Libs Lose Their Minds Over UFC & Motocross at the WH — Yet Cheered Biden’s Topless Freak Shows

Oh, the libs are mad and it's hilarious. They are so angry about the UFC fight and the motocross display on the White House lawn.

What an embarrassment for the United States pic.twitter.com/Oom1HDCAg9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 13, 2026

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Proof that all the money and power in the world still can’t buy a drop of class. https://t.co/rnfEjGHRYa — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) June 13, 2026

Poor Michael.

America has disappointed him.

One day I hope MAGA supporters can ADMIT if Barack Hussien Obama had done anything remotely close to this, we’d still be hearing about it today pic.twitter.com/IbEyLGGGtP — Chef Anthony Thomas (@ChefAnthonyDC) June 13, 2026

All of these people are just bereft. They miss when things were classy and formal at the White House.

For example, back when Biden was in charge.

This was dignity to you weird goofballs? pic.twitter.com/pFLZNXboJh — Plumbing Dude (@Plumber8519) June 13, 2026

Yeah, topless trans and furries gyrating in front of children on the lawn...or maybe fornication in the congressional balcony...or cocaine in the bathroom...or the president's son smoking crack with an underage prostitute on video....or was that his cousin....yeah....it's nice to… — Metal Nana (@Inadvertantview) June 14, 2026

Too bad we can't return to these elegant and sophisticated events.

Oh, that was so posh.

Oh, spare us. Maybe all these pearl-clutching hypocrites should take a deep breath, admit they spent four years shrugging at the most depraved, freak-show degeneracy under Biden, and then realize these tame little family-friendly events shouldn’t even cause a single wrinkle in their selectively delicate sensibilities.

No this was. pic.twitter.com/E1RHaKExSC — OG MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) June 14, 2026

It's not even close.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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