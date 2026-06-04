USA Today Reports Several GOP-Run States Have Declared June Nuclear Family Month

Happy Nuclear Family Month!

The nuclear family is one of the bulwarks against Marxism; the two trained Marxists who led Black Lives Matter had as a goal in their manifesto to "disrupt the nuclear family" (that's what woke corporations were forking over millions in donations for — that and a few mansions for the founders).

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USA TODAY reports that some GOP-led states are drawing criticism from LGBTQ advocates celebrating Pride Month by declaring June "Nuclear Family Month."

Several GOP-led states designate June as "Nuclear Family Month," drawing criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates celebrating Pride Month. https://t.co/ADMg8LnUjT — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 4, 2026

Why can't it be both?

Fernando Cervantes Jr. reports:

Several Republican-led states have moved to designate June “Nuclear Family Month” or similar observances, creating an overlapping contrast with Pride Month. Tennessee was the first to adopt the label this year, followed by proclamations in Indiana and Alabama emphasizing households with a mother, father and children. Supporters frame the observance as recognition of traditional family structures, while opponents say the timing and language amount to political counterprogramming that excludes LGBTQ+ families. “Homes led by stable parents, a father and a mother, provide children with the structure and discipline necessary to succeed,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, said in a statement. “In Alabama, we celebrate these hardworking parents that strive for an even better future for their children.” But Chris Sanders of the Tennessee Equality Project told Newsweek: “When the government comes in and says June … is Nuclear Family Month, yes, there’s a bit of petty insulting going on there.”

This doesn’t cancel Pride Month, just creates another celebration along with it.



Don’t be so fragile. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 4, 2026

Exactly. Why wouldn't Democrat-led states sign on to something celebrating the nuclear family? They can still have their Pride parades when naked men in nothing but body paint ride bicycles down Main Street and wave their junk in little children's faces.

Do we get a flag, too? pic.twitter.com/dLJAi0P6Q5 — Marielle Redclaw (@MarieleRedclaw) June 4, 2026

Jesus only gets two holidays.



The Founding Fathers share one.



Parents get one day each.



LGBTQ community gets at least 22.



Everyone is going to be okay. I promise. pic.twitter.com/AdFqC4HfMC — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) June 4, 2026

Intolerant bigots. Can't they just accept the sexuality of nuclear families? — Dr. N.R. Luke (@_LukeCSkywalker) June 4, 2026

Why would anyone be against Nuclear Family Month?



Being LGBTQ+ doesn’t mean you have to be against celebrating families. — Sterling Gillette (@LincolnsGhost64) June 4, 2026

All successful civilizations encourage productive citizens to have prosperous families in safe communities. There are no exceptions. — Dennis Peterson (@Dpete9Peterson) June 4, 2026

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I don’t care about their criticism. It’s not worthy of attention. — • V ä ł ê r ì ę • (@0vangel0) June 4, 2026

Going to be honest with you - we just don’t care anymore. Criticize away. — Jamie Hale (@RichmondWahoo) June 4, 2026

Why do LGBTQ+ advocates have a problem with the nuclear family? — Regs (@r3gulations) June 4, 2026

Now why would they be against families? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xk6q9mHDat — Stephen Mason (@Steveohmygoodne) June 4, 2026

Our best wishes to all of the nuclear families out there.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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