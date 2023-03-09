As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Stacey Plaskett did her darndest to really and truly diss Matt Taibbi and other #TwitterFiles journalists. Yeah, she’s just a hot mess and was absolutely trying to take this moment to make a name for herself.

Should we call her a ‘so-called representative’ since nobody has ever heard of her before? From the Virgin Islands?

That seems fair, right?

Glenn Greenwald just decimated her (and other Democrats):

Democrats think journalists mindlessly and loyally endorse any and all Democrats and their narratives.

Duh.

Greenwald continued:

HA HA HA HA HA

What a nob she is.

Wonder if she came up with this garbage on her own or if these are talking points?

HA HA HA HA HA

She can’t even vote and isn’t an actual House member.

Wow.

Remember when we were supposed to treat journalists like brave firefighters for hating on Trump 24/7?

How things have changed …

He’s really on a roll.

Fair point, we hadn’t thought of DWS in a long long time.

And we were totally fine with that.

***

***

