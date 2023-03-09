It’s interesting watching toads like Adam Schiff rant about EVIL Tucker Carlson releasing the J6 footage, going so far as to seemingly encourage financial threats against Fox News, now that we know per their own chairman that they didn’t look at the footage themselves.

No, really.

That being said, Adam Full-of Schiff seems awfully worried about Tucker releasing the footage …

Watch this:

Wow. Schiff’s eyes REALLY bugged out during this interview.

And HOLY COW, the same people who ‘elected’ Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker calling anyone else an enabler? It doesn’t get much dumber than that.

Trick question.

We’re going to guess that number is really high considering all of the lies he told while Trump was president. And that’s just four years.

What he said.

Exactly. If there’s nothing to hide, why does Schiff care? Let Americans see the violent, scary, evil insurrectionists! Show us this day was worse than 9/11 or Pearl Harbor.

C’mon, those are the talking points you’ve all put out, Adam – put up or shut up.

Liars never really like transparency.

Nope.

Awww, they loved saying that about Trump. THE WALLS ARE CLOSING IN.

Gotta love it.

We could sell tickets and donate the proceeds to pregnancy centers all over the country.

That would really piss the Democrats off.

***

***

