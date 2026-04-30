'They Not Like Us': Spencer Pratt's New Campaign Ad for LA Mayoral Race Takes X By STORM



Like Steve Hilton in the California gubernatorial race, former reality TV star Spencer Pratt is trying to do the impossible in Los Angeles: win an election as a non-Democrat.

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But like another former reality TV show host who has had some success in politics over the past decade, Pratt has one huge advantage over his Democratic opposition. He is incredibly talented at media.

While he may not be Donald Trump, Pratt has already had one viral sensation with his March campaign ad, 'Taking Out the Trash,' targeting the Latino community.

With his newest ad released yesterday, Pratt set his sights on a wider community. Namely, everyone in Los Angeles who has been screwed over by Karen Bass and the LA City Council (one of whom, Nithya Raman, is also running for mayor).

Pratt hit another one out of the park by telling Angelenos, 'They not like us.' Watch:

They not like us pic.twitter.com/78hducHDUE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 29, 2026

There's no need to explain why this ad will be incredibly resonant in the city. While Bass and Raman live in luxury, gated communities, and million-dollar homes, everyone else in Los Angeles has to suffer for their policies.

But the real kicker is when Pratt stands in front of his mobile home, which he has been forced to live in after Bass, Raman, and Governor Gavin Newsom let the Pacific Palisades burn to the ground -- and still aren't letting anyone rebuild.

The accolades have been pouring in ever since Pratt debuted the ad yesterday afternoon.

One of the greatest political ads I've seen in a very long time.



Down to earth. Clear willingness to work hard.



Dichotomy between "them" and "us" is amazing...



...those who POSTURE, vs those who have to live with the consequences of their posturing



10/10 no notes. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 29, 2026

Imagine you have $$ and you donated a little to Pratt, a bit skeptical, but he’s got that dog in him. Then he casually drops the GREATEST political ad in history.

He’s already the #1 fundraiser. What do you think this is gonna do for his fundraising?? https://t.co/6xg75E9IEy — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) April 29, 2026

He's going to need that money. The primary is coming up in June, and he is against a very well-funded Democrat machine.

This is one of the most compelling ads that I have ever seen from our side https://t.co/5TkAwDtczy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 29, 2026

It wasn't just conservatives who were praising the ad, however. Many independents or 'politically homeless' people were also floored by how effective it was.

They let my house burn down too. The only shot we have at justice, accountability, and a return is from @spencerpratt

no more status quo, no more excuses, no more failed leadership. https://t.co/eFmCv2EUr3 — Ross (@therossg) April 29, 2026

VOTE FOR PRATT pic.twitter.com/xDbqzoUDuy — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 29, 2026

Even Meghan McCain, who doesn't really like that -- ahem -- other reality star politician, was won over.

I’m telling you this guy is going to win. https://t.co/7XUJpIJWCb — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 29, 2026

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On Katie Pavlich's News Nation show last night, Californian Kira Davis explained why the ad will be so effective in LA.

"That brought me chills, I think maybe that is one of the best political ads I've ever seen."



WATCH: @Kiradavis reacts to Spencer Pratt's new ad as he campaigns to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/PwP5lwIZCn — Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) April 30, 2026

Best ... political ad ... EVER seems to be the common sentiment.

This is the best political ad I’ve ever seen. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) April 29, 2026

Holy hell that was good — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 29, 2026

One of the best political ads I’ve seen in a long time https://t.co/XdaPde5AFP — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) April 29, 2026

This might be the best 30-second campaign ad I've ever seen https://t.co/Pkhk2gieCD — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 29, 2026

Jennifer Van Laar also explained why the ad is the works so well.

This is the best political ad I've ever seen. Because it's not political. It's not a stunt. It's a dad who lost almost everything (thank God he still has his wife and kids) speaking from his heart, and knowing that millions of Angelenos feel the same way. https://t.co/pvnZ4lwG3t — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 29, 2026

Bass and Raman should be getting very nervous right about now.

Much of Pratt's campaigning has been with free media. For example, he recently blew Joe Rogan away in a two-hour podcast, explaining how Los Angeles is corrupt to the core.

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Now that he is putting his campaign chest to work? Watch out!

As someone who lived in LA for 25 years, I can 100% guarantee Spencer Pratt would be the best mayor of LA in the last 25 years. https://t.co/mg1gfWqsv7 — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) April 29, 2026

Politicians in LA are so corrupt. I hope Pratt wins! https://t.co/fAFNnIwju5 — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) April 29, 2026

There just might be hope for Los Angeles after all. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 29, 2026

Go win this Spencer! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 29, 2026

The biggest hurdle ahead of Pratt is the primary in June. He needs to finish in the top two to advance to the November runoff election. Unless, of course, he wins a majority in June. But that is pretty unrealistic in Los Angeles.

Bass and Raman are gaming the election. By having two of them, they hope to finish first and second so that there's no Republican on the ballot in November. This is also why Democrats wanted to get rid of Eric Swalwell in the governor's race. He was splitting the blue vote three ways, and they need to split it only two ways.

In auto racing, you might call this teammates drafting off of each other. In California politics, it's called corruption.

The polls in this race are pretty unclear, but as many as 40 percent of the voters have said they are undecided. That's great news for Pratt, who is running as an independent. If he continues to use his ample fundraising to create and air ads like this one, he stands a good chance of finishing at least second, if not first, in June.

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For Los Angeles' sake, we hope he does.





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