White, female prof using QB’s skin color to make Super Bowl LVII a RACE thing goes SO very very wrong

Posted at 11:23 am on February 12, 2023 by Sam J.

Lady, just let the damn Super Bowl be the Super Bowl.

Per her bio, Kate Aguilar is a historian of race and sport … because that’s apparently a thing now. Remember when we just watched football (movies, TV shows, plays, concerts, etc.) to be entertained? Yeah, it’s been a long time but we used to be able to just enjoy things that were meant to entertain us.

Now, thanks to our compassionate, tolerant, annoying pals on the Left EVERYTHING has to be a freakin’ lecture.

Case in point:

Ummm.

Really?

From WaPo:

To justify slavery and the transatlantic trade of enslaved people, Europeans — and later Americans — asserted that Black people were built for labor. Proponents of slavery argued that biological differences between Black and White Americans necessitated separation and social control. They also developed ideas about the intellectual superiority of Whites, as well as their supposed greater fitness to lead.

As early as the late 19th century, these ideas began to affect the burgeoning world of sports. Historian Dave Wiggins’s work reveals how fans and coaches, as well as athletes, trainers, cultural anthropologists, psychologists, sociologists, physical educators, biologists, medical doctors, and, later, sportscasters claimed that Black and White athletes had innate differences that made them better suited for different roles in sports. Many argued that Black people were athletically superior and intellectually inferior.

Sorry, it doesn’t get any better than those two paragraphs and we know, those are bad enough.

Told you guys, WOOF.

We got nothin’.

THANK GOD.

But racism! Social justice! Project 1619!

Yup.

Hey, we laughed.

That surely counts for something.

