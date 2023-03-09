Yay! We get to write about Eric Swalwell tweeting something stupid.

Must be a day that ends in Y.

When we see tweets like this from the representative known for farting on national television and his questionable relationship with a Chinese spy it’s almost as if we’re watching him get dumber in real-time. Dumber and meaner. Did he really think it was clever or edgy to compare Americans being held by their own government to literal terrorists in Guantanamo? You know what, don’t answer that.

What an a-hole, right?

Imagine thinking this was a smart comment after more J6 footage has been released.

Sadly at this point, it’s all too believable – Eric is nothing more than an elected troll.

Why not, right? REALLY go for it.

This is an insult to actual clown shows. Just sayin’.

Yeah.

Because he sucks.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what they did there.

Well of course. There’s no power in uniting people, when we’re divided it’s easier on toads like Swalwell because they can sit on Twitter and troll instead of having to actually do their jobs and work for the people.

***

***

