VIP
From Online to Real Life: How Twitter Built My Tribe
Word Salad Explained? AOC’s Campaign Drops More Cash on Controversial Ketamine Psychiatris...
The Intercept Has Unearthed More Information About Drunkard Kash Patel From 2001
‘Journo’ Stephen Colbert Won’t Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Jim Acosta and Katie Couric Agree on What Journos Should Do If Trump...
Trump Slams Candace Owens' 'Bizarre' Behavior — MTG Immediately Plays the 'He Hates...
Self-Proclaimed Boss Babes Blame Trump for Their Meltdown: 'It's Not Me, It's the...
Compare Justin Trudeau Saying the Rich Need to Limit Their Wealth Intake to...
Dem Senator Who Declared Biden Competent and Effective Tries to Alert the Press...
VIP
Let's Analyze Bette Midler's 'Joyful, Powerful Show of Resistance' Against Fascist Trump
BUSTED: "Anti-Hate" Group Gets Caught Funding Hate
New York Times Scoop: Elon Musk Scandalously Uses Legal Financial Processes to Conduct...
Zohran Mamdani's First Veto As NYC Mayor Surprises Few
'Why the Need for...'? Shipwrecked Crew Has Questions After the Latest Spin From...

We Still Miss Scott Adams, So Here Is a Clip of Him Predicting the Downfall of the SPLC

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on April 25, 2026
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File


It's only been a little over three months since Dilbert creator and conservative warrior Scott Adams was taken from us and into the arms of the Lord he embraced toward the end of his life. And we still miss him every day. We expect we will continue to miss him every day for years to come, just like we miss others taken from us far too soon, like Andrew Breitbart and Norm Macdonald. 

Advertisement

But even though Adams is no longer with us physically, we can still enjoy the gift of his thoughts and words, many of which have turned out to be quite prophetic indeed. 

In the wake of the indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center earlier this week, the X account Rothmus posted a clip from six years ago of Adams discussing the SPLC and predicting the leftist hate organization's downfall. 

We really enjoyed hearing from Adqms once again, and we think readers will as well. Watch: 

Exceptionally well said and, as it turns out, 100 percent accurate. 

Adams may not have predicted the specific cause of the SPLC's inevitable disgrace (honestly, given the craziness of what they did, not many could have), but he did accurately note that they would soon be an embarrassment to the left, which is exactly what they are today.

Recommended

The Intercept Has Unearthed More Information About Drunkard Kash Patel From 2001
Brett T.
Advertisement

Unlike many alleged conservatives who have abandoned their so-called principles in the Trump era, Adams never did. What he believed was far more important to him than his popularity. 

And we hope he is thoroughly enjoying his 'I told you so' moment in Heaven. 

No matter what happens to the SPLC -- and we hope the consequences for their massive fraud are severe -- the organization can never again be used as a cudgel to smear conservatives or sic the FBI on pro-lifers or parents. 

That is a pretty huge victory all by itself.

And it is true that the SPLC once went after Ben Carson (albeit briefly) while giving Antifa a complete pass. 

Advertisement

... his views on gay marriage (including comments linking homosexuality and pedophilia in some contexts), comparisons of Obamacare to slavery, and biblical economic ideas. This put him alongside figures like white supremacists and other extremists in their database.  

Duration: It stayed up for several months until early 2015.

This was a moment when every conservative knew what the SPLC had become. To their shame, no Democrats denounced the organization after it attacked Dr. Carson. 

It's not just that he knew; he was willing to come out and say it publicly, even though he also knew this would put him in the left's crosshairs.

And this was well before the recent massive culture shift in America truly took hold. That shift has made it much easier (though still not without risk) for conservatives to speak up fearlessly, and Adams was a big part of making it happen.

You can say that again. And many people did. 

Advertisement

It makes us want to dig into his archive even more. 

We wonder if he also predicted the inevitable disgrace of Eric Swalwell. 

Hmm. OK, that seems just a little creepy, but Grok's response to this post was hilarious, and we think Adams would approve. 

Using them as a “source” is just signaling you’re not serious. 

Spot on, Grok. You'll never actually be Scott Adams, but no one will. 

We appreciate the tribute, though, even if this prescient clip from 2020 served to remind us of how badly we still miss him.

============================================

Advertisement

Related:

Buckle Up, Mississippi: Governor Tate Reeves Drops BIG News After Virginia's Gerrymandering Vote

Joe Biden Says 'Huh'? Never Trumper Chris Truax Declares an 'Emergency' About a President's Decline

FINALLY! WaPo Announces Bernie Sanders' New Initiative to Reach Leftists on College Campuses (LOL)

If You Donate to Harvard's 'Viewpoint Diversity' Scam, You Are Probably Dumb Enough to Attend Harvard

Welcome to Advanced Mathematics, With Your Guest Lecturer ... The View's Sunny Hostin?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA CONSERVATISM ERIC SWALWELL FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Intercept Has Unearthed More Information About Drunkard Kash Patel From 2001
Brett T.
Word Salad Explained? AOC’s Campaign Drops More Cash on Controversial Ketamine Psychiatrist
justmindy
Self-Proclaimed Boss Babes Blame Trump for Their Meltdown: 'It's Not Me, It's the Orange Man'
justmindy
Jim Acosta and Katie Couric Agree on What Journos Should Do If Trump Hurts Their Feelings at the WHCD
Doug P.
‘Journo’ Stephen Colbert Won’t Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Brett T.
Buckle Up, Mississippi: Governor Tate Reeves Drops BIG News After Virginia's Gerrymandering Vote
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Intercept Has Unearthed More Information About Drunkard Kash Patel From 2001 Brett T.
Advertisement