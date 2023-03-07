Something stinks about Nancy Pelosi and J6. Big time.

But you already knew that, right?

This thread from Twitter user, Gain of Fauci (we see what he did there), about the Pelosi family and Jacob Chansley aka QAnon Shaman is a fascinating read and will really make you think. Granted, we’re all really thinking after what we saw on Tucker Carlson but this goes even a step further. Hey man, so far we crazy conspiracy theorists are like 20-0.

We got this.

Take a look:

Now, what do you think the odds are that Nancy Pelosi’s son-in-law just happened to be at the Capitol that day? And took a selfie with an INSURRECTIONIST?!

Bro.

None of this lines up. It never really did.

Trending

And now-released footage shows Chansley being walked around the Capitol by the police … very friendly even. It certainly doesn’t look like the police are afraid of Chansley or vice versa. You’d THINK if this was a dangerous, violent, scary, thing (worse than 9/11!) that it wouldn’t be so damn friendly.

Could Chansley have been in on it?

Could it all have been a set-up?

*adjusts tinfoil again*

Whether or not you believe Chansley was in on it and this was a set-up, footage clearly shows Sicknick was alive and well after the ‘insurrection’. And yet the Biden administration, media, Democrats, and the Left keep pushing this fake narrative and exploiting this poor deceased officer.

How much more evil can they get?

Don’t answer that.

It’s not like Nancy has a film crew with her every day …

And then they brought in an ABC producer to put their evidence together for the committee.

Alrighty then.

Eh. Does he?

Suuuuure.

Totally lines up.

Totally.

Right?

Something strange is definitely afoot at the Circle K.

***

Related:

Little Adam Kinzinger accusing Tucker Carlson of LYING about #J6footage goes so VERY VERY wrong

INFURIATING: Greg Price lays out EXACT lies the J6 Committee pushed (so far!) point by DAMNING point

Elon Musk DROPS Cheney, Kinzinger, and Schiff for MISLEADING Americans about J6 and it’s a BEAUTIFUL thing

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christine PelosidocumentaryJacob ChansleyMichiel VosNancy PelosiQAnon ShamanShaman