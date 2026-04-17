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Ilhan Omar’s Phony ‘War Survivor’ Act Exposed: She Wasn’t a Victim — Her Father Was a Genocide Colonel

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on April 17, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Ilhan Omar went on a 'war is hell' rant recently during an interview. She shared her own experience as a 'war survivor' to explain why she didn't want the people of Iran to experience it. She left out one important fact. 

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Her Dad was a Colonel in the war and is widely seen as a 'war lord' who killed innocents. 

Ilhan turned off the comments and everyone calling her Dad out is probably the reason why.

In other words, the family were hardly victims.

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Behind the scenes, she definitely laughs at the naivete of American voters and how her family has pulled the wool over a whole bunch of eyes. 

Let's be honest.

That's an accurate comparison.

All Omar does is lie and play victim.

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She has no shame.

They should never have been allowed in the United States.

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AFRICA ILHAN OMAR INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

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