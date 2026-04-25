Joe Biden Says 'Huh'? Never Trumper Chris Truax Declares an 'Emergency' About a President's Decline



The left has already outlined its big plans for America if they win the midterms. Do the Democrats' proposals involve helping Americans in any way?

Sorry. That was a silly, rhetorical question.

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No, the left's strategy consists of one prong, and one prong only: Remove Donald Trump from office by any illicit means necessary.

We've already heard many Democrats talk about their plans to impeach the President again. But that would require that they take the House and the Senate. Naturally, they can't put all of their eggs in that basket, given the state of their party's approval rating.

As a backup plan, the push to establish the narrative that Trump is mentally unfit to serve and must be removed via the 25th Amendment has already begun in earnest. Yesterday, Dems floated an AI-generated video of the President falling asleep in the Oval Office and tried to pass it off as fact.

It's no coincidence that on the same day, Never Trumper Chris Truax took to The Hill with an op-ed declaring a state of emergency regarding Trump's cognitive decline.

No, seriously.

Trump’s decline is an emergency: Why doesn’t Congress treat it like one? https://t.co/TWKgC1EB36 — TheHillOpinion (@TheHillOpinion) April 24, 2026

LOL. If this article were a Jeopardy answer, the question would be, 'What is an article that should have been published at any point between 2021 and 2025?'

For a little background on Truax, he once served as a campaign flack forJohn McCain. In the past decade, however, there has been no one more afflicted with terminal TDS than he is. Some of his recent articles include declaring Iran the victor in the Iran War just one week after it had begun, predicting in 2025 that Pete Hegseth would be fired immediately, and, of course, standing up for illegal immigrants above American citizens.

Oh, and then there was this one:

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

Someone needs to tell Truax that the position of David French in the dead legacy media is already occupied ... by David French.

In short, Truax is a loon. It will come as no surprise that nowhere in Truax's op-ed do the words 'Joe Biden' appear.

X was happy to remind him and The Hill, however.

I must’ve missed your article about Biden when he was drooling on himself and getting lost on stages. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 24, 2026

We searched through his article history for The Hill and other media outlets. We couldn't find that one either.

Weird.

Idiots. This is just embarrassing for you. How can you not see that? pic.twitter.com/83aW8wDMYK — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) April 24, 2026

We're tempted to say that he sees it; he just doesn't care. And that is true of many of the left.

But in Truax's case, we're pretty sure he's delusional and deranged enough to believe it.

Because this wasn’t an emergency pic.twitter.com/IkUVM3fDuY — T Chow (@Chowt9) April 24, 2026

When Trump starts shaking hands with ghosts, needing to be put on a leash by Giorgia Meloni in Normandy, and wandering off into the Amazon jungle in search of ice cream, maybe we'll listen to what Truax has to say.

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Gosh, it's almost like the legacy media only cares about narratives, not facts.

We know, we know. That's crazy talk.

The brazen nerve of these people... https://t.co/R2NMSYhpc1 — LDSLawyer (@LDSLaw) April 25, 2026

Like most Marxists, they believe that history does not exist unless they say it exists.

You got the wrong one. Too late for the one that mattered. pic.twitter.com/jw6L7gOsdO — Deuce is Still Wild (@wcpeper) April 24, 2026

You got the wrong one. Too late for the one that mattered. pic.twitter.com/jw6L7gOsdO — Deuce is Still Wild (@wcpeper) April 24, 2026

🤡 Biden’s you mean?!? Dem-CCP are transparent in their libtard addlebrained lying narratives! pic.twitter.com/49dUdw1ec0 — Ren (@RenSeekTruth) April 24, 2026

It's not just that their complaints are meaningless. They also reveal that there is nothing the left won't lie about in order to keep or gain power.

Some of the funniest replies, however, came from other leftists who also apparently were in a coma for the first part of the 2020s.

WHERE IS @nytimes?

WHERE IS @washingtonpost?

WHERE IS @cnn?

WHERE IS @abcnews?

WHERE IS @cbsnews?



IF THIS WERE JOE BIDEN IT WOULD BE FRONT AND CENTER OF EVERY NEWS OUTLET FOR WEEKS, 24 HOURS A DAY. pic.twitter.com/Uk2aK1KZbU — Elizabeth (@alluringmedia) April 24, 2026

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LOL.

News flash for Elizabeth: It WAS the case with Biden. And all of those media outlets listed there ignored it for four years.

(Also, why are leftists always so shouty?)

But The Hill and Truax are counting on equally deranged people like Elizabeth to help them spread their new false narrative.

One look at deranged commie Chris Truax's decline makes one wonder why The Hill still publishes his hyper-TDS garbage.



Seriously, there is something extremely wrong with that guy.https://t.co/LvUde0zIN2 https://t.co/rsMDo0NdcL pic.twitter.com/dRYG0jz8lk — Just Sham 🇺🇸 (@itsShamsFault) April 24, 2026

It's not difficult to diagnose what's wrong with Chris Truax.

Trump broke him. And, in doing so, revealed that the former McCain staffer never actually had any principles that he wouldn't happily sell out to feed his mental illness. Just like French, Bill Kristol, Jonah Goldberg, and others.

The Democrats, the TDS Never Trumpers, and the leftist media aren't going to drop this narrative anytime soon, though. It will become their new 'suckers and losers' or 'very fine people' hoax that they will continue to push ad nauseam.

The best response is simply to point and laugh.





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