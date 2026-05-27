'Principles? We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Principles': Bulwark Crew Embraces Nazis for the...
Chuck Todd Tells Us Trump's a Noisy but Not Active President (Remember What...
The Democrat Big Tent Just Got Bigger: Nazi Tattoos, Fake Doctors, and Now...
Chris Murphy Went on The View to Again Make It Clear Who He's...
VIP
Jaxson Overreaction: The View’s Sunny Hostin Says NFL Star’s Trump Intro Felt Like...
Scott Jennings Reminds Dems on CNN That James Talarico’s Bizarre Beliefs Clash With...
Iran Steals California's Playbook: Strait of Hormuz Tolls Renamed 'Environmental Fees'
Dem Joe Cunningham Says His Party Needs to Talk Less Like Professors and...
Oregon Petition to Ban Hunting and Fishing Reaches Threshold to Be Added to...
VIP
‘The Terrorists Are in Control’: Protesters Set Up Barricades Outside ICE Facility
Mark Zaid Honored to Represent Estate of Officer Brian Sicknick in Lawsuit Against...
'Accidental Nazi Tattoo': Zaid Jilani's Platner Defense Ignites Brutal (and Well Deserved)...
Jaguar: 'Watch Us Alienate Our Customers', Ferarri: 'Hold My Chianti'
Dan Bongino Torches Thomas Massie as a Fraudulent Piece of BLEEP

Twitch Tantrum: Hasan Piker Brands Fox News Researchers 'Stalkers' for Tuning Into His Public Broadcast

justmindy
justmindy | 9:35 AM on May 27, 2026
meme

Since Hasan Piker's legal issues began last week (over his visit to Cuba), Fox News has been doing some research on the little fellow. Part of that research is listening to his mundane 'Twitch Stream'. Honestly, the staff at Fox deserve hazard pay for that job. Piker and his supporters are calling that 'stalking'.

Advertisement

Pretty sure the people listening to the stream already worked for Fox. They weren't just 'hired'. They are research staff and journalists just doing their job. It's a good thing when legitimate news investigates Commie agitators.

Oh, call the police. This has to be against the law. Oh, that's right, it's a public stream. 

This 'Adri' account has a whole lot of nerve talking about any other tweep being odd or bizarre because it appears all she does is hang on Hasan Piker's every word and then reposts it on X. Adri seems to be in love with Hasan Piker (it doesn't seem he returns the affection) and has not touched grass since she was in elementary school.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Reminds Dems on CNN That James Talarico’s Bizarre Beliefs Clash With Mainstream Texans
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Mam, even though your IQ is not three digits, no, it is not 'stalking' for a journalist to listen to Hasan's PUBLIC Twitch Stream. In fact, Piker wants people to listen to his Stream, allegedly. He makes it for the public and even Fox News staff are part of the public. 

People did their best to help 'Adri' understand how journalism works, but she is a hard nut to crack.

Advertisement

Oh, yes they did. Fox covered the Pod Bros extensively. Try google.

Maybe it's that whole illegal Cuba trip he took and the government scrutiny. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CUBA FOX NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Reminds Dems on CNN That James Talarico’s Bizarre Beliefs Clash With Mainstream Texans
Warren Squire
Chuck Todd Tells Us Trump's a Noisy but Not Active President (Remember What He Said About Biden?)
Doug P.
The Democrat Big Tent Just Got Bigger: Nazi Tattoos, Fake Doctors, and Now a Dude With Al-Qaida Ties
justmindy
Jaguar: 'Watch Us Alienate Our Customers', Ferarri: 'Hold My Chianti'
Gordon K
Oregon Petition to Ban Hunting and Fishing Reaches Threshold to Be Added to Ballot
Brett T.
Chris Murphy Went on The View to Again Make It Clear Who He's Rooting for in Trump vs. Iranian Regime
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Reminds Dems on CNN That James Talarico’s Bizarre Beliefs Clash With Mainstream Texans Warren Squire
Advertisement