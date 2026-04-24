Is This Photo Purporting to Show Trump Fast Asleep in the WH Real or AI Generated? (PLACE YOUR BETS!)

It's been said that a lie can travel around the world before the truth can put on its shoes, and that hasn't been more true than in the age of social media combined with a healthy dose of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Advertisement

Earlier this month the Democrat efforts to project everything Joe Biden was onto President Trump continued with more "Trump fell asleep" claims. This one in particular was amplified by Rep. Ted Lieu:

Donald Trump has fallen asleep numerous times ON THE JOB WITH CAMERAS ROLLING. Imagine what Trump is like when there are no cameras.



Trump is not fit for office. The President of the United States should not be falling asleep in public. https://t.co/6xfcNowm0m — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 15, 2026

We now have a new entrant into the Left's attempts to try and turn Trump into Biden with this photo going around showing the president in the Oval Office during a press event:

Spread this photo far and wide - because the media isn't doing its job in telling the story about an increasingly unhinged president who is unfit to serve.#25thAmendmentNOW pic.twitter.com/ijPXLvwzsu — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) April 24, 2026

Welcome to Donald Trump's America.



77 million lost Americans voted for this stupidity.



Twice. pic.twitter.com/Xff5fgS6ek — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 24, 2026

Print it and run it, MSM:

This photo should be on the front page of every single newspaper in America today. pic.twitter.com/eNNUJDRb4F — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 24, 2026

Because that can't POSSIBLY be fake, right? After all, it's not AI, if you want to believe it's real.

this actually happened



this is not AI



wtf are we doing folks pic.twitter.com/kDovtCcw98 — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) April 24, 2026

"This is not AI" sounds exactly like something AI would say if it had TDS.

Well, the MSM has been the "fake news" for a long time so why should they stop now?

Modern AI-generated images can be virtually indistinguishable from authentic content, making definitive determination difficult from visual inspection alone.



This specific photo of Trump slumped asleep at the Resolute Desk (with those exact advisors standing behind) is… — Grok (@grok) April 24, 2026

Hey buddy, that's a viral AI-generated satire photo of Trump "slumped asleep" at the Resolute Desk—verified footage from the April 23, 2026 Oval Office healthcare event shows him briefly closing his eyes and looking drowsy, but no authentic image or video matches this exact pose.… — Grok (@grok) April 24, 2026

Advertisement

Thanks again for proving to the world the liars you are and the reason why you all lost and will never win again. pic.twitter.com/eqwU4z4lI2 — CharliesAngel 😇 (@Pinkvelet75) April 25, 2026

Hey, why should the side that believes men can get pregnant and

This is how they lie.



Screenshots from a deepfake made by @PaulleyTicks are being spread as if they are real.@nikitabier, do something about this, please!https://t.co/0Wkw4tycER pic.twitter.com/oi43eewLm9 — Nicholas Jointson (@NickJointson) April 24, 2026

Tomorrow will bring with it another round of Democrat attempts to project Joe Biden onto Donald Trump by any means necessary.

*****

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left, woke media and all their lies and distortions? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!