America Deserved 9/11 Meets ‘Some People Did Some Things’ – Hasan Piker & Ilhan Omar Stream Together

Two of the worst people in America 'streamed' together last night.

🚨 Hasan Piker Goes Full Simp for Ilhan Omar Live On Stream



Ilhan Omar went on Hasan Piker’s stream tonight, and Hasan wasted no time showing he was in full simp mode.



He somehow knew Omar’s favorite “secret” drink is a room temperature Pure Leaf, which she said was such… pic.twitter.com/JKzXFeJ1tI — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) April 11, 2026

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Ilhan Omar, Congresswoman from Minnesota, who allegedly lied to immigration and married her brother and Hasan Piker, nephew of Cenk Uygur, appeared together to talk about how awesome they are and how awful America is.

One said America deserved 9/11 the other described it as “some people did some things” https://t.co/eijQIQmNtj — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) April 11, 2026

They are both terror sympathizers.

the very idea of even being at all adjacent to these people when forming opinions and positions on, for example, the IP conflict or the war in Iran, should absolutely terrify you and if it doesn’t there is something extremely wrong with you https://t.co/xpkdXfbMo7 — Dark Cobbett (@darkcobbett) April 11, 2026

It also shows how sick the Left is that they embrace people like this.

Of course a Terrorist would put a Terrorist on. Duuuhhhh. Not simps. Fcking Terrorists. https://t.co/ygNsHZawT2 — CrazyVetADV 🤪✌️🇺🇸 (@CrazyNavy_Vet) April 11, 2026

So she had this private thing known only to her husband and children and he decided to surprise her with a public reveal?



Lmao these people are addicted to clout it's so pathetic. https://t.co/aaSdVJ4Xvh — Kafka Datura🟣 (@KafkaDatura) April 11, 2026

They just want to be stars on Social Media. They are influencers.

The Commie Muslim alliance is real https://t.co/hkXztbbHvy — a Johnson for the news (@newsjohnson) April 11, 2026

Ilhan Omar a foreign born Somali refugee on stream with Hasan Piker, an anchor baby who openly said

'kill landlords' and 'you should kill Rick Scott.'



A Member of Congress platforming someone who calls for the murder of Americans. https://t.co/WAJ7JhIln1 — NG TV (@the_ngtv) April 11, 2026

A member of Congress is appearing with a guy who called for the killing of an American member of the Senate. Seems problematic.

Hasan Piker - nephew of @cenkuygur - who said “America deserved 9/11,” is now streaming with Squad member @IlhanMN … after appearing alongside @RashidaTlaib and @AbdulElSayed .



Show me your friends, and I’ll tell you who you are. pic.twitter.com/JYfAVRh7ij — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) April 11, 2026

America already knew who they both were, but this is just more evidence.

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Ilhan is looking at Hasan like he's her brother, which means she likely banged him after this. https://t.co/Ahne5INRc1 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 11, 2026

Or she left her husband and married him. That's more her speed.

He should be so proud.

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