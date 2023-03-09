It’s interesting watching toads like Adam Schiff rant about EVIL Tucker Carlson releasing the J6 footage, going so far as to seemingly encourage financial threats against Fox News, now that we know per their own chairman that they didn’t look at the footage themselves.

No, really.

That being said, Adam Full-of Schiff seems awfully worried about Tucker releasing the footage …

Watch this:

This is only about the money and the ratings. For Tucker Carlson. For Rupert Murdoch. And for Fox. It will only stop when Fox sees financial consequences. And when they don’t have an enabler in the Speaker’s office. pic.twitter.com/yIDApfGvQo — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 9, 2023

Wow. Schiff’s eyes REALLY bugged out during this interview.

And HOLY COW, the same people who ‘elected’ Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker calling anyone else an enabler? It doesn’t get much dumber than that.

Why don't you want Americans to be able to see all of the tape from January 6th for themselves if it confirms your narrative? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 9, 2023

Trick question.

How many lies can you get caught in before you learn to keep your mouth shut? — 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️⛈️Nick⛈️🏴‍☠️🪶 (@intranick) March 9, 2023

We’re going to guess that number is really high considering all of the lies he told while Trump was president. And that’s just four years.

This is about the lies you crooks have told. The travesty of locking Americans up without due process. And perpetrating the largest entrapment scheme in the history of law enforcement — Michael (@CrownAddiction) March 9, 2023

What he said.

Well, if there’s nothing to hide, then you guys shouldn’t have anything to worry about Adam. Normal people want to see the truth. They don’t want it suppressed and hidden. Why do you ? — D Sprinkle 🚛💨💕 (@dalonnas_60) March 9, 2023

Exactly. If there’s nothing to hide, why does Schiff care? Let Americans see the violent, scary, evil insurrectionists! Show us this day was worse than 9/11 or Pearl Harbor.

C’mon, those are the talking points you’ve all put out, Adam – put up or shut up.

Ever wonder how many of your lies you'll get caught in? — Dr. Lexus (@SirLurkington) March 9, 2023

You can't stand transparency. — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) March 9, 2023

Liars never really like transparency.

Nope.

You have a lot of nerve. You have zero credibility and have proven to be an habitual liar. Go away. — Tim Brazill (@TimBrazill1) March 9, 2023

The walls are closing in you POS — #Lets_go_brandon (@JWalkaway) March 9, 2023

Awww, they loved saying that about Trump. THE WALLS ARE CLOSING IN.

Gotta love it.

Scared Adam? You should be, you degenerate liar! — Audrey Russo 🎙 (@audrey_russo) March 9, 2023

Says the biggest liar in the history of congress. Sit down Shifty. — DaveBrown (@davebrown_twit) March 9, 2023

Adam Schiff is a criminal! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) March 9, 2023

As you spew this nonsense on a show with no ratings. Why don’t you grow a pair and go on @TuckerCarlson where someone might actually hear you. — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) March 9, 2023

We could sell tickets and donate the proceeds to pregnancy centers all over the country.

That would really piss the Democrats off.

***

***

