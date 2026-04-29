Limousine Leeches: Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops a BOMBSHELL About People Who Are Receiving SNAP



Democrats are running scared now that a new Attorney General and Vice President JD Vance's Anti-Fraud Task Force are starting to crack down -- HARD -- on the fraud that's been exposed in America. Just yesterday, comical buffoon Tim Walz tried to claim credit for the FBI raiding fraudulent Somali businesses in his state ... even though he recently denied any fraud taking place.

Advertisement

Yeah, no. Kash Patel was having none of that.

One of the Democrats' favorite fraudulent programs is SNAP. We already know people are bilking the food assistance program. That's why the left is screeching that Ron DeSantis is limiting SNAP in Florida to, you know, actual nutritional products, and not junk food, booze, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.

But we were shocked yesterday -- by which we mean, not shocked at all -- when Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who is part of the task force, went on Fox Business to reveal how badly American taxpayers are being robbed by SNAP.

Check out some of the sweet rides nearly 15,000 people who allegedly 'can't afford food' are using to drive to the food bank.

In just ONE state, 14,000 individuals receiving SNAP benefits were driving LUXURY VEHICLES!



🚗 3 Bentleys

🚗 3 Ferraris

🚗 11 Lamborghinis

🚗 59 Maseratis

🚗 141 Porsches

🚗 244 Alfa Romeos

🚗 306 Land Rovers

🚗 2,098 Teslas



And this is just in ONE STATE. We need to… pic.twitter.com/6ou5hVAl99 — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) April 28, 2026

... defend our nutrition programs for those most in need, not for scammers gaming the system.



These individuals are taking advantage of the American taxpayer. And together with @VP’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, this ends NOW.



4.3M Americans have been moved off of SNAP — but more work to be done!

Did you hear the kicker -- as in, a kick to the groin -- at the end? This was happening in a RED state.

We can't imagine how many poor, destitute single mothers are riding around in a Rolls-Royce in California. It would put the welfare queens of the 1970s and 80s to shame.

SNAP recipients driving Bentleys and Ferraris.



I was told food stamp fraud was a right-wing conspiracy theory 🤔 https://t.co/fMPTBeOQt5 — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) April 28, 2026

Oh, it was.

Just like that right-wing conspiracy theory about voter fraud, when more than 30,000 dead people have just been found on the voter rolls in North Carolina. (Thank you for exposing that, Harmeet Dhillon.)

We could probably -- as President Trump has suggested and leftists have mocked -- eliminate the federal income tax altogether.

Apparently they missed the low key memo. https://t.co/GFWCB3RYFS — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) April 28, 2026

It reminds us of the scene in Goodfellas, after the Lufthansa heist, when everyone is told to keep a low profile, and then gangsters start showing up to the bar with mink coats and pink Cadillacs.

While we don't recommend Jimmy Conway's -- ahem -- 'solution' to that problem, at the very least, these people can be kicked off SNAP.

Advertisement

Go get them @SecRollins ‼️

And prosecute the fraudsters! https://t.co/sLP3mXmvRG — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸 Attorney, Author, Gladiator (@SidneyPowell1) April 28, 2026

Yes, prosecutions must follow as well.

Perhaps it’s time for @GovEvers to allow Wisconsin to conduct a food stamp audit.



Oh wait, he and @FrancescaHongWI already blocked it.



I wonder how many are driving luxury vehicles in Wisconsin while taking taxpayer dollars meant for our most vulnerable neighbors. https://t.co/W3y1RTPBlE — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 28, 2026

As Rollins noted, it is a virtual certainty that the fraud is FAR worse in blue states, which, of course, is why the Democrats are blocking any form of audit.

Governor Evers should call his neighbor, Walz, and ask how that's working out for him.

I don’t think we have remotely grasped the depths of Democrat fraud in this country yet. When you work two jobs and half your salary disappears in taxes, this is where the money goes.



This is why I support ICE. https://t.co/Ot0fRnBp7Z — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 28, 2026

At this point, pretty much any rock the anti-fraud task force turns over is guaranteed to reveal a scam.

Three percent to 16 percent in 20 years? It's a giant red flag.

Advertisement

But Democrats (and too many Republicans for far too long) will happily turn a blind eye to it.

This is how the majority of taxpayers must feel.

But yet our Seniors getting $1200/monthly in SS with NO other income, only qualify for less than $50/month in food stamps. — HillGirlTN ❤️🇺🇸✝️👨‍👩‍👦🌺 (@HillGirlTN) April 28, 2026

We're pretty sure it's not America's seniors who are committing most of the fraud. They're just the ones who get hardest hit by it.

Revelations like this explain why honest and ordinary American citizens feel like they can't get anywhere while illegal aliens and domestic fraudster villains prosper.



We have to resist this even though my first reaction to all of it is -- what do you expect -- make the federal… https://t.co/ZoBXeUhM4E — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) April 28, 2026

... government too big and too generous and the incentive you create to fraud becomes irresistable to the unscrupulous.



Vice President Vance needs to keep pressing full steam ahead with his Admin partners!

Absolutely.

As Rollins noted, Vance and his team are making progress, kicking more than four million people who don't need it (or who are abusing it) off SNAP so far.

Advertisement

Keep going.

If anyone has a problem with that, they can always sell their Ferrari or their Bentley for grocery money.





============================================

Related:

Hetero Hatred: Aaron Rupar Seems VERY Upset that Donald Trump Finds His Wife Attractive

'Jokes' For Me, Not For Thee: Jake Tapper's Defense of Jimmy Kimmel Gets Destroyed by ... Jake Tapper

Purple and Painful: Lee Zeldin DEMOLISHES Rosa DeLauro On SCOTUS Law and the Clean Air Act

'But This One Goes to ELEVEN!' Ilhan Omar and the Fantastic Flub Heard Round the World (War)

Self-Proclaimed 'Socialist Socialite' Gets SLAMMED for Trying to Dunk on Jennifer Hegseth's WHCD Dress

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about rampant fraud and corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.