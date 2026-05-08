Louise Lucas' Customized Va. License Plate Aged Poorly (Your 'Maybe She Can Make...
Virginia Supreme Court Strikes Down Illegal Map & Spells Doom for Broke Democrats
Here's a 'How It Started vs. How It's Going' Starring a Formerly Braggadocious...
HOOBOY: Now That SCOVA Has Tossed Out VA Dems' Gerrymander, the Left Is...
Hakeem Jeffries' Va. Ruling Meltdown Begins (Seems His 'Maximum Warfare' Effort Has Massiv...
'Incredible Liar': CBS Fact-Checks Karen Bass: Spencer Pratt Was Right — She Lied...
VIP
Those Facial Expressions! CNN Panelists Did NOT Like This Reality Check About the...
Robert Reich Trips Over 'Future of the Dem Party' in Rush To Pin...
BREAKING (Fancy Alarm Emoji Goes Here): VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT TOSSES VA DEMOCRATS' GERRYM...
Gavin Newsom Given Some Breaking News After His Rant About Redistricting (Guess What...
Community Notes to the Rescue! NYT Claims That 'Accused' Man Is Sentenced to...
A Bad Rap? CNN’s Jake Tapper Says Marco Rubio Dropped '90s Hip-Hop...
Secret Sauce: Famous Fast-Food Mascot Unleashes a McFlurry of Patriotism at Minor League...
NBC ‘News’ Covers Kyle Rittenhouse’s Spider Bite, Calls Fiery Kenosha Riots a ‘Civil...

She MAD! Unhinged Leftist Woman Screeching Outside the VA Supreme Court Building Is EVERYTHING (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on May 08, 2026
Twitchy Meme

In case you were wondering how local Virginia Democrats are dealing with the Virginia Supreme Court tossing the Democrats' unconstitutional, corrupt, dirty gerrymander out, look no further than this video of a lovely young woman enjoying a beautiful day in downtown Richmond.

Advertisement

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

This is who they are - WATCH:

They are emotional little things, aren't they? 

Notice how she thinks the court took away her rights; ironically, she was likely more than happy to vote away the rights of rural Virginians so she'll have to forgive us if we don't have a ton of sympathy for her.

She's there all by herself yelling at a likely empty building. But hey, if that makes her feel better.

Recommended

HOOBOY: Now That SCOVA Has Tossed Out VA Dems' Gerrymander, the Left Is FREAKING and We're Here for It
Sam J.
Advertisement

Take THAT, you mean ol' building!

============================================================

Related:

HOOBOY: Now That SCOVA Has Tossed Out VA Dems' Gerrymander, the Left Is FREAKING and We're Here for It

BREAKING (Fancy Alarm Emoji Goes Here): VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT TOSSES VA DEMOCRATS' GERRYMANDERING

UNHINGED Democrat Rep. Justin Pearson MUST Be Expelled After Attacking Innocent TN State Troopers (Watch)

Both Louise Lucas AND Steve Descano?! Christmas Came EARLY in Virginia

It's JUST a Nazi Tattoo, SHEESH! Check Out How Various Lefty Rags Are Covering for Graham Platner

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOOBOY: Now That SCOVA Has Tossed Out VA Dems' Gerrymander, the Left Is FREAKING and We're Here for It
Sam J.
Here's a 'How It Started vs. How It's Going' Starring a Formerly Braggadocious Gavin Newsom
Doug P.
Hakeem Jeffries' Va. Ruling Meltdown Begins (Seems His 'Maximum Warfare' Effort Has Massively Backfired)
Doug P.
'Incredible Liar': CBS Fact-Checks Karen Bass: Spencer Pratt Was Right — She Lied About Palisades Fire
justmindy
Gavin Newsom Given Some Breaking News After His Rant About Redistricting (Guess What He Did NOT Mention)
Doug P.
Community Notes to the Rescue! NYT Claims That 'Accused' Man Is Sentenced to Life In Prison
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HOOBOY: Now That SCOVA Has Tossed Out VA Dems' Gerrymander, the Left Is FREAKING and We're Here for It Sam J.
Advertisement