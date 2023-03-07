Ok, so we all knew Adam Kinzinger would be out there doing his best to make Tucker Carlson look like a liar so he wouldn’t be held accountable for the part he played on the J6 Committee but this is just pathetic, even for him. We suppose we should just be grateful he’s not picking a fight with a cat or crying over a cartoon …

What a doorknob.

What Adam is really saying is he hopes the media does its job and works very hard to discredit the people who are trying to tell Americans the truth about what really happened. Oh, and the little dig at Speaker McCarthy … like he’s worried about anything the media might throw at him.

It’s not like the mainstream media are ever Republican-friendly.

Awww, look at Judd Legum trying to come in with the assist.

You know it’s sad and pathetic when Legum is your backup.

Yikes.

And speaking of yikes:

Trending

*snort*

*snort again*

And on and on and on … it doesn’t get any better for the little RINO who couldn’t.

***

Related:

INFURIATING: Greg Price lays out EXACT lies the J6 Committee pushed (so far!) point by DAMNING point

Elon Musk DROPS Cheney, Kinzinger, and Schiff for MISLEADING Americans about J6 and it’s a BEAUTIFUL thing

Can’t make this UP: Antifa member arrested on domestic terrorism charges in Atlanta works for SPLC; Updated

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #J6footageAdam KinzingerJ6 CommitteeLiz CheneyTucker Carlson