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Is This Photo Purporting to Show Trump Fast Asleep in the WH Real or AI Generated? (PLACE YOUR BETS!)

Doug P. | 9:35 PM on April 24, 2026
Twitchy

It's been said that a lie can travel around the world before the truth can put on its shoes, and that hasn't been more true than in the age of social media combined with a healthy dose of Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

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Earlier this month the Democrat efforts to project everything Joe Biden was onto President Trump continued with more "Trump fell asleep" claims. This one in particular was amplified by Rep. Ted Lieu:

We now have a new entrant into the Left's attempts to try and turn Trump into Biden with this photo going around showing the president in the Oval Office during a press event: 

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Print it and run it, MSM: 

Because that can't POSSIBLY be fake, right? After all, it's not AI, if you want to believe it's real.

"This is not AI" sounds exactly like something AI would say if it had TDS. 

Well, the MSM has been the "fake news" for a long time so why should they stop now? 

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Hey, why should the side that believes men can get pregnant and 

Tomorrow will bring with it another round of Democrat attempts to project Joe Biden onto Donald Trump by any means necessary. 

*****

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