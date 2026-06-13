Couch Potato Aaron Rupar Mocks Pete Hegseth's 'Seizure-Like' Workout by Deceivingly Cutting Video

Aaron Rupar, the guy who is paid to ostensibly sit around and watch Fox News all day long, is mocking the physical prowess of Pete Hegseth.

chat is it healthy when it looks like you're having a grand mal while "exercising"? https://t.co/gqqwsRdogq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 12, 2026

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Aaron is asking this question because he never works out and doesn't know what working to exhaustion looks like.

That's called pushing yourself to failure. — Benny (@amrcn_benny) June 12, 2026

Aaron doesn't have to push himself to failure. He's a failure naturally every day.

Aaron never provides the full video. That's his schtick.

Aaron is genuinely curious, because his idea of cardio is watching Trump speak and resisting the urge to immediately clip it and post about it. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) June 12, 2026

Yeah we should definitely listen to critiques on health from this guy 🙄🤡 pic.twitter.com/W3Q3W54t32 — Nobel Retard Prize Committee 🏆 (@JustTakeTheLs) June 12, 2026

The nerd who was stuffed in his locker comments on weightlifting… pic.twitter.com/gWeO5egobr — CaptJohn (@CDeplorable47) June 12, 2026

He couldn't bench press a squirrel.

He did 44 reps. Have you ever worked out before? — Bobby Ennis (@bobbyennis) June 12, 2026

Let’s see this hack do 44 reps. All he does is sit all day by his computer in hopes of catching a photo of Trump’s hand. — anna1973 (@anna19738) June 13, 2026

$5000 soy boy you couldn't rep that out more than 5 times..this is why libtards will lose the midterms you're nothing more than weak lying cucks — Bucknut76 (@mstacker215) June 13, 2026

All Democrats do is lie.

The funniest part is that Aaron Rupar went to the same high school as Pete Hegseth.



Rupar has probably never attempted a failing set in his life, while Hegseth was an All-State basketball player who set multiple school three-point records and graduated as valedictorian. pic.twitter.com/eA576GR5nc — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 13, 2026

Modern American politics is just nerds seething at jocks. https://t.co/HtJ2KjODbs — Incel Odo (@trashmanrising) June 13, 2026

It's also loser Leftists mad that Republicans are in charge.

Aaron Rupar looks like 50 pounds of sausage stuffed into a 5 pound sack.. https://t.co/o7UNPAfKXy — Joe King💫 🇺🇸 (@str8outtawuhan) June 13, 2026

Did you notice that the video showed Hegseth doing one rep and then claimed he couldn't do one, when he was on his 44th rep? That's how they do it.



It's not a coincidence that there's actually a verb called "ruparing." I think to rupar means to make up. https://t.co/0HEzixMllD — The Real GOP 🇺🇸 (@TheRealGOP) June 13, 2026

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It's synonymous with lying.

This stuff cracks me up. Pete and I were high school teammates in basketball and football. He was an outstanding athlete. Still is. Apparently we went to school with the other guy. Never heard of him. — Brian Brenberg (@BrianBrenberg) June 13, 2026

That's embarrassing.

☠️ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 13, 2026

It’s amazing how much of their propaganda is dependent on no one having any other info or context.



Like, if you know the fact that Hegseth put up 315 on a recent vid, it’s obvious what’s going on here. But they know nothing about lifting & are uncharitable/willfully ignorant. — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser) June 13, 2026

Leftists are liars.

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