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Couch Potato Aaron Rupar Mocks Pete Hegseth's 'Seizure-Like' Workout by Deceivingly Cutting Video

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on June 13, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Aaron Rupar, the guy who is paid to ostensibly sit around and watch Fox News all day long, is mocking the physical prowess of Pete Hegseth. 

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Aaron is asking this question because he never works out and doesn't know what working to exhaustion looks like. 

Aaron doesn't have to push himself to failure. He's a failure naturally every day.

Aaron never provides the full video. That's his schtick. 

He couldn't bench press a squirrel. 

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Charlie Kirk's Sister: Leftists' Ghoulish New 'Gotcha' After His Assassination
justmindy
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All Democrats do is lie. 

It's also loser Leftists mad that Republicans are in charge. 

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It's synonymous with lying. 

That's embarrassing.

Leftists are liars. 

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AARON RUPAR FOX NEWS PETE HEGSETH

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