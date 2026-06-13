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Libs Lose Their Minds Over UFC & Motocross at the WH — Yet Cheered Biden’s Topless Freak Shows

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on June 13, 2026
Grand Old Memes

Oh, the libs are mad and it's hilarious. They are so angry about the UFC fight and the motocross display on the White House lawn

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Poor Michael.

America has disappointed him.

All of these people are just bereft. They miss when things were classy and formal at the White House. 

For example, back when Biden was in charge.

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Too bad we can't return to these elegant and sophisticated events. 

Oh, that was so posh.

Oh, spare us. Maybe all these pearl-clutching hypocrites should take a deep breath, admit they spent four years shrugging at the most depraved, freak-show degeneracy under Biden, and then realize these tame little family-friendly events shouldn’t even cause a single wrinkle in their selectively delicate sensibilities.

It's not even close.

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