.