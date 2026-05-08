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Here's a 'How It Started vs. How It's Going' Starring a Formerly Braggadocious Gavin Newsom

Doug P. | 1:19 PM on May 08, 2026
Twitchy

As you now know, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down a redistricting referendum, saying that it was done in violation of state law

Virginia law requires amendments to move through two General Assembly sessions: one before the House has an election (last November) and one after. 

Republicans have argued that lawmakers had improperly advanced the amendment after early voting for the 2025 House elections had already begun. 

Meanwhile, Democrats have said that an "election" is a single day in November. What they're saying: Siding with Republicans, the high court ruled that Virginia's "general election" includes the early voting period, not just Election Day. 

That violation "incurably taints" the referendum and invalidates the vote, per the ruling.

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After new maps in places like Florida and Tennessee, the Virginia ruling makes it clear that the Democrat efforts have backfired on that party big time. 

But just last month, Dems like California Gov. Gavin Newsom was bragging like crazy. 

"November ends Trump," said Governor Hairgel: 

Fast forward to this week.

So much backfire: 

Dems like Newsom seem furious that the Republicans have successfully taken them on at their own game. Too bad the Dems didn't pay attention to Virginia law before putting their plan to a vote.

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Democrats call that "fair." 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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