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Law Prof Says Karmelo Anthony Is Entitled to a New Trial Because It Was Not a Jury of His Peers

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 13, 2026
Twitchy

What is it with law professors that they come up with the worst takes on X? And then they end up pumping out attorneys like Jasmine Crockett. W. Burlette Carter claims that convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony is entitled to a new trial because he is entitled to a jury of his peers. What would be a jury of his peers? Black teens who provoke and then stab white teens to death?

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She goes on and on, adding that Anthony's court-appointed lawyer (because he claimed he was indigent after raising $600,000 on GiveSendGo) "also seemed unable to appreciate and counter the impact of racial overtones in that case.  Those overtones are clear even on Twitter commentary as folks seek to paint Metcalf as having no culpability in what happened and Karmelo as a complete monster."

Has she read any of the Twitter commentary? They want to dig up Metcalf and stab him again. Maybe Anthony is not a "complete monster," but he has no impulse control and is guilty of murder.

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Meanwhile, over on CBS News Los Angeles, they found it "very eyebrow-raising" that three black jurors were struck.

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"How is that even legal in 2026?"

Morons.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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ACADEMIA CBS NEWS CRIME JASMINE CROCKETT

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