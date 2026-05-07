Yet Another Gen Z Dweeb Declares 'The Rule of Law Is Dead' Because Trump's DOJ Enforces the Law



The left in America has a serious messenger problem.

There seem to be two groups that are most vocal in support of Democrat policies and corrupt Democrat politicians. The first are AWFLs who screech their murderous rage at anything related to Donald Trump. The younger subset of this group invariably has blue hair and nose rings, while the more elderly stateswomen stage the most God-awful sing-alongs in an effort to recapture their lost youth from the 1960s.

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As horrible as these women are, the young men (and we use that word loosely) who shout their leftist ideology may even be worse. First, there was David Hogg, who didn't even last for a cup of coffee as vice chair of the DNC because he didn't check enough diversity boxes. Then there was the unambiguously cringe duo of Harry Sisson and Chris Mowrey, who didn't attract a single voter to Kamala Harris in 2024. Adam Mockler of Meidas Touch seems to be the latest Gen Z clone whom the left wants to turn into an 'influencer.' Except Mockler routinely gets ... well, mocked ... for being uninformed and insufferable. Even Geraldo Rivera called him a d-word (and we don't mean 'dork,' though that would apply as well).

That brings us to Micah Erfan, who seems to be barely out of puberty and has not even graduated from law school, yet purports to be an expert on 'the rule of law.' Erfan is indistinguishable from any of the names listed above (hilariously, he even works part-time for Mockler). Mostly, he is identical to all of them in his unwavering ability to be completely wrong on every issue.

In this case, the issue was the FBI raid on the offices of Louise Lucas this week.

The FBI tipped off Fox News for a politically motivated raid on a high-profile Democrat.



The rule of law is gone. https://t.co/ddyRQZoZQb — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) May 6, 2026

If Erfan's objective was just clicks, then we suppose he succeeded. But if his objective was to persuade anyone to his point of view ... yeah, this tweet went horribly for him.

Roger Stone says Hi and that You’re a Moron… pic.twitter.com/KyUOXbQUVl https://t.co/1XuTXyKHcu — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) May 6, 2026

In fairness, when Stone was arrested, to the delight of a CNN camera crew, Erfan may have been buying his first-ever razor and can of shaving cream.

Where was the rule of law when CNN got tipped off re: Roger Stone?



Well, when you find it and want it back in place, let me know and we can discuss it. https://t.co/ZTsXEuyYTe — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 6, 2026

And it wasn't just Stone. The Biden administration made sure to alert the media ahead of all sorts of raids and arrests.

Are you really this stupid?



CNN had front row tickets to Roger Stone's pre-dawn raid.



NYT was at James O'keefe raid.



News outlets were tipped off for Jeff Clarke arrest and grabbed pics of him cuffed in his underwear!



And I could go on.



If this is the threshold for… — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 6, 2026

... lawlessness, you MF'ers are the ones who breached it.



Idiot.

Hmm and CNN showed up pre-dawn at Mar-a-Lago



[perhaps they were just in the neighborhood . . .] — Lucky Sock (@LuckySock3) May 6, 2026

Obviously, those cases must have referred to a (D)ifferent 'rule of law.'

Says a fourth grader who has never had a job or contributed in any way. — Quinny🇺🇸 (@Quinny_1979) May 7, 2026

Now, now. No need to insult fourth graders by comparison here.

And Erfan has graduated from college (about five seconds ago, we think). Then again, Hogg has a degree from Harvard, so that's how much most diplomas are worth these days.

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Micah, do you know how stupid you sound? Delete your account retard. — 🇺🇸Keith E. Roberts 🇺🇸 (@BIGHAAS15) May 6, 2026

The funniest part is that he really doesn't know how stupid he sounds.

You're absolutely correct! The FBI is only allowed to tip off CNN when high profile political raids are carried out. https://t.co/4yxdnPp500 — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) May 6, 2026

As if this didn't happen over and over and over under both Obama and Biden directed towards political enemies. https://t.co/zUJt3aHEq8 — John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) May 6, 2026

This is shocking to anyone who knows nothing about the history of journalism. https://t.co/lUWVdd6FEM — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 6, 2026

Not to mention the fact that it was not actually Fox News that was on hand for the Lucas raid in Portsmouth. It was a local Fox affiliate.

But even setting aside the hypocrisy, which is the left's stock in trade, Erfan has no concept of what the rule of law even means.

Thankfully, Nick Frietas was more than happy to educate him.

LOL…he thinks that is what signifies the rule of law being gone? Not letting violent felons out early? Not allowing millions of people to cross the border illegally? Not refusing to prosecute murders because they're “not fit to stand trial” after murdering a woman on a train?… — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) May 6, 2026

The post continued:

... Not blatantly ignoring the state constitution so you could gerrymander your state?



No this…ladies and gentlemen…this is what constitutes the “end of the rule of law” to the left.



Brilliant.

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Hmm. We're detecting a note of sarcasm -- not to mention utter disdain -- in Frietas' final, one-word sentence.

This wasn't Erfan's first attempt to demonstrate his legal expertise on X, but it was just as embarrassing as all of his previous attempts.

It might be time for Democrats to go back to the Gen Z influencer clone factory. Their newest model, Micah Erfan, is every bit as severely defective as all of the ones that preceded him.





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