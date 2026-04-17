Ilhan Omar’s Phony ‘War Survivor’ Act Exposed: She Wasn’t a Victim — Her Father Was a Genocide Colonel

Ilhan Omar went on a 'war is hell' rant recently during an interview. She shared her own experience as a 'war survivor' to explain why she didn't want the people of Iran to experience it. She left out one important fact.

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I think of war through the lens of someone who survived one. It means displacement and irreversible trauma.



The continued war with Iran will mean more death, more suffering, and more chaos.



End the war. pic.twitter.com/PfVWM7SewA — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 16, 2026

Her Dad was a Colonel in the war and is widely seen as a 'war lord' who killed innocents.

Your Dad was a colonel in the Somali military, he was the one killing people bro https://t.co/8EWhIOscwb — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) April 16, 2026

Ilhan turned off the comments and everyone calling her Dad out is probably the reason why.

“Survived” is doing a lot of work in this sentence.



Ilhan Omar’s father, Nur Omar Muhammad, was a high ranking military commander in the Siad Barre Regime as it carried out the genocide of the Isaaq people in northern Somalia — now Somaliland.



When the regime collapsed, her… https://t.co/2VprECACNB — Democrats Against Antisemites (@NormalDemocrats) April 16, 2026

In other words, the family were hardly victims.

Ilhan Omar may be one of the most sociopathic people in congress.



She didn't "survive" genocide, she is the child of a perpetrator of genocide who fled justice. That's why she's in America.



To this day, she promotes the same Somaliweyn ideology that led to the Isaaq genocide. https://t.co/TZAJp5keO7 pic.twitter.com/HWSbwq6PAl — Western Hegemony Enjoyer (@CitedNeed) April 16, 2026

Behind the scenes, she definitely laughs at the naivete of American voters and how her family has pulled the wool over a whole bunch of eyes.

Her father was a war lord who perpetrated a genocide.



She didn’t “survive war.” Her family was the cause of it. https://t.co/HsKpIrVLEq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 17, 2026

Let's be honest.

Ilhan & her family “survived” the Somali civil war like high ranking Nazis & their family “survived” WWII https://t.co/mkqpVLR6Xu — Amelia Adams (@neuroticjewgay) April 17, 2026

That's an accurate comparison.

Wasn't your dad the one who was killing people in this war that you are talking about?

Stop exploiting Iran and Iranians you disgusting liar. https://t.co/yZlEnmYEMb — Sana Ebrahimi Ledene (@__Injaneb96) April 17, 2026

All Omar does is lie and play victim.

Ilhan Omar’s dad, Nur Omar Mohamed, was a colonel in the genocidal army of Siad Barre.



She was not a huddled mass refugee.



Her dad was a war criminal and his regime got toppled. https://t.co/r8xamDg3XV — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 17, 2026

Her father was a war criminal responsible for the genocide of the Isaaq clan. Incredible she still pushes this victim narrative. https://t.co/sIYYRb3Ms9 — Solly & Yossi (@Ok_Solly) April 16, 2026

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She has no shame.

by “survived war” she means she was forced to leave Somalia after her war criminal father was chased out of the country for being a colonel under a dictatorship that genocided 200,000 Isaaq people btw https://t.co/tjMFQlq5Zl — س (@dnagosjoon) April 17, 2026

They should never have been allowed in the United States.

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