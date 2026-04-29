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Limousine Leeches: Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops a BOMBSHELL About People Who Are Receiving SNAP

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on April 29, 2026
Twitchy/Meme


Democrats are running scared now that a new Attorney General and Vice President JD Vance's Anti-Fraud Task Force are starting to crack down -- HARD -- on the fraud that's been exposed in America. Just yesterday, comical buffoon Tim Walz tried to claim credit for the FBI raiding fraudulent Somali businesses in his state ... even though he recently denied any fraud taking place.

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Yeah, no. Kash Patel was having none of that

One of the Democrats' favorite fraudulent programs is SNAP. We already know people are bilking the food assistance program. That's why the left is screeching that Ron DeSantis is limiting SNAP in Florida to, you know, actual nutritional products, and not junk food, booze, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.

But we were shocked yesterday -- by which we mean, not shocked at all -- when Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who is part of the task force, went on Fox Business to reveal how badly American taxpayers are being robbed by SNAP. 

Check out some of the sweet rides nearly 15,000 people who allegedly 'can't afford food' are using to drive to the food bank.

... defend our nutrition programs for those most in need, not for scammers gaming the system.

These individuals are taking advantage of the American taxpayer. And together with @VP’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, this ends NOW. 

4.3M Americans have been moved off of SNAP — but more work to be done!

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Did you hear the kicker -- as in, a kick to the groin -- at the end? This was happening in a RED state. 

We can't imagine how many poor, destitute single mothers are riding around in a Rolls-Royce in California. It would put the welfare queens of the 1970s and 80s to shame.

Oh, it was. 

Just like that right-wing conspiracy theory about voter fraud, when more than 30,000 dead people have just been found on the voter rolls in North Carolina. (Thank you for exposing that, Harmeet Dhillon.) 

We could probably -- as President Trump has suggested and leftists have mocked -- eliminate the federal income tax altogether. 

It reminds us of the scene in Goodfellas, after the Lufthansa heist, when everyone is told to keep a low profile, and then gangsters start showing up to the bar with mink coats and pink Cadillacs. 

While we don't recommend Jimmy Conway's -- ahem -- 'solution' to that problem, at the very least, these people can be kicked off SNAP.

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Yes, prosecutions must follow as well. 

As Rollins noted, it is a virtual certainty that the fraud is FAR worse in blue states, which, of course, is why the Democrats are blocking any form of audit. 

Governor Evers should call his neighbor, Walz, and ask how that's working out for him. 

At this point, pretty much any rock the anti-fraud task force turns over is guaranteed to reveal a scam. 

Three percent to 16 percent in 20 years? It's a giant red flag. 

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But Democrats (and too many Republicans for far too long) will happily turn a blind eye to it. 

This is how the majority of taxpayers must feel. 

We're pretty sure it's not America's seniors who are committing most of the fraud. They're just the ones who get hardest hit by it. 

...  government too big and too generous and the incentive you create to fraud becomes irresistable to the unscrupulous. 

Vice President Vance needs to keep pressing full steam ahead with his Admin partners!

Absolutely. 

As Rollins noted, Vance and his team are making progress, kicking more than four million people who don't need it (or who are abusing it) off SNAP so far. 

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Keep going.

If anyone has a problem with that, they can always sell their Ferrari or their Bentley for grocery money. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about rampant fraud and corrupt politicians. 

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FBI JD VANCE KASH PATEL RON DESANTIS SNAP TIM WALZ

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