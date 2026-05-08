BREAKING (Fancy Alarm Emoji Goes Here): VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT TOSSES VA DEMOCRATS' GERRYMANDERING

The Virginia Supreme Court has overturned the Democrat gerrymandering referendum, ruling that the process Democrats used to force it through was UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

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OH YES THEY DID.

Virginia Redistricting Referendum Struck Down by Virginia Supreme Court:https://t.co/Trpi5n7y8m



My analysis coming shortly (gotta speed read the opinion!) — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) May 8, 2026

Sorry for the all of the capital letters but this editor is SO FREAKIN' EXCITED.

🚨 BREAKING: The Virginia Supreme Court has overturned the Democrat gerrymandering referendum, ruling that the process to put in on the ballot was unconstitutional.



Virginia will keep their 5 Republican districts. pic.twitter.com/MK4kFd6nBS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2026

REEEE!

“This violation irreparably undermines the integrity of the resulting referendum vote and renders it null and void. For this reason, the congressional district maps issued by this Court in 2021 pursuant to Article II, Section 6-A of the Constitution of Virginia remain the… https://t.co/Cqu11kVwpI — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) May 8, 2026

We now go live to Virginia Democrat HQ…. pic.twitter.com/BNggzOZNPd — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 8, 2026

So good.

🚨The Virginia Supreme Court ruled against Democrats’ redistricting effort and it appears Democrats 10-1 gerrymandered map is dead.



“According to the majority, the General Assembly violated the intervening-election requirement in Article XII, Section 1 of the Virginia… — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 8, 2026

Seems like SCOVA's main holding is that, contrary to the Democratic lawyers' argument, an election starts when people start voting pic.twitter.com/BiVyqKajoP — Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) May 8, 2026

As you can likely imagine, our pals on the Left are not having the best day. We will follow up soon with their numerous meltdowns and tantrums.

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