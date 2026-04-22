Welcome to Advanced Mathematics, With Your Guest Lecturer ... The View's Sunny Hostin?



At Twitchy, we believe that two things are infinite: the universe and the stupidity of every host on ABC's The View -- and we're not sure about the universe.



We apologize to Albert Einstein for butchering his quote, but whenever we see a clip of anyone on The View, it's rather difficult for his words not to pop into our heads immediately. This is true of all of them, but it is particularly true of the one who believes she's the smartest person in the room: Sunny Hostin.

Advertisement

Now, there may be some things about which Hostin can speak intelligently. We wouldn't know; we've never seen or heard that. Maybe she's got a great frittata recipe or something. Two subjects about which this highly educated lawyer is incapable of speaking even coherently, however, are the law (ironically) and -- as we found out today -- basic math.

Here is a clip of Hostin claiming that the Iran War has now cost more than the entire sum total of government expenditures since World War II.

No, we are not kidding. Watch:

Sunny Hostin claims the war with Iran has cost $50 billion, then asserts that amount "is more money than this country has spent since world War II." pic.twitter.com/SFB6982Ku9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2026

LOL.

We would LOVE for the US government to be that small. But, like Ilhan Omar, it would appear that Hostin's calculations are off by several decimal points. As she also is when claiming that a $1.5 trillion defense budget is more than we have EVER spent.

We feel sorry for all of the wonderful women reading this article right now, knowing that Hostin is setting you back by a couple of centuries in terms of everyone's estimation of the intelligence of the fairer sex.

No, it is not. Likely because the neurons ain't firin'.

Remember, these are your intellectual betters. https://t.co/gVxhp5crqG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 22, 2026

That is what makes it even more hilarious. Not simply the fact that Hostin can't even perform basic elementary school-level calculations, but also that she is 100 percent confident in her superior intellect.

Nobody corrected her.



The lies, the ABC-financed propaganda, is the point. https://t.co/36araRjyg1 — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 22, 2026

If you watch the clip a few times, you can even see co-host Joy Behar do a double-take when Hostin uttered her fake, fictional math.

But, of course, Behar didn't say a word. Like Boone in Animal House, she just shrugged and said, 'Forget it. She's rolling.'

I am shocked that Notre Dame Law School isn’t paying her to just keep quiet. She’s embarrassing them every time she opens her mouth — Peter Morlock Jr. (@PeterMorlockJr) April 22, 2026

LOL.

We're surprised that ABC's attorneys haven't just brought out the duct tape and a ball gag by this point.

And remember, The View is part of ABC's news division.

As Elon Musk would say, 'Let that sink in.'

Sunny Hostin has nothing to fear in senility. Neither she nor anybody else will notice a thing. — Roger Simon (@realrogerlsimon) April 22, 2026

As the saying goes, 'When you're dead, you're dead. The pain is felt by others. The same thing happens when you're stupid.'

Advertisement

HA! That should be the show's tagline.

Speaking of 'learing centers,' we can think of a lot of other things that cost more than $50 billion, about which Hostin and the rest of the brain-dead panel are conspicuously silent.

The last time we pulled out our trusty abacus, $500 billion was a LOT more than $50 billion.

But what do we know? We're not television personalities.

Guess this doesn’t count:



The United States has appropriated over $174 billion in aid to Ukraine for military, economic, and humanitarian support since February 2022. As the largest single-country donor, U.S. aid includes sophisticated military hardware, training, and budgetary… https://t.co/uDld01zlhB — brobert545 (@brobert545) April 22, 2026

Of course, it doesn't count. Because Hostin supports that proxy war. For ... umm ... reasons.

And she's the smart one. https://t.co/pRXhJLcH7F — #🟦 Clair Nova ⚢ (@ClairNova4k) April 22, 2026

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Oh, wait. Was that supposed to be a serious post?

Once again, The View proving my assessment of that panel having the collective IQ of a cucumber was far too generous. https://t.co/xOXWs7qx7U — mallen_incognito (@mallen55019) April 22, 2026

Advertisement

Not even a baby gherkin.

I may be terrible at math, but I am absolutely not THAT terrible!!!!! Geeze, do any of that coven have even two neurons in their brains to rub together? Heck, I think it may be generous to grant them a SINGLE shared neuron between them all... https://t.co/iSfCthd99j — Kat ✝️=👑💯 (@WiltonKat) April 22, 2026

They get the opportunity to prove this theory wrong five days a week on national television.

And they fail every single time.

Man, those Germans have a word for everything!

Every time I believe the intellectual bar has been hit rock bottom, we get a quote from Hostin and others that knocks down just a little bit more. https://t.co/r1Or0GrWky — Todd Jones (@turntotodd) April 22, 2026

There's no such thing as 'rock bottom' for leftists. Just like there are no such things as shame or self-awareness.

There is no bar that they will not eagerly slither under.

@TheView if we’ve only spent 50 billion since WWII-we’re doing pretty good! My goodness!!!! Wow!!!!! The absolute stupidity is mind blowing!! https://t.co/qzEnUHPush — Kate C 🍊 (@katgrneyes) April 22, 2026

Hey, that's what we said! If our federal government were that small, what a huge win it would be for the American people.

Sadly, Hostin's math isn't even in the same galaxy as accurate.

Advertisement

To borrow from Einstein one more time, it just goes to show that his explanation of relativity is still the best one ever:

'Spend an hour with a pretty girl (or an intelligent person in this case), and it feels like a minute. But spend a minute with Hostin and the ladies of The View and that seems like an hour.'

Or perhaps a decade.





============================================

Related:

DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of Her 'Revolution'

MASSIVE DOJ Indictment Confirms Every Horrible Thing about the SPLC -- and THEN SOME

OOF! Hunger Strike Hero Greg Casar Tried Taking on RFK Jr., and That Was a HUGE Mistake

IRONY! After Smearing Kash Patel, The Atlantic Announces That We Live in Nazi-Occupied France

The Drunk Republican (and Others) Troll the UK MERCILESSLY After They Found Out How Poor They Are

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.