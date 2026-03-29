'Spencer, Saca la Bassura!' — Why This Might Be the Best Campaign Video of 2026 (WATCH)

Spencer Pratt is a former MTV star currently running for Mayor of Los Angeles. He lost his home in the Palisades fires and has been on the warpath against the current Mayor Karen Bass and her feckless leadership. He just released an amazing campaign ad.

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This just may be the GREATEST campaign video of all time.



Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) is a GENIUS.



He's taking out the trash. pic.twitter.com/dVRi5dvOdQ — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) March 28, 2026

Ads like this are what it will take to shake up the political environment in California and start to turn things around.

ALERT: LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt fires back against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass after a reporter asked him if being a “reality TV star” is hurtful for his campaign.



“That was from 20 years ago. If we look at what Karen Bass was doing 20 years ago, she was in Cuba… pic.twitter.com/nly3Blfnfr — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) March 27, 2026

Pratt is bold, knowledgeable and taking no prisoners. He's the real deal.

This is very effective! Go get ‘em @spencerpratt clean up the Bass-ura! https://t.co/vFus8J8H3m — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 29, 2026

In Spanish, the word for trash is 'basura'. Pratt is doing a riff on Karen Bass' last name and made the slogan take out the 'Bassura'. It's brilliant.

.@spencerpratt reminds me of Trump. No F’s to give. Not beholden to anyone. Not owned or bought by anyone. And free to say the things which need saying and willing to do the hard job of governing. Be epic if he wins. https://t.co/Ey98o5o3fI — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) March 29, 2026

If someone told me 20 years ago that I’d be rooting for Spencer Pratt from the Hills I’d have told them they were nuts, but here we are.



Spencer taking out the trash. https://t.co/BDtZqK4BLG — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) March 29, 2026

It's hard to believe, but even back then, Spencer knew who he was and said what was on his mind. Some things never change.

Mayor Pratt is the only mayor for Los Angeles!



Cc @spencerpratt https://t.co/VjWNL3dGkf — Stella X (@Stellaaa) March 29, 2026

This will offend mostly white, wealthy progressives who will accuse him of racism or ableism or whatever, totally missing the point, which is that those who don't have the money to retreat into gated communities, private schools, concierge healthcare, etc. are done with it. https://t.co/5G8SB9B96A — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) March 29, 2026

The crazy part is Spencer knows what it is like to be on the side with money behind gates. He just cares about the other people, too.

I live in L.A. less than a mile from the Eaton Fire and the only Latinos who would be offended by this are the ones who say ‘Latinx’ — Andrew Miller (@AndyMiller1313) March 29, 2026

Spencer knows those people would never vote for a straight, white guy like him anyway.

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When I lived in LA, Spencer was the least likely person to ever be mayor. 🤣

Now, he's the only one who deserves the job. ❤️ https://t.co/y7W24k53dc — Ninety Degrees (@quasiantipodean) March 29, 2026

I hope he wins. California needs a major shakeup to survive. I don’t get how they keep voting for this nonsense. Higher prices on everything, high recidivist crime, homelessness. Even the fires can be minimized with common sense reform. Keep the hydrants filled and the brushes… — Christy (@ChristyRiz3) March 29, 2026

This is just the wake up call the Democrats need. They are used to near total control and until they see they can lose an election, nothing will change.

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