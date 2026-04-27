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Self-Proclaimed 'Socialist Socialite' Gets SLAMMED for Trying to Dunk on Jennifer Hegseth's WHCD Dress

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on April 27, 2026
Twitter


There is nothing good about some leftist lunatic who got inspired by Democratic violent rhetoric to try to go shoot up the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday night. 

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But if there was some small sliver of silver lining we could take out of the (thankfully unsuccessful) assassination attempt, it was that maybe -- just maybe -- it would mean that we'd have none of the usual petty, vindictive sniping about meaningless things such as fashion at the annual 'nerd prom.'

Silly us for believing that. 

Yes, despite the fact that there was a THIRD assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life (fourth if you count the guy who tried to breach security at Mar-a-Lago), Ella Devi, a huge supporter of Communist Zohran Mamdani and self-proclaimed 'socialist socialite,' thought that yesterday would be a great time to be a mean girl about the dress that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer, wore to the event. 

Keep in mind, Devi posted this a full day AFTER the assassination attempt: 

Say, maybe there are some other things we should be focused on, like how the left keeps trying to kill Trump and members of his administration.

Devi got so thoroughly dragged on X for her bitter snark that she turned off replies ... WAY too late. 

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Devi tried to defend her post, claiming (well after she was getting drubbed online) that she just meant that Hegseth should buy American. 

Except that it turns out that Devi may have been wrong about the dress being purchased from Temu as well. 

Yes. Yes, she is. 

This writer knows nothing about fashion, so he has no idea where the dress was purchased.

But here's the thing: Devi doesn't know that either. Not with any certainty. And she claims to be an expert. 

Regardless, most people found it amusing that the socialist was complaining because someone didn't spend enough money on her dress.

Every. Freakin. Time. 

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Yikes. 

Again, we're not fashion experts, but we know what 'streetwalker chic' looks like. Devi's got that look down to a T. 

At the end of the day, socialists are not interested in anything resembling 'fairness' or 'equality.' 

They are just greedy, resentful, envious people who only want things for themselves, not for anyone else. 

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If by 'intriguing,' you mean 'utterly incoherent and hypocritical,' then yes. 

The overwhelming conclusion that led Devi to shut off replies is that she's just a horrible person. 

Oops. 

There's always a tweet, isn't there? 

You don't just 'get' to call her a loser; by her own standard, Devi demands that you do. 

OOF. That's a woman who should be giving fashion tips to absolutely no one. 

Devi also appears -- shockingly -- to hate pretty much any white person, but especially white women.

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It's all starting to make a lot more sense now. 

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hegseth looked amazing, regardless of where her dress came from. 

HA! 

And that is the part that stings Devi the most. 

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That, and this: 

Ba-ba-ba-BINGO!

The next time Ella Devi wants to play mean girl and fashion police, she might want to pick a better occasion than the day after someone on her team tried to kill the President and as much of his team as he could. 

She also might want to remember how badly she got roasted this time around. 

============================================

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DONALD TRUMP PETE HEGSETH SOCIALISM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

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