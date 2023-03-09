Nothing enrages our pals on the Left more than the truth.

And common sense.

Case in point, Lauren Boebert’s tweet about real men and how they’re not women. This should not in any way be any sort of shocking statement because it’s true … men are men, and women are women. It’s science. You can call yourself whatever you want, but in reality, you are still whatever sex your DNA determines.

Real men aren’t women. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 9, 2023

Sure, there are lots of screeching harpies on her tweet but the loudest, most annoying harpy is little Adam Kinzinger. And what’s really funny here is Adam is trying to accuse Lauren of doing EXACTLY what he’s doing, but he thinks he’s somehow the good guy.

He’s so bad at Twitter, you guys. We keep thinking someone close to him who cares about him will tell him he needs to find something else to do.

I’m retweeting this for one reason. At around 6:30 central time, Lauren decided to tweet this. Why? To anger, stir the pot, offend, and give people a dopamine hit. And raise money. No serious mature debate, just debasing of the whole profession. Twitter isn’t real life https://t.co/XFU2SOEvzH — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 9, 2023

He’s retweeting it because he is desperate for validation and attention.

On Twitter.

The irony, right?

Lauren fired back … can we say with both barrels or will someone whine and complain that it was VIOLENCE?! You know what, we already did it so whatevs.

Don’t worry Adam, I don’t consider you a real man. https://t.co/TN9ZdAq9q6 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 9, 2023

And DOWN goes the ‘little fella’.

Gotta wonder if this made Adam cry.

😂😂😂😂😂

Ohhh, you know that hurt the little fella. pic.twitter.com/FzJ95APljv — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) March 9, 2023

You mean Little Adam 🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 9, 2023

Is he getting a woman’s award too? — Always Chatty Sig (@always_chatty) March 9, 2023

You know, with how this admin is going, it wouldn’t surprise us one damn bit.

Neither does anyone else. — Mac (@macthekabar) March 9, 2023

Meep.

We checked Adam’s timeline for a response and so far it’s just crickets BUT we’ll keep an eye him, just in case he tries to salvage the small amount of testicles he has left.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff now THREATENING Fox News over #J6footage so you just KNOW he’s wetting himself (watch)

Let the backpedaling BEGIN! J6 Committee Chair Thompson says they NEVER had access to J6 video

Nervous, CHUCKLES?! Chuck Schumer begs Fox News to stop Tucker from releasing more #J6footage

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!