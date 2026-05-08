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BREAKING (Fancy Alarm Emoji Goes Here): VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT TOSSES VA DEMOCRATS' GERRYMANDERING

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on May 08, 2026
Townhall Media

The Virginia Supreme Court has overturned the Democrat gerrymandering referendum, ruling that the process Democrats used to force it through was UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

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OH YES THEY DID.

Sorry for the all of the capital letters but this editor is SO FREAKIN' EXCITED.

REEEE!

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So good.

As you can likely imagine, our pals on the Left are not having the best day. We will follow up soon with their numerous meltdowns and tantrums.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

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