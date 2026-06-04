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USA Today Reports Several GOP-Run States Have Declared June Nuclear Family Month

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 04, 2026

Happy Nuclear Family Month!

The nuclear family is one of the bulwarks against Marxism; the two trained Marxists who led Black Lives Matter had as a goal in their manifesto to "disrupt the nuclear family" (that's what woke corporations were forking over millions in donations for — that and a few mansions for the founders).

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USA TODAY reports that some GOP-led states are drawing criticism from LGBTQ advocates celebrating Pride Month by declaring June "Nuclear Family Month."

Why can't it be both?

Fernando Cervantes Jr. reports:

Several Republican-led states have moved to designate June “Nuclear Family Month” or similar observances, creating an overlapping contrast with Pride Month.

Tennessee was the first to adopt the label this year, followed by proclamations in Indiana and Alabama emphasizing households with a mother, father and children. Supporters frame the observance as recognition of traditional family structures, while opponents say the timing and language amount to political counterprogramming that excludes LGBTQ+ families.

“Homes led by stable parents, a father and a mother, provide children with the structure and discipline necessary to succeed,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, said in a statement. “In Alabama, we celebrate these hardworking parents that strive for an even better future for their children.”

But Chris Sanders of the Tennessee Equality Project told Newsweek: “When the government comes in and says June … is Nuclear Family Month, yes, there’s a bit of petty insulting going on there.”

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Exactly. Why wouldn't Democrat-led states sign on to something celebrating the nuclear family? They can still have their Pride parades when naked men in nothing but body paint ride bicycles down Main Street and wave their junk in little children's faces.

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Our best wishes to all of the nuclear families out there.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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