Self-Proclaimed 'Socialist Socialite' Gets SLAMMED for Trying to Dunk on Jennifer Hegseth's WHCD Dress



There is nothing good about some leftist lunatic who got inspired by Democratic violent rhetoric to try to go shoot up the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday night.

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But if there was some small sliver of silver lining we could take out of the (thankfully unsuccessful) assassination attempt, it was that maybe -- just maybe -- it would mean that we'd have none of the usual petty, vindictive sniping about meaningless things such as fashion at the annual 'nerd prom.'

Silly us for believing that.

Yes, despite the fact that there was a THIRD assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life (fourth if you count the guy who tried to breach security at Mar-a-Lago), Ella Devi, a huge supporter of Communist Zohran Mamdani and self-proclaimed 'socialist socialite,' thought that yesterday would be a great time to be a mean girl about the dress that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer, wore to the event.

Keep in mind, Devi posted this a full day AFTER the assassination attempt:

pete hegeseth's wife wore a dress from temu to the white house correspondents dinner (i'm not joking) pic.twitter.com/oCDM2v8rvQ — ella devi (@ellad3vi) April 27, 2026

Say, maybe there are some other things we should be focused on, like how the left keeps trying to kill Trump and members of his administration.

Devi got so thoroughly dragged on X for her bitter snark that she turned off replies ... WAY too late.

So what?! Good for her. Who cares?



Good Lord, these people! It ended up being a short evening so she didn’t waste her money. https://t.co/kMXBrac8cs — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 27, 2026

Devi tried to defend her post, claiming (well after she was getting drubbed online) that she just meant that Hegseth should buy American.

if you're married to the "america first" guy (idiot) you should probably only wear american designers and not anything imported from china. also applies to melania trump who breaks tradition as first lady by rarely wearing american designers https://t.co/4osDne1CGp — ella devi (@ellad3vi) April 27, 2026

Except that it turns out that Devi may have been wrong about the dress being purchased from Temu as well.

Temu’s fashion range is all stolen designs. A fashion critic should know that? Are you just a slop rage engagement account? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2026

Yes. Yes, she is.

Wait, you mean lots of women buy from Shein?



Big if true. https://t.co/csaljrqo2A — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 27, 2026

This writer knows nothing about fashion, so he has no idea where the dress was purchased.

But here's the thing: Devi doesn't know that either. Not with any certainty. And she claims to be an expert.

Regardless, most people found it amusing that the socialist was complaining because someone didn't spend enough money on her dress.

Another champagne Socialist. Fraud. pic.twitter.com/Kp7ATgbkiU — 🌻🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🧡Pro USA Israel Reagan Republican (@lou_twin) April 27, 2026

Every. Freakin. Time.

“Socialist Socialite”…



I’m sure that sounded clever in your head when you were four glasses into that box of Franzia Chillable Red.



Go away. — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) April 27, 2026

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in 2026 America, “socialism” is when you dress like a hооker who got taken shopping by a sugar daddy and shit on people who buy cheap clothes https://t.co/NsLibMnYch pic.twitter.com/rMgVCJz2Pm — Melian Refugee (@escapefrommelos) April 27, 2026

Yikes.

Again, we're not fashion experts, but we know what 'streetwalker chic' looks like. Devi's got that look down to a T.

Socialist carrying $13k bag in her pinned tweet. Socialism is a luxury belief. https://t.co/gP19P3R081 — Aimee Terese (@aimeeterese) April 27, 2026

Young socialist Mamdani supporter posing in fur coat and Chanel bag making fun of a woman for buying a Temu dress. Typical socialist behavior. Socialism for thee, not for me. https://t.co/toN5R45NJq pic.twitter.com/Y0gtzSN3g3 — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@MrLeadslinger) April 27, 2026

You’re making fun of someone for buying an affordable dress? Hillary Clinton spent $12,000 on a coat and you weren’t more offended by that gross misuse of funds? https://t.co/fyur95XvpV — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) April 27, 2026

At the end of the day, socialists are not interested in anything resembling 'fairness' or 'equality.'

They are just greedy, resentful, envious people who only want things for themselves, not for anyone else.

In other words, what you’re saying is, rich people are excluded from buying anything on TEMU because it’s just for the poors. Your brand of socialism is rather…intriguing ma’am 😎 — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) April 27, 2026

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If by 'intriguing,' you mean 'utterly incoherent and hypocritical,' then yes.

Very annoying that we have to pretend this is anything other than pure seething racial resentment and envy from the hordes of third-worldoids we unwisely let in over the last 20 years https://t.co/KCBI3p8uH9 — _s.a.m.e.m.e.m.e_ (@st_louis_stan) April 27, 2026

If she wore an expensive dresss she’d complain about it as well.



Mrs. Hegseth looks stunning, get over it. https://t.co/3wYRFvEoMp — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) April 27, 2026

The overwhelming conclusion that led Devi to shut off replies is that she's just a horrible person.

the friend enemy distinction really is incredibly predictive of some people’s behavior, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/55oPR4CrpV — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) April 27, 2026

Oops.

There's always a tweet, isn't there?

Is this the part where I get to call you a loser? https://t.co/DqQwSv65ij pic.twitter.com/zAwzaZH7L0 — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) April 27, 2026

You don't just 'get' to call her a loser; by her own standard, Devi demands that you do.

She could take fashion advice from you and make herself look like a slag. Is that what you’re saying? pic.twitter.com/bBOiKTMXwJ — Sacha Novak (@N84773Novak) April 27, 2026

OOF. That's a woman who should be giving fashion tips to absolutely no one.

Devi also appears -- shockingly -- to hate pretty much any white person, but especially white women.

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Once you understand how these people think you can just instantly understand that the context of the post is thinly veiled racial resentment https://t.co/NsKMHlATt1 pic.twitter.com/1XjAv6z70O — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) April 27, 2026

BTW this is the same woman who for some strange reason absolutely cannot STAND Sydney Sweeney https://t.co/NsLibMnYch pic.twitter.com/BVbkZJSVUW — Melian Refugee (@escapefrommelos) April 27, 2026

It's all starting to make a lot more sense now.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hegseth looked amazing, regardless of where her dress came from.

She’s absolutely stunning and smoking hot. — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) April 27, 2026

And she makes it look spectacular. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) April 27, 2026

Who cares, she looks great. Leave it to a socialist to complain that Mrs. Hegseth didn't spend a bajillion dollars on a fancy dress. https://t.co/vjqaJL2XsT — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 27, 2026

She looks great. Temu gowns are sometimes ok, unlike Temu air defenses which didn’t help Iran or Venezuela. https://t.co/dveBVqavCq — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) April 27, 2026

HA!

Jennifer Hegseth looks smart, confident, and stunning in that dress.



It doesn’t matter if it’s Temu or Tom Ford.



Real beauty >>>>>> price tag. pic.twitter.com/90sT68oYTe — M.O.E. (@Malc_OE) April 27, 2026

And that is the part that stings Devi the most.

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That, and this:

And you’ll never be her. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 27, 2026

Ba-ba-ba-BINGO!

The next time Ella Devi wants to play mean girl and fashion police, she might want to pick a better occasion than the day after someone on her team tried to kill the President and as much of his team as he could.

She also might want to remember how badly she got roasted this time around.





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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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