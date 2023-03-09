As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Stacey Plaskett did her darndest to really and truly diss Matt Taibbi and other #TwitterFiles journalists. Yeah, she’s just a hot mess and was absolutely trying to take this moment to make a name for herself.

Should we call her a ‘so-called representative’ since nobody has ever heard of her before? From the Virgin Islands?

That seems fair, right?

Glenn Greenwald just decimated her (and other Democrats):

To Democrats, "journalist" means: one who mindlessly and loyally endorses DNC talking points. @mtaibbi's response to some random member of Congress who called him a "so-called journalist": pic.twitter.com/tjIN8rSOin https://t.co/b77Ffndg1g — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 9, 2023

Democrats think journalists mindlessly and loyally endorse any and all Democrats and their narratives.

Duh.

Greenwald continued:

"Oh, so because you spent years as Rolling Stone's star investigative reporter, won the most prestigious journalism awards, and wrote 10 books on politics, now you're a journalist? Sir, when's the last time you published a CIA or DNC press release?"pic.twitter.com/tJtYYOp4xm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 9, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

What a nob she is.

Sick and deranged rhetoric from this Dem Congresswoman against 2 journalists who broke major stories on the corruption of her US Security State and Big Tech friends. 20% of this rhetoric coming from GOP against a journalist is declared a national crisis:https://t.co/qp61n52anT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 9, 2023

Wonder if she came up with this garbage on her own or if these are talking points?

The ironic part of @StaceyPlaskett's violent, dangerous assault on 2 journalists – snidely demeaning them as "so-called journalists" and "direct threats" to incite violence against them – is she's just a "so-called Congresswoman." She can't even vote and isn't a House member. pic.twitter.com/kCHgS4QcRe — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 9, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

She can’t even vote and isn’t an actual House member.

Wow.

Dems are really dredging up the bottom of the barrel to attack Taibbi and the #TwitterFiles. Remember when maligning journalists was a free press assault? Remember DWS? She was forced to quit as DNC Chief because WikiLeaks proved she cheated for Hillaryhttps://t.co/VhgCw40ZdF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 9, 2023

Remember when we were supposed to treat journalists like brave firefighters for hating on Trump 24/7?

How things have changed …

Also: what does @DWStweets think she's proving? Yes, breaking huge stories often advances a journalist's career. Bob Woodward became the world's richest journalist from Watergate; does that impugn his reporting? CNN/NBC charlatans got rich off vapid #Resistance tweets and books. pic.twitter.com/dWwnV68s1i — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 9, 2023

He’s really on a roll.

Democrats are smart when they keep DWS out of sight and mind as they've been doing for years, ever since Wikileaks exposed her corruption as the DNC Chair, cheating for Hillary (a major reason Biden keeps Assange rotting in prison). She's viscerally repulsive and corrupt. pic.twitter.com/UmP9p5EuRI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 9, 2023

Fair point, we hadn’t thought of DWS in a long long time.

And we were totally fine with that.

Gonna leave a mark! Lauren Boebert NEUTERS Adam Kinzinger in heated back and forth about ‘real men’

