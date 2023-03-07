Gosh, it sure sounds like Chuck Schumer is upset, nervous, sad, angry, scared, etcetera about Tucker Carlson releasing MORE #J6footage. Guess since he and Nan worked so hard to put the current narrative in place he doesn’t want to see all of that go to waste. Or something.

We certainly hope Fox News and Murdoch tell Schumer to stick it.

Chuck is trying to interfere with the press. Color us not shocked.

Funny how he never seems to interfere when it’s a Democrat-friendly outlet.

Because liars always hate the truth.

You’d think.

Oh yeah. Wait, isn’t this an attack on Democracy or something? And isn’t Democracy like the most IMPORTANT thing ever to Chuckles and the rest of the Democratic Party?

Heh.

The truth.

Again, the truth.

Because they have the narrative they want in place.

And clearly, the truth about what happened that day will destroy their narrative.

Go Tucker GO!

Welcome to 2023.

***

***

