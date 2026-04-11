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America Deserved 9/11 Meets ‘Some People Did Some Things’ – Hasan Piker & Ilhan Omar Stream Together

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on April 11, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Two of the worst people in America 'streamed' together last night. 

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Ilhan Omar, Congresswoman from Minnesota, who allegedly lied to immigration and married her brother and Hasan Piker, nephew of Cenk Uygur, appeared together to talk about how awesome they are and how awful America is.

They are both terror sympathizers.

It also shows how sick the Left is that they embrace people like this.

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They just want to be stars on Social Media. They are influencers. 

A member of Congress is appearing with a guy who called for the killing of an American member of the Senate. Seems problematic.

America already knew who they both were, but this is just more evidence. 

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Or she left her husband and married him. That's more her speed.

He should be so proud.

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