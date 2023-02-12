Lady, just let the damn Super Bowl be the Super Bowl.

Per her bio, Kate Aguilar is a historian of race and sport … because that’s apparently a thing now. Remember when we just watched football (movies, TV shows, plays, concerts, etc.) to be entertained? Yeah, it’s been a long time but we used to be able to just enjoy things that were meant to entertain us.

Now, thanks to our compassionate, tolerant, annoying pals on the Left EVERYTHING has to be a freakin’ lecture.

Case in point:

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! I’m proud of this piece for the Washington Post, and grateful for all the scholars/scholarship who made it possible. https://t.co/W7BwqoHr5Y — Kate Aguilar (@profkateaguilar) February 12, 2023

Ummm.

Really?

From WaPo:

To justify slavery and the transatlantic trade of enslaved people, Europeans — and later Americans — asserted that Black people were built for labor. Proponents of slavery argued that biological differences between Black and White Americans necessitated separation and social control. They also developed ideas about the intellectual superiority of Whites, as well as their supposed greater fitness to lead.

As early as the late 19th century, these ideas began to affect the burgeoning world of sports. Historian Dave Wiggins’s work reveals how fans and coaches, as well as athletes, trainers, cultural anthropologists, psychologists, sociologists, physical educators, biologists, medical doctors, and, later, sportscasters claimed that Black and White athletes had innate differences that made them better suited for different roles in sports. Many argued that Black people were athletically superior and intellectually inferior. Sorry, it doesn’t get any better than those two paragraphs and we know, those are bad enough. Trending Dom Lucre takes a stroll down Biden's RACIST AF memory lane in receipt-filled, MERCILESS thread



White, female prof using QB's skin color to make Super Bowl LVII a RACE thing goes SO very very wrong

Told you guys, WOOF.

Blonde female professor of "African America Studies" and "sports history" has some thoughts on the Super Bowl. https://t.co/HwB9Y5N9rB pic.twitter.com/8haMHBPBlv — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) February 12, 2023

We got nothin’.

Well luckily he legacy of slavery that existed in 2021 has finally lifted in 2022/2023 — MrTate (@MrTate) February 12, 2023

THANK GOD.

Let me help yall, since its obvious she will take 5 minutes to say what can be said in 20 seconds: Theres finally 2 black quaterbacks starting in the superbowl, because it took this long for 2 teams headed with a black quarterback to make it through the playoffs. Thats it. — MAGA Republican Draciele (@draco9384) February 12, 2023

But racism! Social justice! Project 1619!

She needs to just shut up. No one cares what color the quarterbacks are. #FlyEaglesFly — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) February 12, 2023

Yup.

Translation:”Here’s my virtue signal article published in a time of overinflated wokeness to hopefully allow me to get a promotion I never deserved in the first place.” — QueenoftheSouth 🇺🇸 (@QotS1011) February 12, 2023

So she’s an assistant professor at a small catholic college in rural Minnesota, researching black athletes at the university of Miami. Are we supposed to pretend this isn’t hilarious? — Coach Taylor (@JimEagle55) February 12, 2023

Hey, we laughed.

That surely counts for something.

***

Related:

Dom Lucre takes a stroll down Biden’s RACIST AF memory lane in receipt-filled, MERCILESS thread

CYA –> Microsoft BACKPEDALS supporting Lefty ad group caught trying to destroy conservative news sites

Miranda Devine uses Turkey/Syria earthquake to EXPOSE climate change grifters/liars in 1 brutal tweet

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.