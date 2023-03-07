Watching the J6 footage (thanks to Tucker Carlson and Kevin McCarthy) it looks more and more like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Adam Schiff, and the rest of the J6 Committee deliberately misled the public to push a pre-approved, politically convenient narrative for Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats. Ok, so we all knew something was off when they brought in an ABC producer to put together the evidence (not to mention Pelosi handpicked Republicans like Liz and Adam who she KNEW would go along with what she wanted) but seeing the actual footage?

Knowing they saw this same footage and STILL pushed the lies they pushed?

No words … luckily Elon Musk had plenty.

Besides misleading the public, they withheld evidence for partisan political reasons that sent people to prison for far more serious crimes than they committed. That is deeply wrong, legally and morally. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Deeply wrong, legally and morally.

And we’re willing to bet this is just the tip of the J6 iceberg.

They will keep doing it until someone is held accountable

Which I doubt will ever happen — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 7, 2023

People killed themselves over this. Matthew Perna. When do these people/their families get justice? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) March 7, 2023

Tragic. I can’t even fathom what they’ve all been through. They’ve Lost community standing, family, jobs, banking, put on a terrorist list, money for attorneys and one committed suicide because he couldn’t take it anymore. This isn’t America anymore the way it is now. — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) March 7, 2023

This is why almost no one wanted these tapes released. — Prophetico (@attytjj) March 7, 2023

We imagine there is much more to see …

My parents wouldn't want me to say what I'm really thinking just now. — Michael Gilson (@Micheal_Gilson) March 7, 2023

Ours either.

Lying to their own people only to maintain power and control. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) March 7, 2023

It’s the only way they can maintain power and control, and they knew it.

***

***

