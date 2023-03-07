Watching the J6 footage (thanks to Tucker Carlson and Kevin McCarthy) it looks more and more like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Adam Schiff, and the rest of the J6 Committee deliberately misled the public to push a pre-approved, politically convenient narrative for Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats. Ok, so we all knew something was off when they brought in an ABC producer to put together the evidence (not to mention Pelosi handpicked Republicans like Liz and Adam who she KNEW would go along with what she wanted) but seeing the actual footage?

Knowing they saw this same footage and STILL pushed the lies they pushed?

No words … luckily Elon Musk had plenty.

Deeply wrong, legally and morally.

And we’re willing to bet this is just the tip of the J6 iceberg.

We imagine there is much more to see …

Ours either.

It’s the only way they can maintain power and control, and they knew it.

