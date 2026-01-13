'May He Rest in Eternal Glory and Peace': Scott Adams Has Passed Away at the Age of 68. X Mourns

Scott Adams has passed away.

Our beloved conservative warrior is now at peace. He was 68.

Scott Adams just passed. With his final breath on this earth he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was useful to the world right up to the very end, just as he set out to do. May he rest in eternal glory and peace. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WubCBH7vgN

From The Daily Mail:

The famed cartoonist and podcaster had been placed in hospice care last week, and his ex-wife Shelly Miles broke the news of his passing on his popular podcast, 'Real Coffee With Scott Adams' on Tuesday.

Miles said Adams was 'no longer with us', and broke down in tears as she read a final message Adams wrote before he passed away.

'If you are reading this, things did not go well for me,' Miles read.

'I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain, I am of sound mind as I write this January 1, 2026.

'If you wonder about any of my choices for my estate or anything else please know I'm free of any inappropriate influence of any sort, I promise.'

'Next, many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go,' Miles continued. 'I am not a believer, but I have to admit the risk reward calculation for doing so looks so attractive to me.

'So, here I go. I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and savior, and look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven.'