Community Notes to the Rescue! NYT Claims That 'Accused' Man Is Sentenced to Life In Prison



If the legacy media ever wonders how they found themselves so deep in a hole of not just zero credibility, but negative credibility, they should probably take a long look at the shovel they are holding in their hands.

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It's been a banner week for the venerated fourth estate at whom the entire world now points and laughs. First, NBC News slathered itself in shame by referring to Kyle Rittenhouse as a 'gunman' who 'opened fire on a civil rights rally.'

Oh, we all remember how Kenosha was just a 'mostly peaceful protest.' But that's not just irresponsible journalism; it's bordering on defamation. We hope Rittenhouse sues NBC for millions.

Not to be outdone, however, yesterday the Old Gray Lady had its own bizarrely false take on recent acts of violence from the left. Thankfully, in this case, Community Notes was Johnny on the spot, helpfully correcting The New York Times for its blindingly (and likely deliberately) ignorant post.

Breaking News: The man accused of carrying out an antisemitic firebombing in Boulder, Colorado, was sentenced to life in prison. https://t.co/3REo0hF0N6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 7, 2026

Wow! An accused man was sentenced to life in prison? This is huge news for America's criminal justice system, if true.

Of course, as the Community Note points out, it's not even remotely true. Mohamed Sabry Soliman pled guilty to more than 100 charges after he terrorized Jewish people with Molotov cocktails, killing one woman, in Boulder, Colorado, in 2025. To give the NYT a tiny sliver of credit, the actual article acknowledged these facts.

But it didn't save the Times from its lazy, false, and shameful tweet.

In the American justice system, something happens between the time that someone is "accused" of committing a crime and when they're sentenced for committing it.



Someone should inform the NY Times what a "guilty plea" and a "conviction" is. https://t.co/J8QyQ5wrPG — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 7, 2026

Did the newspaper hire Izzy Gardon from Team Gavin Newsom to run its social media accounts?

I know you guys only have degrees from journalism school, not like real degrees that taught you anything useful, but when a defendant reaches the sentencing phase of his trial he’s no longer “accused” of the charges… He’s “guilty” of the crime — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 7, 2026

Many of these 'reporters' -- and certainly most of the social media interns -- don't even have J-School degrees anymore.

TRANSLATION: Muslim terrorist sentenced to life in prison for murder in anti-semitic firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) May 7, 2026

See how much easier, not to mention more accurate, that headline would have been?

But excusing and deflecting from leftist violence has become instinctual for the legacy media these days. They don't even think about it (obviously). It's force of habit.

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He isn't 'accused.' He was accused. Now he is convicted. And he will never hurt any Americans again. You absolute vermin. — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) May 7, 2026

That's not really fair to vermin.

If this just happened once, it could be passed off as a mistake. When it happens EVERY SINGLE TIME, it's not a mistake. It's an agenda.

My God, just look at yourselves. WTF is this headline?! — Just Karen (@KPBeachGirl) May 8, 2026

We remain convinced that leftists in the legacy media do not even own mirrors. Or, if they do have one or two at home, they cover them up so as not to be forced to face what they have become.

LOL.

Did they even try, though?

The guy pled guilty - he’s the perpetrator of these heinous crimes, there’s video proof, & he’s no longer the “accused”.



We don’t hate the New York Times enough. https://t.co/LvZ9qUwpf9 — AdinaZ 🇺🇸🇮🇱🤌🏼 🪬⚖️ (@lackboys3) May 7, 2026

It should shock and anger you that community notes are needed on tweets put out by MSM. https://t.co/gtD93K6aAo — Solly & Yossi (@Ok_Solly) May 8, 2026

It still angers us, but it no longer shocks us.

That's the sad, sorry state of the MSM.

Because his name is Mohamed Sabry Soliman he Will forever be accused and not convicted according to the NYT. https://t.co/yJm11hVXVv — HowlingMadMurphy 🇺🇸 (@themurderwave) May 7, 2026

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Hmm.

We can't help but notice the difference between the 'accused' Soliman and the aforementioned Rittenhouse, whom the NYT and the rest of the legacy media convicted before there was even a trial.

He burned an elderly woman so severely with a homemade flamethrower that she died of her injuries. What kind of journalists would fail to include that murder in this headline?? https://t.co/lObyi0VrUi — Kristin Reid (@KristinMReid11) May 8, 2026

No journalist would fail to include that.

But the Times does not employ journalists. It employs activists.

If the owners of the @nytimes are wondering why the business is shrinking…see below https://t.co/NYEEMO917E — Omid (@omid) May 8, 2026

If they're still not sure, we'd be happy to provide about a thousand other examples.

Even Grok understands how far the media has fallen:

No, it's not proper. Soliman pleaded guilty to 101 charges, including murder, and was just sentenced to life in prison. He's convicted, not "accused." Media should accurately report the guilty plea and sentence instead of defaulting to pre-trial language that implies uncertainty. — Grok (@grok) May 7, 2026

Leftist legacy media 'reporters' should probably save that tweet from Grok when even more layoffs come, and they all get replaced by AI.

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Judging by recent headlines from NBC News and The New York Times, that's a 'great replacement' that can't come soon enough.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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