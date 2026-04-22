Rumor: The Talarico Camp Is Sitting on Career-Ending Dirt on Both Paxton and...
Reporter Asks Ilhan Omar About Her Curious Financial 'Adjustment' (Brace for Smug Head...
Sen. Chris Murphy Loses It Over Trump Sending 1,000 Afghan 'Heroes' to the...
Trump Just Did Something for Veterans That the FDA Refused to do for...
Sen. Patty Murray Hasn't Heard a Single Dem Say Defund ICE (Let's Help...
Big L for Newsom: 9th Circuit Halts CA's ICE Unmasking Law as Unconstitutional
Warren: Nazi Tattoo & Rape Comments No Big Deal — Platner Agrees With...
Ilhan Omar Caught: Public Tantrum As Kash Patel Exposes Decades of SPLC Fraud
Ex CIA Analyst's Claim About Trump, General Caine and the Launch Codes Gets...
Mehdi Hasan Loves the Shema More Than LL Cool J Loves the Ladies
Flashback: The SPLC Has Been Scummy for a Long Time
'Are You Really This Dumb?' Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's SPLC Defense Is Getting...
Ingraham Warns Virginia Is Becoming California — Newsom’s Office Brags About the ‘Free’...
JOURNALISM! Dems Will Appreciate USA Today's Hack-Tastic Spin on the 11-Count SPLC Indictm...

Welcome to Advanced Mathematics, With Your Guest Lecturer ... The View's Sunny Hostin?

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on April 22, 2026
meme


At Twitchy, we believe that two things are infinite: the universe and the stupidity of every host on ABC's The View -- and we're not sure about the universe.

We apologize to Albert Einstein for butchering his quote, but whenever we see a clip of anyone on The View, it's rather difficult for his words not to pop into our heads immediately. This is true of all of them, but it is particularly true of the one who believes she's the smartest person in the room: Sunny Hostin. 

Advertisement

Now, there may be some things about which Hostin can speak intelligently. We wouldn't know; we've never seen or heard that. Maybe she's got a great frittata recipe or something. Two subjects about which this highly educated lawyer is incapable of speaking even coherently, however, are the law (ironically) and -- as we found out today -- basic math. 

Here is a clip of Hostin claiming that the Iran War has now cost more than the entire sum total of government expenditures since World War II. 

No, we are not kidding. Watch: 

LOL. 

We would LOVE for the US government to be that small. But, like Ilhan Omar, it would appear that Hostin's calculations are off by several decimal points. As she also is when claiming that a $1.5 trillion defense budget is more than we have EVER spent. 

We feel sorry for all of the wonderful women reading this article right now, knowing that Hostin is setting you back by a couple of centuries in terms of everyone's estimation of the intelligence of the fairer sex. 

No, it is not. Likely because the neurons ain't firin'.

Recommended

Rumor: The Talarico Camp Is Sitting on Career-Ending Dirt on Both Paxton and Cornyn
Brett T.
Advertisement

That is what makes it even more hilarious. Not simply the fact that Hostin can't even perform basic elementary school-level calculations, but also that she is 100 percent confident in her superior intellect. 

If you watch the clip a few times, you can even see co-host Joy Behar do a double-take when Hostin uttered her fake, fictional math. 

But, of course, Behar didn't say a word. Like Boone in Animal House, she just shrugged and said, 'Forget it. She's rolling.'

LOL. 

We're surprised that ABC's attorneys haven't just brought out the duct tape and a ball gag by this point. 

And remember, The View is part of ABC's news division.

As Elon Musk would say, 'Let that sink in.'

As the saying goes, 'When you're dead, you're dead. The pain is felt by others. The same thing happens when you're stupid.'

Advertisement

HA! That should be the show's tagline. 

Speaking of 'learing centers,' we can think of a lot of other things that cost more than $50 billion, about which Hostin and the rest of the brain-dead panel are conspicuously silent. 

The last time we pulled out our trusty abacus, $500 billion was a LOT more than $50 billion. 

But what do we know? We're not television personalities. 

Of course, it doesn't count. Because Hostin supports that proxy war. For ... umm ... reasons. 

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Oh, wait. Was that supposed to be a serious post? 

Advertisement

Not even a baby gherkin.

They get the opportunity to prove this theory wrong five days a week on national television. 

And they fail every single time. 

Man, those Germans have a word for everything

There's no such thing as 'rock bottom' for leftists. Just like there are no such things as shame or self-awareness. 

There is no bar that they will not eagerly slither under. 

Hey, that's what we said! If our federal government were that small, what a huge win it would be for the American people.

Sadly, Hostin's math isn't even in the same galaxy as accurate.

Advertisement

To borrow from Einstein one more time, it just goes to show that his explanation of relativity is still the best one ever:

'Spend an hour with a pretty girl (or an intelligent person in this case), and it feels like a minute. But spend a minute with Hostin and the ladies of The View and that seems like an hour.' 

Or perhaps a decade.

============================================

Related:

DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of Her 'Revolution'

MASSIVE DOJ Indictment Confirms Every Horrible Thing about the SPLC -- and THEN SOME

OOF! Hunger Strike Hero Greg Casar Tried Taking on RFK Jr., and That Was a HUGE Mistake

IRONY! After Smearing Kash Patel, The Atlantic Announces That We Live in Nazi-Occupied France

The Drunk Republican (and Others) Troll the UK MERCILESSLY After They Found Out How Poor They Are

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS IRAN JOY BEHAR SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rumor: The Talarico Camp Is Sitting on Career-Ending Dirt on Both Paxton and Cornyn
Brett T.
Sen. Chris Murphy Loses It Over Trump Sending 1,000 Afghan 'Heroes' to the Congo
Brett T.
Reporter Asks Ilhan Omar About Her Curious Financial 'Adjustment' (Brace for Smug Head Explosion)
Doug P.
Sen. Patty Murray Hasn't Heard a Single Dem Say Defund ICE (Let's Help Jog Her Memory)
Doug P.
DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of Her 'Revolution'
Grateful Calvin
Big L for Newsom: 9th Circuit Halts CA's ICE Unmasking Law as Unconstitutional
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rumor: The Talarico Camp Is Sitting on Career-Ending Dirt on Both Paxton and Cornyn Brett T.
Advertisement