BREAKING (Fancy Alarm Emoji Goes Here): VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT TOSSES VA DEMOCRATS' GERRYMANDERING

The Virginia Supreme Court has overturned the Democrat gerrymandering referendum, ruling that the process Democrats used to force it through was UNCONSTITUTIONAL.
OH YES THEY DID.
Virginia Redistricting Referendum Struck Down by Virginia Supreme Court:https://t.co/Trpi5n7y8m— Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) May 8, 2026
My analysis coming shortly (gotta speed read the opinion!)
Sorry for the all of the capital letters but this editor is SO FREAKIN' EXCITED.
🚨 BREAKING: The Virginia Supreme Court has overturned the Democrat gerrymandering referendum, ruling that the process to put in on the ballot was unconstitutional.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2026
Virginia will keep their 5 Republican districts. pic.twitter.com/MK4kFd6nBS
REEEE!
“This violation irreparably undermines the integrity of the resulting referendum vote and renders it null and void. For this reason, the congressional district maps issued by this Court in 2021 pursuant to Article II, Section 6-A of the Constitution of Virginia remain the… https://t.co/Cqu11kVwpI— Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) May 8, 2026
We now go live to Virginia Democrat HQ…. pic.twitter.com/BNggzOZNPd— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 8, 2026
Recommended
So good.
🚨The Virginia Supreme Court ruled against Democrats’ redistricting effort and it appears Democrats 10-1 gerrymandered map is dead.— Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 8, 2026
“According to the majority, the General Assembly violated the intervening-election requirement in Article XII, Section 1 of the Virginia…
Seems like SCOVA's main holding is that, contrary to the Democratic lawyers' argument, an election starts when people start voting pic.twitter.com/BiVyqKajoP— Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) May 8, 2026
As you can likely imagine, our pals on the Left are not having the best day. We will follow up soon with their numerous meltdowns and tantrums.
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