Yay! We get to write about Eric Swalwell tweeting something stupid.

Must be a day that ends in Y.

When we see tweets like this from the representative known for farting on national television and his questionable relationship with a Chinese spy it’s almost as if we’re watching him get dumber in real-time. Dumber and meaner. Did he really think it was clever or edgy to compare Americans being held by their own government to literal terrorists in Guantanamo? You know what, don’t answer that.

Will they next visit the terrorists at Guantanamo? https://t.co/DxoUVRPYKL — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 8, 2023

What an a-hole, right?

Imagine thinking this was a smart comment after more J6 footage has been released.

He is unbelievable. How he remains in office after being compromised by a Chinese spy is beyond me. — NHGirl603 (@ksmoola1) March 9, 2023

Sadly at this point, it’s all too believable – Eric is nothing more than an elected troll.

Next time go all the way and invoke Hitler. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 9, 2023

Why not, right? REALLY go for it.

These people deserve to be in jail just as much or just as little as the BLM and ANTIFA rioters that looted buildings in 2020. By not giving them equal justice, you made people feel sorry for rioters. Great job, clown show. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 8, 2023

This is an insult to actual clown shows. Just sayin’.

In a move surprising no one, Eric thinks Americans should be jailed indefinitely without due process — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) March 9, 2023

Yeah.

Because he sucks.

No, but you should. Then save us all some time and stay there. — James Teller (@JimSTruthBTold) March 8, 2023

If they're US citizens being held without trial for non-violent offenses. — The Patriarchy (@THEPATRlARCHY) March 9, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what they did there.

You're an embarrassment to this Country, Eric. Instead of bringing people together, you intentionally divide people. — Laughatlibs (@Laughatlibs1) March 9, 2023

Well of course. There’s no power in uniting people, when we’re divided it’s easier on toads like Swalwell because they can sit on Twitter and troll instead of having to actually do their jobs and work for the people.

***

