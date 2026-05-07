Spencer Pratt Issues a Challenge in LA Mayoral Debate That Nithya Raman Will NEVER Accept



California is taking center stage in American politics this week with a CNN gubernatorial debate on Tuesday night and a follow-up Los Angeles mayoral debate last night. The debates included candidates from both sides of the aisle, providing an excellent view into how well the political hopefuls hold up under scrutiny.

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For instance, in the gubernatorial debate, Tom Steyer announced that ICE is a criminal organization and that billionaires need to be taxed into leaving the state. (Yikes!) Katie Porter, on the other hand, made it clear that Californians 'deserve' to provide free health care for illegal alien criminals, while also showing everyone that she comes completely unhinged if anyone interrupts her.

The mayoral debate last night included Spencer Pratt (who has the best campaign ads ever) as well as current absentee mayor Karen Bass and Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman, the homelessness 'expert' who has made homelessness far worse in the city.

Last night, Pratt called Raman out on her alleged expertise about the homeless, issuing a challenge to her that she will never accept. Watch:

Spencer Pratt dares Nithya Raman to try to go offer beds to the homeless: "She'd get kiIIed"



Make this man the next mayor of LA pic.twitter.com/NANT4wqJkm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2026

Pratt is 100 percent correct in his response here, including the fact that Bass and Nithya are a 'team,' trying to game the primary election so that two Democrats finish in first and second in the primary, eliminating any competition in the November runoff election.

He's also correct that Raman has done nothing to fix homelessness, other than lining Democrats' pockets with more than $400 million.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt just called out Nithya Raman's performative politics. She's never walked Skid Row and is clueless on how to deal with LA's homeless drug crisis. https://t.co/27Yo3VTJ9p — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) May 7, 2026

She never had any intention of solving the problem or even improving the sad state of downtown LA.

It was just another grift.

People will be upset because he's so blunt but... is he wrong?



No. https://t.co/AdF4q3alZM — Stuttering Craig (Official) (@StutteringCraig) May 7, 2026

Much like Donald Trump, Pratt does not speak like a traditional politician. But he is not wrong, and it's part of the reason he is surging in the polls, even in deep blue Los Angeles.

I hate to break it to you....... but 95% of homeless people are violent drug addicts. Period. https://t.co/1mILT9nCuu — Normal Gay Psychiatrist (@NormalGayPsych) May 7, 2026

Everyone in LA -- or other cities with rampant homelessness -- knows this. But politicians won't say it because the money is too good.

Well said. The obvious solution to homelessness is to criminalize it. Lock every homeless person in a prison or mental institution. Problem solved. It’s literally that simple. https://t.co/65HKFoWoBb — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 7, 2026

Even former liberals like Michael Shellenberger -- who wrote a book about the issue in San Francisco -- know that the solution isn't throwing billions of dollars at 'free' housing for the homeless.

Every single political candidate should be taking notes.



All you have to do to get elected is not sound like a TOTALLY INSANE PERSON...



...and instead sound like a VERY NORMAL REGULAR PERSON and people will love you.



Say what everyone watching is already thinking. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 7, 2026

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Not bad for Spencer's first debate probably ever in his life and he held his own and landed big shots on Bass and Nithya — CaliCraftsman 🇺🇸🦅🔨🪚🧊☢️ (@CaliCraftsmanUS) May 7, 2026

Pratt did not hold back against Bass either. In another portion of the debate, he again states the simple truth: the Los Angeles mayor is an egregious liar.

NEW: Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt fires back after the debate moderator accused him of "name-calling."



Pratt: "[Karen Bass] an incredible liar..."



Moderator: "I have to interrupt you for a minute. I have to interrupt you. No name-calling."



Pratt: "She just… pic.twitter.com/Z3L5gFPfmi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 7, 2026

Umm, how is saying that someone is lying considered 'name-calling'?

She WAS lying. She lies CONSTANTLY.

Good for Pratt for not backing down an inch from the antagonistic moderator.

"A million years ago it was for wildfire" --- What, it was specifically built for Pacific Palisades brush fires... The fact that she wasn't aware of this is exactly why the fire caused such devastation and spread as rapidly as it it did, because it wasn't maintained. — Median Politics (@MedianPolitics) May 7, 2026

Bass was not just lying, but completely clueless in her response.

Spencer Pratt clearly remembers when LA was one of the most beautiful cities in America.



These two women, and these moderators are a disgrace. https://t.co/VWb5ANvwn0 — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) May 7, 2026

Pratt isn't running as a Republican, but he is clearly on the right side of the aisle. And, as JD Vance can attest, whenever a conservative debates leftists, he or she has to debate the moderators as well.

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Say, why didn't the moderator interrupt Bass earlier in the clip when she accused Pratt of lying?

Uh-huh. We know why.

Oh, ffs!



No name-calling???



What the hell is this? Preschool? — girlwithattitude🇺🇸 (@Julesro42) May 7, 2026

No, it's called 'Protect the Democrat at all costs.'

But it didn't work.

Karen Bass @MayorOfLA is a liar



That’s not controversial—it’s fact—no matter how much the media tries to coddle and shield her! https://t.co/Purel8Vdkw — KarenBassProgressReport (@KBassProgReport) May 7, 2026

What else are you supposed to call someone who lies? 😂 #PrattForMayor — LosAngeles_Exposed (@LAGovExposed) May 7, 2026

Seems to us that calling Bass a liar was Pratt being polite.

We can think of many harsher words for her, including Communist, which she also is.

Spencer Pratt would be the best thing that has happened to LA in a very long time.



Something has to change. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) May 7, 2026

He seriously had Trump vibes where he’s just not scared of them and has almost zero stress response. He’s really, really good at this. The left never knows how to handle a person who busts through their bulls***. https://t.co/B5y64aSXUd — Winston (@detroitsux) May 7, 2026

Pratt busted through it consistently and repeatedly last night -- against both of his political opponents as well as his opponents on the moderator panel.

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Will it be enough for him to bust through the Democrat stranglehold on the city?

For the sake of Los Angeles and Angelenos, we certainly hope so.





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