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'Quite a Difference'! Ilhan Omar Filed a Not-So-Tiny Adjustment to Her Net Worth, According to the WSJ

Doug P. | 9:26 AM on April 18, 2026
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The last time we checked in with Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar she was getting exposed by Sen. Joni Ernst over a million dollar earmark in her district, ostensibly intended as funding for an addiction center.

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The problem with that is that apparently the "addiction center" is actually a Somali-run restaurant:

This leads us into a Wall Street Journal story about Omar and her net worth. 

Omar's most recent filing on the couple's net worth raised more than a few eyebrows: 

That is, as they say, a red flag!

Omar was recently asked about that and said an adjustment was possible:

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Right on cue, Omar is reportedly filing documents to adjust that number downward, blaming an "accounting error," according to the Wall Street Journal: 

Nothing to see here! Who among us can only say that they're worth somewhere between $18,000 and $30 million but nothing more specific?

Maybe Kash Patel's team can help Omar pin down an actual number. 

One final thing:

That's the question that really matters. Stay tuned. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt and shady politicians like the ones we've seen being exposed lately. 

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