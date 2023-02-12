Nothing to see here, just Biden’s DOJ being accused of ‘outrageous government misconduct’ for deliberately withholding a document central to the ‘seditious conspiracy’ case against the Proud Boys.

Gosh, this doesn’t seem all that justice-y to us.

Outrageous government misconduct doesn’t sound like a GOOD thing.

And yeah, this sounds pretty damn outrageous.

Side note, big props to Julie Kelly for staying on this story since we know nobody in the mainstream will bother to cover it. Keep going.

Trending

They just happened to let people into the Capitol that day.

*adjusts tinfoil shirt – we need more than a hat at this point*

Shameful. Just evil and shameful.

Sounds about right for the Biden admin.

It certainly doesn’t look like he’s all that concerned about ‘justice’ because this is certainly NOT justice.

We keep seeing this same pattern over and over and over again with this DOJ.

We’ve gotcha, Julie.

It happens.

This was definitely a bombshell, whether you support the Proud Boys or not.

***

Related:

White, female prof using QB’s skin color to make Super Bowl LVII a RACE thing goes SO very very wrong

Dom Lucre takes a stroll down Biden’s RACIST AF memory lane in receipt-filled, MERCILESS thread

Miranda Devine uses Turkey/Syria earthquake to EXPOSE climate change grifters/liars in 1 brutal tweet

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenDoJJ6Proud Boys