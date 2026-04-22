DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of Her 'Revolution'



Like the Orcs of Middle-Earth, twisted and deformed by Morgoth to be creatures of pure evil, there is nothing Marxists love more than taking something beautiful and corrupting it to their own nefarious ends.

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Once you see this truth, it makes a lot of what they do -- particularly their most cringeworthy performances -- make all the sense in the world.

Yesterday was the 10th anniversary of the death of Prince, one of America's most beloved musical artists who has sold more than 400 million records worldwide. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't have a favorite song of his, or at least appreciate his contributions to and influence on American music.

Naturally, then, the representative for Somalia ... err, Minnesota ... Ilhan Oman saw fit to celebrate his death with an embarrassing mirror singalong, and a tweet announcing that Prince would totally support the fraud, corruption, and violence that she has enabled and encouraged in his (not her) home state.

No one saw the Revolution coming out of Minnesota except Prince.



Even a decade after his passing, he still inspires us all. 💜 pic.twitter.com/2gJM9hTQ6t — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 21, 2026

No. Just NO.

While he certainly has some risque lyrics, Prince did NOT inspire committing immigration fraud by marrying your brother.

Prince did NOT inspire stealing billions from hard-working taxpayers for 'Quality Learing Centers.'

And Prince, despite the name of one of his bands being 'The Revolution,' did NOT inspire attacking police in the streets.

And we know none of that is true because Omar turned off replies to her post like the coward she is.

You’re so hated you had to shut off your comments.



Win for the people. https://t.co/PBmQeud3HJ — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) April 21, 2026

She's hated like Hillary Clinton that way.

At least by Americans. We're sure the illegal Somalians whom she helps funnel our stolen money to love her.

Why do you keep locking your comments, illegitimate Congresswoman? https://t.co/pfjCcBhgnm — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) April 21, 2026

We know why. It's because she can't answer any questions about her ill-gotten wealth.

Were you even in this country when he died https://t.co/yziYrcidwr — i cant think of a good name anymore (@fmtovvns) April 22, 2026

She was, but she was not in Congress yet.

Her brother-husband was also in the US, thanks to the fraud they committed.

They use the term "revolution" on purpose. They want to overthrow you. https://t.co/rGAsfJHKsM — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) April 21, 2026

They're not exactly hiding it anymore.

We still “don't,” and it's a disgusting travesty that you're using a Black American for your agenda. https://t.co/T3fjaQffip — Andy (@Andy68580664) April 22, 2026

That's cute and all but your dad still did a genocide 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/JQIY07rRor — Kenny Log-Ins ✌️parody✌️ (@KennyDeanT) April 21, 2026

Yep, there's another reason that Omar turns off replies.

Everyone knows the truth about her father, and the fact that she is in no way a 'survivor of genocide,' as she claims. Quite the opposite.

Prince would have wanted you deported like the rest of us. https://t.co/Ki9qX2uBlJ — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) April 22, 2026

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You can see she's starting to crack under the pressure. A few months ago, she was defiant and angry. Now she's getting frightened and trying to laugh, smile, charm us out of fear. Deport! https://t.co/LVFJEei5Br — Fugitive Caesar (@ThomBrady5) April 22, 2026

We don't think Prince ever covered the Smokey Robinson classic song Tears of a Clown, but now we really wish he had.

There we go. The emoji will have to do.

Where is the winery?

Where is the money? https://t.co/wvcGKImGZx — Sojinxy (@sojincy) April 22, 2026

Maybe she thinks by singing (horribly) into a mirror, she can pretend she didn't hear questions like these.

My culture is not your coping mechanism, b**** https://t.co/8jTo0CT9dY — Pay Roll Manager Here (@UsingLyft) April 22, 2026

Make no mistake. Omar is only 'appropriating' American culture here (to use the word the left loves) because she wants to destroy it.

Quit pi**ing on Prince you ghoul, Ilhan Omar is an absolute brother banging moron. https://t.co/0260DSLmVL — Joshua Shelton (@Joshhimself___) April 21, 2026

And she's got the IQ to prove it.

We wish we didn't have to either.

Not even with those puffy shirts he often liked to wear.

Disgracing Prince is just another reason to dislike you. https://t.co/B83ingwkxX — Jamison (@Jamison247) April 21, 2026

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As if there weren't a laundry list of reasons already.

Between her immigration fraud, financial fraud, taxpayer fraud, and her endless stream of vile, anti-American, pro-Somalian rhetoric, few leftists in America deserve severe accountability and consequences more than Ilhan Omar does.

Hopefully, next year, she won't be singing When Doves Cry, but America will be able to sing one of Prince's lesser-known tracks: Ain’t Gonna Miss U When U’re Gone.





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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ilhan Omar.

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