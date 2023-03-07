Something stinks about Nancy Pelosi and J6. Big time.

But you already knew that, right?

This thread from Twitter user, Gain of Fauci (we see what he did there), about the Pelosi family and Jacob Chansley aka QAnon Shaman is a fascinating read and will really make you think. Granted, we’re all really thinking after what we saw on Tucker Carlson but this goes even a step further. Hey man, so far we crazy conspiracy theorists are like 20-0.

We got this.

Take a look:

🧵Exposing the January 6th Narrative: Nancy Pelosi's son-in-law Michiel Vos took a picture with Jacob Chansley on the Capitol steps. This was right before Chansley was escorted by Capitol Police through the building. See my video (next Tweet) on Chansley from two years ago: pic.twitter.com/cMmTbsP9xX — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 7, 2023

Now, what do you think the odds are that Nancy Pelosi’s son-in-law just happened to be at the Capitol that day? And took a selfie with an INSURRECTIONIST?!

Bro.

None of this lines up. It never really did.

2) Very important to watch this video. I believe that Chansley was in on this and then they railroaded him. Remember Chansley aka "Jake Angeli" was a self-proclaimed "actor" They needed a physical representation and symbol to further push their false "insurrection" narrative. https://t.co/5jUKXuH48s — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 7, 2023

And now-released footage shows Chansley being walked around the Capitol by the police … very friendly even. It certainly doesn’t look like the police are afraid of Chansley or vice versa. You’d THINK if this was a dangerous, violent, scary, thing (worse than 9/11!) that it wouldn’t be so damn friendly.

Could Chansley have been in on it?

Could it all have been a set-up?

*adjusts tinfoil again*

3) On January 6th, 2023 the official White House Twitter account AGAIN repeated the lie that Officer Brian Sicknick lost his life defending the Capitol. Sicknick died of natural causes according the medical examiner and all of the MSM even admitted this.https://t.co/zztk0y9Wqk pic.twitter.com/5jEf3cj821 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 7, 2023

Whether or not you believe Chansley was in on it and this was a set-up, footage clearly shows Sicknick was alive and well after the ‘insurrection’. And yet the Biden administration, media, Democrats, and the Left keep pushing this fake narrative and exploiting this poor deceased officer.

How much more evil can they get?

Don’t answer that.

4) Why did Nancy Pelosi REALLY have a film crew in her office at the Capitol on January 6th? Pelosi: "I've been waiting for this… for trespassing on Capitol grounds" Oh, I'm SURE that she was waiting for this. A rare moment of honesty… incriminating honesty, that is. pic.twitter.com/6D5amqpbIW — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 7, 2023

It’s not like Nancy has a film crew with her every day …

And then they brought in an ABC producer to put their evidence together for the committee.

Alrighty then.

Chansley needs to be released from prison immediately. — nelly! | Business Universe Builder (@buildyourarmy) March 7, 2023

Eh. Does he?

I'm not sure about that… https://t.co/dLZ5KKuq53 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 7, 2023

Vos is a journalist who was there to report. — John S. Kuehne (@jskawaken) March 7, 2023

Suuuuure.

Yeah and same with Pelosi's daughter. Two people in her family just decided to be at the Capitol on that particular day to make "documentaries" — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 7, 2023

Totally lines up.

Totally.

And what a coincidence that Nancy's daughter and son-in-law were there. — Mark Grote (@MarkGrote) March 7, 2023

Right?

Something strange is definitely afoot at the Circle K.

***

