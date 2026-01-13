New Footage Showing Aftermath of MN Shooting Tells Us SO MUCH About Why...
'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It J...
'DUMBEST Scrote in Hollywood' Mark Ruffalo Weeps About Trump TERRORIZING HIM As an...
Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump...
Parental Control: MS NOW’s Katy Tur Defends ‘Mother of Three’ Narrative by Invoking...
Invasion Inversion: Mayor Jacob Frey Says Federal Agents Are the Real Invaders, Not...
Stage and Scream: Hollywood Director Judd Apatow Says America Is Living Under a...
VIP
Congressman Proves There Is Such a Thing as a Stupid Question
Author of 'How Fascism Works' Says Trump Is Leading an Unlawful Takeover of...
Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in...
'It's Worse Than You're Seeing': Liberal-leaning Developer Claims ICE Terror in MN, Gets...
David Frum: The Minneapolis Shooting Was a MAGA Version of a Third-World Honor...
Lieu vs. Reality: Congressman Slams ICE Shove, Gets Slammed Back for Ignoring Man...
VIP
From MSNBC Flop to Georgetown Fellow: Mehdi Hasan Lands Qatari-Backed Gig

'May He Rest in Eternal Glory and Peace': Scott Adams Has Passed Away at the Age of 68. X Mourns

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on January 13, 2026
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Scott Adams has passed away.

Advertisement

Our beloved conservative warrior is now at peace. He was 68.

From The Daily Mail:

The famed cartoonist and podcaster had been placed in hospice care last week, and his ex-wife Shelly Miles broke the news of his passing on his popular podcast, 'Real Coffee With Scott Adams' on Tuesday. 

Miles said Adams was 'no longer with us', and broke down in tears as she read a final message Adams wrote before he passed away. 

'If you are reading this, things did not go well for me,' Miles read. 

'I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain, I am of sound mind as I write this January 1, 2026.

'If you wonder about any of my choices for my estate or anything else please know I'm free of any inappropriate influence of any sort, I promise.' 

'Next, many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go,' Miles continued. 'I am not a believer, but I have to admit the risk reward calculation for doing so looks so attractive to me.

'So, here I go. I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and savior, and look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven.'

Many are mourning his passing:

Recommended

'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And it has been an honor to part of yours, sir.

Like many of you, our hearts are broken here at Twitchy as we mourn Adams, who made us laugh AND think. 

May he rest in peace. 

Tags:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real)
Sam J.
New Footage Showing Aftermath of MN Shooting Tells Us SO MUCH About Why Renee Good Was REALLY There (Vid)
Sam J.
Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump Assassination Post
Grateful Calvin
'DUMBEST Scrote in Hollywood' Mark Ruffalo Weeps About Trump TERRORIZING HIM As an American and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in a Hurry
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real) Sam J.
Advertisement