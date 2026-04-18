'Quite a Difference'! Ilhan Omar Filed a Not-So-Tiny Adjustment to Her Net Worth, According to the WSJ

The last time we checked in with Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar she was getting exposed by Sen. Joni Ernst over a million dollar earmark in her district, ostensibly intended as funding for an addiction center.

Advertisement

The problem with that is that apparently the "addiction center" is actually a Somali-run restaurant:

Ilhan Omar: “Can I get a $1 million earmark for a ‘substance abuse clinic’?”



Congress: “Sure!”



Ilhan Omar: “It’s really a restaurant run by Somalis”



Congress: ….



Earmarks are bad



This is just one of many examples that remind us why they should be banned pic.twitter.com/4vBDWnr3Zz — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 14, 2026

This leads us into a Wall Street Journal story about Omar and her net worth.

Omar's most recent filing on the couple's net worth raised more than a few eyebrows:

This may have been the early signs of problems in Minnesota



According to her most recent filing, Ilhan Omar's net worth is estimated to be ~$30M



That's a 66,000% increase since 2019



The increase appears to be from her husband who started a Venture Capital firm in 2022 which… pic.twitter.com/S0DzS9dPYF — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@pelositracker) December 28, 2025

That is, as they say, a red flag!

Omar was recently asked about that and said an adjustment was possible:

Omar was asked about the $6-30M net worth figures a few days ago:



“It's not a full picture of the numbers in the way that it is presented in the document because we have to do a range."



"I'm pretty sure it'll get, like, adjusted at some level when those ranges are looked at." https://t.co/aCDiSZHCEM pic.twitter.com/KrH6zFOjqQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2026

Right on cue, Omar is reportedly filing documents to adjust that number downward, blaming an "accounting error," according to the Wall Street Journal:

Rep. Ilhan Omar filed documents with Congress saying her wealth was between $6 million and $30 million. Now she says that was a mistake, and her wealth is actually between $18,000 and $95,000. That's quite a difference. From @WSJ: https://t.co/nSSy3WUrNW — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 18, 2026

Nothing to see here! Who among us can only say that they're worth somewhere between $18,000 and $30 million but nothing more specific?

Oh that’s not suspicious at all! 🤦🏻‍♀️ — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) April 18, 2026

If it sounds like fraud and looks like fraud... https://t.co/UFiPRicRkU — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 18, 2026

Maybe Kash Patel's team can help Omar pin down an actual number.

One final thing:

What is she reporting to the IRS? — Terri (@River_City) April 18, 2026

That's the question that really matters. Stay tuned.

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt and shady politicians like the ones we've seen being exposed lately.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!