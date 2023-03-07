Ok, so we all knew Adam Kinzinger would be out there doing his best to make Tucker Carlson look like a liar so he wouldn’t be held accountable for the part he played on the J6 Committee but this is just pathetic, even for him. We suppose we should just be grateful he’s not picking a fight with a cat or crying over a cartoon …

What a doorknob.

I hope the media take every one of Tucker Carlsons false assertions and asks @SpeakerMcCarthy if he agrees. He cannot skirt away from answering. It appears @FoxNews is continuing to knowingly lie to its viewers — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 7, 2023

What Adam is really saying is he hopes the media does its job and works very hard to discredit the people who are trying to tell Americans the truth about what really happened. Oh, and the little dig at Speaker McCarthy … like he’s worried about anything the media might throw at him.

It’s not like the mainstream media are ever Republican-friendly.

Yep. Lots of people were running that day. Because of, you know, the violence n things. Including Josh Hawley https://t.co/HurVTph2kE — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 7, 2023

Awww, look at Judd Legum trying to come in with the assist.

You know it’s sad and pathetic when Legum is your backup.

Yikes.

And speaking of yikes:

You lied. — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) March 7, 2023

Was it considered midget tossing when you got thrown the hell out of Congress? — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) March 7, 2023

*snort*

Which assertion is false? Name one. — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) March 7, 2023

Look at the footage. You only see what you want to see. Do your job whether you like the outcome or not. — Corum Saxon 🇺🇸 I Support #45 & USA (@dwcorum) March 7, 2023

*snort again*

You lie and lie. We all know what you are: a #LyingLiar. A complete disgrace of a lying politician. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 7, 2023

Show us on the doll where *gasp* people seeing actual surveillance footage hurt you, Adam. — Polkabecky (@polkabecky) March 7, 2023

You need to be in jail… — BigChubby6 (@Live_Free_orDie) March 7, 2023

You lied to America and got caught. Now you're gaslighting us

Americans are done with you — Big Ed Florida Man (@Falconeddie1) March 7, 2023

Sniveling is a great one word describer of you — J-Dawg (@baldandgassy) March 7, 2023

And on and on and on … it doesn’t get any better for the little RINO who couldn’t.

***

***

