

It's only been a little over three months since Dilbert creator and conservative warrior Scott Adams was taken from us and into the arms of the Lord he embraced toward the end of his life. And we still miss him every day. We expect we will continue to miss him every day for years to come, just like we miss others taken from us far too soon, like Andrew Breitbart and Norm Macdonald.

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But even though Adams is no longer with us physically, we can still enjoy the gift of his thoughts and words, many of which have turned out to be quite prophetic indeed.

In the wake of the indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center earlier this week, the X account Rothmus posted a clip from six years ago of Adams discussing the SPLC and predicting the leftist hate organization's downfall.

We really enjoyed hearing from Adqms once again, and we think readers will as well. Watch:

“If Dr. Ben Carson made the threshold according to them, but Antifa has not, then obviously the SPLC is not a legitimate organization.”



“It’s gonna get more and more embarrassing if you’re using them as a source of truth.” pic.twitter.com/8AUcO3YZJV — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) April 24, 2026

Exceptionally well said and, as it turns out, 100 percent accurate.

Adams may not have predicted the specific cause of the SPLC's inevitable disgrace (honestly, given the craziness of what they did, not many could have), but he did accurately note that they would soon be an embarrassment to the left, which is exactly what they are today.

I can’t remember—

did he say this before or after he was canceled for being a racist 🤔

The radical progressives really had him as a target to take out.



JAS.@ScottAdamsSays knew all along and he’s doing the snoopy dance in heaven. pic.twitter.com/bOlQA4d20W — sandy Cobb (@sandicandie) April 25, 2026

Unlike many alleged conservatives who have abandoned their so-called principles in the Trump era, Adams never did. What he believed was far more important to him than his popularity.

And we hope he is thoroughly enjoying his 'I told you so' moment in Heaven.

Yep.... And now all policies, legislation, and papers written citing the SPLC can be questioned and reversed! So much BS can be torn down from this. — Kalvo (@XKalvoX) April 25, 2026

No matter what happens to the SPLC -- and we hope the consequences for their massive fraud are severe -- the organization can never again be used as a cudgel to smear conservatives or sic the FBI on pro-lifers or parents.

That is a pretty huge victory all by itself.

And in 2020 he would’ve surely been called a conspiracy theorist. Perhaps even a propagandist. Today, he is redeemed as he was RIGHT all along!



R.I.P. sir….your words are lifted as TRUTH, not conspiracy! https://t.co/ajFsjuoKb1 — T.Sue (@TSue6987) April 25, 2026

And it is true that the SPLC once went after Ben Carson (albeit briefly) while giving Antifa a complete pass.

Is it true Dr. Carson was listed as an extremist by SPLC?



Yes, Dr. Ben Carson was briefly placed on the SPLC's "Extremist File" list in October 2014. https://t.co/HXrBFF6er4



The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) added a profile of him to its online "Extremist Files," citing… — Richard Watson (@AmerigoWatson) April 25, 2026

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... his views on gay marriage (including comments linking homosexuality and pedophilia in some contexts), comparisons of Obamacare to slavery, and biblical economic ideas. This put him alongside figures like white supremacists and other extremists in their database.



Duration: It stayed up for several months until early 2015.

This was a moment when every conservative knew what the SPLC had become. To their shame, no Democrats denounced the organization after it attacked Dr. Carson.

Scott was on point, per usual https://t.co/BzF8Gd9ik1 — Alexis de Tocqueville (@Tocqueville03) April 25, 2026

Scott Adams knew https://t.co/4wm9how5E3 — communists are a threat. PhD MS (@anticommie71) April 24, 2026

It's not just that he knew; he was willing to come out and say it publicly, even though he also knew this would put him in the left's crosshairs.

And this was well before the recent massive culture shift in America truly took hold. That shift has made it much easier (though still not without risk) for conservatives to speak up fearlessly, and Adams was a big part of making it happen.

Scott is missed https://t.co/I8QVvflGBu — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) April 25, 2026

You can say that again. And many people did.

Prophetic



RIP Scott you are missed. https://t.co/TUMXV3dQNR — RamRoddoc (@RamRod_doc) April 25, 2026

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Based Adams, rest easy brother. — thestoagroup (@thestoagroup) April 24, 2026

Miss this dude everyday



He sacrificed his public image because speaking the truth was more important than approval from the sheep — Marc ⚔️🇺🇸 (@TeamDeplorablez) April 25, 2026

It makes us want to dig into his archive even more.

We wonder if he also predicted the inevitable disgrace of Eric Swalwell.

I've started using @grok to tell me what @ScottAdamsSays would say about issues today if he were alive. — Joe (@joestlbh) April 25, 2026

Hmm. OK, that seems just a little creepy, but Grok's response to this post was hilarious, and we think Adams would approve.

Haha, Scott Adams mode engaged. That old clip nails it—the SPLC lost any shred of credibility the day they listed Ben Carson but gave Antifa a pass. Today? Same grift. They’d still smear conservatives while real extremists skate. Using them as a “source” is just signaling you’re… — Grok (@grok) April 25, 2026

Using them as a “source” is just signaling you’re not serious.

Spot on, Grok. You'll never actually be Scott Adams, but no one will.

We appreciate the tribute, though, even if this prescient clip from 2020 served to remind us of how badly we still miss him.





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