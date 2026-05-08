She MAD! Unhinged Leftist Woman Screeching Outside the VA Supreme Court Building Is EVERYTHING (Watch)

In case you were wondering how local Virginia Democrats are dealing with the Virginia Supreme Court tossing the Democrats' unconstitutional, corrupt, dirty gerrymander out, look no further than this video of a lovely young woman enjoying a beautiful day in downtown Richmond.

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Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

This is who they are - WATCH:

🚨 LMFAO! A random leftist woman is outside the VA Supreme Court SCREAMING INCOHERENTLY at the building



The meltdowns are GLORIOUS🤣🔥



“SHAME!!! SHAME on EVERY SUPREME COURT JUSTICE who voted to take away OUR rights as a people!!!”



*unhinged screeching* pic.twitter.com/GPZjTbSkS8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2026

They are emotional little things, aren't they?

Notice how she thinks the court took away her rights; ironically, she was likely more than happy to vote away the rights of rural Virginians so she'll have to forgive us if we don't have a ton of sympathy for her.

This is what crazy looks like. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2VKyeJU7oe — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) May 8, 2026

She's there all by herself yelling at a likely empty building. But hey, if that makes her feel better.

Virginia currently has one of the fairest Congressional maps. We literally received an "A" grade for fairness. She's mad that millions of people won't lose their voice or their fair representation.



She can stay mad. 😭 — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) May 8, 2026

Leftists vs. inanimate objects is always great content. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 8, 2026

Take THAT, you mean ol' building!

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Related:

HOOBOY: Now That SCOVA Has Tossed Out VA Dems' Gerrymander, the Left Is FREAKING and We're Here for It

BREAKING (Fancy Alarm Emoji Goes Here): VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT TOSSES VA DEMOCRATS' GERRYMANDERING

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