Twitch Tantrum: Hasan Piker Brands Fox News Researchers 'Stalkers' for Tuning Into His Public Broadcast

Since Hasan Piker's legal issues began last week (over his visit to Cuba), Fox News has been doing some research on the little fellow. Part of that research is listening to his mundane 'Twitch Stream'. Honestly, the staff at Fox deserve hazard pay for that job. Piker and his supporters are calling that 'stalking'.

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Fox News has now hired reporters to monitor Hasan Piker's Twitch stream all day. pic.twitter.com/pezsFDC61h — Hasanabi productions (meme account) (@HasanabiProd) May 25, 2026

Pretty sure the people listening to the stream already worked for Fox. They weren't just 'hired'. They are research staff and journalists just doing their job. It's a good thing when legitimate news investigates Commie agitators.

Example of one of their reporters watching the stream https://t.co/plIkN0hlx3 — Hasanabi productions (meme account) (@HasanabiProd) May 25, 2026

Oh, call the police. This has to be against the law. Oh, that's right, it's a public stream.

Hasan Piker expresses his discomfort with being stalked by Fox News. The photos used in the article that was released last night were taken back in January of this year, meaning that they sat with these photos for months, waiting to use them. This is diabolical and disgusting. pic.twitter.com/IMlukZOlAl — adri ♡ (@socialistadri) May 24, 2026

This 'Adri' account has a whole lot of nerve talking about any other tweep being odd or bizarre because it appears all she does is hang on Hasan Piker's every word and then reposts it on X. Adri seems to be in love with Hasan Piker (it doesn't seem he returns the affection) and has not touched grass since she was in elementary school.

like pls it don't matter idc if u hate hasan, you cannot defend this level of stalking yall, right?? like what is this — adri ♡ (@socialistadri) May 25, 2026

Mam, even though your IQ is not three digits, no, it is not 'stalking' for a journalist to listen to Hasan's PUBLIC Twitch Stream. In fact, Piker wants people to listen to his Stream, allegedly. He makes it for the public and even Fox News staff are part of the public.

lol What?



What kind of journalist wouldn’t watch his shows if she’s writing a story about him?



(Not a very good one.) — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) May 26, 2026

People did their best to help 'Adri' understand how journalism works, but she is a hard nut to crack.

They’re calling it “the worst job assignment of all time.” https://t.co/8zpBDYb2Nm — Big Boris (@BigBoris_2) May 26, 2026

I can’t think of a worse punishment than listening to this man for more than 5 minutes https://t.co/U8eayiZ0tZ — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) May 26, 2026

Kinda funny that Pod Save America basically had Obama on speed dial and they never did this https://t.co/LQ2cAWCZvx — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) May 25, 2026

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Oh, yes they did. Fox covered the Pod Bros extensively. Try google.

I wouldn’t make my worst enemy watch Hasan’s stream. That salary better be insane. https://t.co/NC3bCUd3YE — Neevin🎯🔫 (@neevin) May 26, 2026

“Guys, a random reporter shared his stream once and that means the media is watching him all day, we have no idea why!” 🥴https://t.co/xSX9M6LYMU — Maineiac 🤪 (@a_maineiac) May 25, 2026

Maybe it's that whole illegal Cuba trip he took and the government scrutiny.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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