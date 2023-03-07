Gosh, it sure sounds like Chuck Schumer is upset, nervous, sad, angry, scared, etcetera about Tucker Carlson releasing MORE #J6footage. Guess since he and Nan worked so hard to put the current narrative in place he doesn’t want to see all of that go to waste. Or something.

We certainly hope Fox News and Murdoch tell Schumer to stick it.

VIDEO – Schumer Calls on Fox News and Rupert Murdoch to Stop Tucker from Releasing More January 6 Footage @SenSchumer https://t.co/tkVepgjTxv — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) March 7, 2023

Chuck is trying to interfere with the press. Color us not shocked.

Somebody ship this over to Chuck's office "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press" Just say NO to govt censprship https://t.co/Agg1rWbriU — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 7, 2023

Funny how he never seems to interfere when it’s a Democrat-friendly outlet.

This an attack on the free press. Why does he hate freedom? — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) March 7, 2023

Because liars always hate the truth.

Shouldn't everyone want transparency. — OhNoTheCrabs (@OhNoTheCrabs1) March 7, 2023

You’d think.

This is a vicious assault on the First Amendment. (I hope I'm doing that right.) — Rae A (@xrae) March 7, 2023

Oh yeah. Wait, isn’t this an attack on Democracy or something? And isn’t Democracy like the most IMPORTANT thing ever to Chuckles and the rest of the Democratic Party?

Heh.

What is Schumer afraid of?? — Neil0118 (@Neil01181) March 7, 2023

The truth.

What are they hiding? — D.C.M (@dc_roark) March 7, 2023

Again, the truth.

He seems pretty scared. Can’t wait to see what happens next. — It’s Classified (@Awake_notwoke1) March 7, 2023

Facts are pesky things aren't they.? — 10percent4thebigguy (@RStraightwood) March 7, 2023

They should show us all the videos. Why are they scared to show everything? — cobbycobb (@cobbycobb_UK) March 7, 2023

Because they have the narrative they want in place.

And clearly, the truth about what happened that day will destroy their narrative.

Go Tucker GO!

Powerful Democrats’ attempts to silence and interfere with journalism from one of the few media outlets they don’t control are frightening to observe. https://t.co/595a3qB54T — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 7, 2023

Welcome to 2023.

