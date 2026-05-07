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Spencer Pratt Issues a Challenge in LA Mayoral Debate That Nithya Raman Will NEVER Accept

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:10 AM on May 07, 2026
Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File


California is taking center stage in American politics this week with a CNN gubernatorial debate on Tuesday night and a follow-up Los Angeles mayoral debate last night. The debates included candidates from both sides of the aisle, providing an excellent view into how well the political hopefuls hold up under scrutiny. 

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For instance, in the gubernatorial debate, Tom Steyer announced that ICE is a criminal organization and that billionaires need to be taxed into leaving the state. (Yikes!) Katie Porter, on the other hand, made it clear that Californians 'deserve' to provide free health care for illegal alien criminals, while also showing everyone that she comes completely unhinged if anyone interrupts her

The mayoral debate last night included Spencer Pratt (who has the best campaign ads ever) as well as current absentee mayor Karen Bass and Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman, the homelessness 'expert' who has made homelessness far worse in the city

Last night, Pratt called Raman out on her alleged expertise about the homeless, issuing a challenge to her that she will never accept. Watch: 

Pratt is 100 percent correct in his response here, including the fact that Bass and Nithya are a 'team,' trying to game the primary election so that two Democrats finish in first and second in the primary, eliminating any competition in the November runoff election. 

He's also correct that Raman has done nothing to fix homelessness, other than lining Democrats' pockets with more than $400 million. 

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She never had any intention of solving the problem or even improving the sad state of downtown LA. 

It was just another grift. 

Much like Donald Trump, Pratt does not speak like a traditional politician. But he is not wrong, and it's part of the reason he is surging in the polls, even in deep blue Los Angeles. 

Everyone in LA -- or other cities with rampant homelessness -- knows this. But politicians won't say it because the money is too good. 

Even former liberals like Michael Shellenberger -- who wrote a book about the issue in San Francisco -- know that the solution isn't throwing billions of dollars at 'free' housing for the homeless. 

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Pratt did not hold back against Bass either. In another portion of the debate, he again states the simple truth: the Los Angeles mayor is an egregious liar.

Umm, how is saying that someone is lying considered 'name-calling'? 

She WAS lying. She lies CONSTANTLY. 

Good for Pratt for not backing down an inch from the antagonistic moderator. 

Bass was not just lying, but completely clueless in her response. 

Pratt isn't running as a Republican, but he is clearly on the right side of the aisle. And, as JD Vance can attest, whenever a conservative debates leftists, he or she has to debate the moderators as well. 

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Say, why didn't the moderator interrupt Bass earlier in the clip when she accused Pratt of lying?

Uh-huh. We know why. 

No, it's called 'Protect the Democrat at all costs.' 

But it didn't work.

Seems to us that calling Bass a liar was Pratt being polite. 

We can think of many harsher words for her, including Communist, which she also is. 

Pratt busted through it consistently and repeatedly last night -- against both of his political opponents as well as his opponents on the moderator panel.

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Will it be enough for him to bust through the Democrat stranglehold on the city? 

For the sake of Los Angeles and Angelenos, we certainly hope so. 

============================================

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CNN HOMELESSNESS KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

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