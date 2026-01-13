'May He Rest in Eternal Glory and Peace': Scott Adams Has Passed Away at the Age of 68. X Mourns

Scott Adams has passed away.
Coffee with Scott Adams moves to The Scott Adams School 01/13/24 https://t.co/RsXWMvV6yA— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 13, 2026
Our beloved conservative warrior is now at peace. He was 68.
Scott Adams just passed.— Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) January 13, 2026
With his final breath on this earth he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
He was useful to the world right up to the very end, just as he set out to do.
May he rest in eternal glory and peace.
🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WubCBH7vgN
From The Daily Mail:
The famed cartoonist and podcaster had been placed in hospice care last week, and his ex-wife Shelly Miles broke the news of his passing on his popular podcast, 'Real Coffee With Scott Adams' on Tuesday.
Miles said Adams was 'no longer with us', and broke down in tears as she read a final message Adams wrote before he passed away.
'If you are reading this, things did not go well for me,' Miles read.
'I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain, I am of sound mind as I write this January 1, 2026.
'If you wonder about any of my choices for my estate or anything else please know I'm free of any inappropriate influence of any sort, I promise.'
'Next, many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go,' Miles continued. 'I am not a believer, but I have to admit the risk reward calculation for doing so looks so attractive to me.
'So, here I go. I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and savior, and look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven.'
Many are mourning his passing:
Rest in peace Scott Adams. Thank you for shedding the light that led me out of a dark place in my life. You will be missed, and I will think of you every morning as I sip my coffee.— Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) January 13, 2026
You were immeasurably useful. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RccPKoWYH3
Recommended
It’s been an honor to be part of your journey.— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 8, 2026
And it has been an honor to part of yours, sir.
Rest in peace, Scott Adams. You gave your knowledge, wisdom, and humor to millions of us around the world. Grateful that you found God in your final days. We are praying for you. 🙏— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) January 13, 2026
RIP Scott Adams.— The Bearded Patriot (@USA_Bearded1) January 13, 2026
You left an indelible mark on this world. Thank you for always being authentic and standing strong in the face of immense pain and suffering.
Rest easy brother. We will take it from here. pic.twitter.com/Ywo2o4Wo9f
Rest easy Scott Adams I am drinking a coffee thinking of you right now.— 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) January 13, 2026
We shared a love for the coffee and news.
Wont forget you.
Prayers to your family.
Heaven got another good one today.
January 13, 2026
Like many of you, our hearts are broken here at Twitchy as we mourn Adams, who made us laugh AND think.
May he rest in peace.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member