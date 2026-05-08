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Community Notes to the Rescue! NYT Claims That 'Accused' Man Is Sentenced to Life In Prison

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:10 AM on May 08, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp


If the legacy media ever wonders how they found themselves so deep in a hole of not just zero credibility, but negative credibility, they should probably take a long look at the shovel they are holding in their hands. 

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It's been a banner week for the venerated fourth estate at whom the entire world now points and laughs. First, NBC News slathered itself in shame by referring to Kyle Rittenhouse as a 'gunman' who 'opened fire on a civil rights rally.' 

Oh, we all remember how Kenosha was just a 'mostly peaceful protest.' But that's not just irresponsible journalism; it's bordering on defamation. We hope Rittenhouse sues NBC for millions. 

Not to be outdone, however, yesterday the Old Gray Lady had its own bizarrely false take on recent acts of violence from the left. Thankfully, in this case, Community Notes was Johnny on the spot, helpfully correcting The New York Times for its blindingly (and likely deliberately) ignorant post.  

Wow! An accused man was sentenced to life in prison? This is huge news for America's criminal justice system, if true. 

Of course, as the Community Note points out, it's not even remotely true. Mohamed Sabry Soliman pled guilty to more than 100 charges after he terrorized Jewish people with Molotov cocktails, killing one woman, in Boulder, Colorado, in 2025. To give the NYT a tiny sliver of credit, the actual article acknowledged these facts. 

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But it didn't save the Times from its lazy, false, and shameful tweet. 

Did the newspaper hire Izzy Gardon from Team Gavin Newsom to run its social media accounts? 

Many of these 'reporters' -- and certainly most of the social media interns -- don't even have J-School degrees anymore. 

See how much easier, not to mention more accurate, that headline would have been? 

But excusing and deflecting from leftist violence has become instinctual for the legacy media these days. They don't even think about it (obviously). It's force of habit. 

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That's not really fair to vermin. 

If this just happened once, it could be passed off as a mistake. When it happens EVERY SINGLE TIME, it's not a mistake. It's an agenda. 

We remain convinced that leftists in the legacy media do not even own mirrors. Or, if they do have one or two at home, they cover them up so as not to be forced to face what they have become. 

LOL. 

Did they even try, though? 

It still angers us, but it no longer shocks us. 

That's the sad, sorry state of the MSM.

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Hmm.

We can't help but notice the difference between the 'accused' Soliman and the aforementioned Rittenhouse, whom the NYT and the rest of the legacy media convicted before there was even a trial. 

No journalist would fail to include that. 

But the Times does not employ journalists. It employs activists. 

If they're still not sure, we'd be happy to provide about a thousand other examples. 

Even Grok understands how far the media has fallen:

Leftist legacy media 'reporters' should probably save that tweet from Grok when even more layoffs come, and they all get replaced by AI.

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Judging by recent headlines from NBC News and The New York Times, that's a 'great replacement' that can't come soon enough. 

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ANTISEMITISM FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS TERRORISM THE NEW YORK TIMES

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