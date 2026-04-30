Cowntraversy: Google Street Values Your Privacy, if You're a Cow
A Murder of Jim Crows: Schumer and Dems Ignorantly Invoke Segregation Laws As...
VIP
WaPo: White House Ballroom Will Set in Stone Trump’s ‘Regal Conception of the...
Map Flap: CNN’s Laura Coates Calls SCOTUS VRA Ruling ‘Illogical’ As Dems Double...
Family Federally Indicted for Assault on TPUSA Reporter at Anti-ICE Demonstration
Mahmoud Khalil Tells New York Magazine He Misses His Old Life (Let’s Send...
Ann Arbor Removes Last Neighborhood Watch Sign, Ending Part of City’s Troubled Racist...
Newsom Press Office Has Total Meltdown Over Supreme Court Gerrymandering Ruling and Florid...
ABC News: SCOTUS Considering Whether Trump 'Unlawfully Ordered' Migrants Sent Home
Maine Dem Senate Candidate With Swastika Ink Furious Supreme Court Won't Force Race-Based...
Marc Elias’ Interpretation of SCOTUS VRA Decision Is Intellectually Dishonest and Wrong
Local News Says FBI Used a Battering Ram to Raid a Daycare in...
She Seems Nice: Seattle’s Socialist Nepo Mayor Cackles 'BYE' as Wealth Flees Her...
Obama Already Knows the Motive for Today's SCOTUS Ruling, Still Looking for WHCD...

'They Not Like Us': Spencer Pratt's New Campaign Ad for LA Mayoral Race Takes X By STORM

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on April 30, 2026
Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File


Like Steve Hilton in the California gubernatorial race, former reality TV star Spencer Pratt is trying to do the impossible in Los Angeles: win an election as a non-Democrat. 

Advertisement

But like another former reality TV show host who has had some success in politics over the past decade, Pratt has one huge advantage over his Democratic opposition. He is incredibly talented at media. 

While he may not be Donald Trump, Pratt has already had one viral sensation with his March campaign ad, 'Taking Out the Trash,' targeting the Latino community. 

With his newest ad released yesterday, Pratt set his sights on a wider community. Namely, everyone in Los Angeles who has been screwed over by Karen Bass and the LA City Council (one of whom, Nithya Raman, is also running for mayor).

Pratt hit another one out of the park by telling Angelenos, 'They not like us.' Watch: 

There's no need to explain why this ad will be incredibly resonant in the city. While Bass and Raman live in luxury, gated communities, and million-dollar homes, everyone else in Los Angeles has to suffer for their policies. 

But the real kicker is when Pratt stands in front of his mobile home, which he has been forced to live in after Bass, Raman, and Governor Gavin Newsom let the Pacific Palisades burn to the ground -- and still aren't letting anyone rebuild.

The accolades have been pouring in ever since Pratt debuted the ad yesterday afternoon. 

Recommended

Family Federally Indicted for Assault on TPUSA Reporter at Anti-ICE Demonstration
Brett T.
Advertisement

He's going to need that money. The primary is coming up in June, and he is against a very well-funded Democrat machine. 

It wasn't just conservatives who were praising the ad, however. Many independents or 'politically homeless' people were also floored by how effective it was. 

Even Meghan McCain, who doesn't really like that -- ahem -- other reality star politician, was won over. 

Advertisement

On Katie Pavlich's News Nation show last night, Californian Kira Davis explained why the ad will be so effective in LA.

Best ... political ad ... EVER seems to be the common sentiment. 

Jennifer Van Laar also explained why the ad is the works so well. 

Bass and Raman should be getting very nervous right about now. 

Much of Pratt's campaigning has been with free media. For example, he recently blew Joe Rogan away in a two-hour podcast, explaining how Los Angeles is corrupt to the core.

Advertisement

Now that he is putting his campaign chest to work? Watch out!  

The biggest hurdle ahead of Pratt is the primary in June. He needs to finish in the top two to advance to the November runoff election. Unless, of course, he wins a majority in June. But that is pretty unrealistic in Los Angeles. 

Bass and Raman are gaming the election. By having two of them, they hope to finish first and second so that there's no Republican on the ballot in November. This is also why Democrats wanted to get rid of Eric Swalwell in the governor's race. He was splitting the blue vote three ways, and they need to split it only two ways. 

In auto racing, you might call this teammates drafting off of each other. In California politics, it's called corruption.

The polls in this race are pretty unclear, but as many as 40 percent of the voters have said they are undecided. That's great news for Pratt, who is running as an independent. If he continues to use his ample fundraising to create and air ads like this one, he stands a good chance of finishing at least second, if not first, in June.

Advertisement

For Los Angeles' sake, we hope he does.

============================================

Related:

Toxic Spreadsheets! In Another Resurfaced Clip, AOC Proves That She Can Still Out-Stupid 11-han Omar

Limousine Leeches: Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops a BOMBSHELL About People Who Are Receiving SNAP

Hetero Hatred: Aaron Rupar Seems VERY Upset that Donald Trump Finds His Wife Attractive

'Jokes' For Me, Not For Thee: Jake Tapper's Defense of Jimmy Kimmel Gets Destroyed by ... Jake Tapper

Purple and Painful: Lee Zeldin DEMOLISHES Rosa DeLauro On SCOTUS Law and the Clean Air Act

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM KAREN BASS SPENCER PRATT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Family Federally Indicted for Assault on TPUSA Reporter at Anti-ICE Demonstration
Brett T.
A Murder of Jim Crows: Schumer and Dems Ignorantly Invoke Segregation Laws As Race-Based Districts Fall
Warren Squire
She Seems Nice: Seattle’s Socialist Nepo Mayor Cackles 'BYE' as Wealth Flees Her Dumpster Fire City
justmindy
Map Flap: CNN’s Laura Coates Calls SCOTUS VRA Ruling ‘Illogical’ As Dems Double Down on Racism
Warren Squire
Newsom Press Office Has Total Meltdown Over Supreme Court Gerrymandering Ruling and Florida’s New Maps
justmindy
Cowntraversy: Google Street Values Your Privacy, if You're a Cow
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Family Federally Indicted for Assault on TPUSA Reporter at Anti-ICE Demonstration Brett T.
Advertisement