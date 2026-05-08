Here's a 'How It Started vs. How It's Going' Starring a Formerly Braggadocious Gavin Newsom

As you now know, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down a redistricting referendum, saying that it was done in violation of state law:

Virginia law requires amendments to move through two General Assembly sessions: one before the House has an election (last November) and one after. Republicans have argued that lawmakers had improperly advanced the amendment after early voting for the 2025 House elections had already begun. Meanwhile, Democrats have said that an "election" is a single day in November. What they're saying: Siding with Republicans, the high court ruled that Virginia's "general election" includes the early voting period, not just Election Day. That violation "incurably taints" the referendum and invalidates the vote, per the ruling.

Advertisement

After new maps in places like Florida and Tennessee, the Virginia ruling makes it clear that the Democrat efforts have backfired on that party big time.

But just last month, Dems like California Gov. Gavin Newsom was bragging like crazy.

"November ends Trump," said Governor Hairgel:

Virginia just beat Trump’s rigged game.



November ends him.



Democrats WILL take back Congress. pic.twitter.com/CmzaXnZczV — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 22, 2026

Fast forward to this week.

So much backfire:

No vote in Tennessee (+1 GOP)

No vote in Florida (+4 GOP)

No vote in Missouri (+1 GOP)

No vote in North Carolina (+2 GOP)

No vote in Texas (+5 GOP)



Virginia’s voter-approved maps thrown out.



MAGA has rigged the system. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 8, 2026

Dems like Newsom seem furious that the Republicans have successfully taken them on at their own game. Too bad the Dems didn't pay attention to Virginia law before putting their plan to a vote.

Now do how many GOP representatives there are in all of New England.



And how that happened. pic.twitter.com/znUzGXsdLR — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 8, 2026

Really ?! What do you call this ? pic.twitter.com/GGLTq8SESY — Carla Camarao 🍋 (@Carla_CCamarao) May 8, 2026

Democrats call that "fair."

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!