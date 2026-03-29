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'Spencer, Saca la Bassura!' — Why This Might Be the Best Campaign Video of 2026 (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 8:51 PM on March 29, 2026
Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File

Spencer Pratt is a former MTV star currently running for Mayor of Los Angeles. He lost his home in the Palisades fires and has been on the warpath against the current Mayor Karen Bass and her feckless leadership. He just released an amazing campaign ad.

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Ads like this are what it will take to shake up the political environment in California and start to turn things around.

Pratt is bold, knowledgeable and taking no prisoners. He's the real deal. 

In Spanish, the word for trash is 'basura'. Pratt is doing a riff on Karen Bass' last name and made the slogan take out the 'Bassura'. It's brilliant. 

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It's hard to believe, but even back then, Spencer knew who he was and said what was on his mind. Some things never change.

The crazy part is Spencer knows what it is like to be on the side with money behind gates. He just cares about the other people, too. 

Spencer knows those people would never vote for a straight, white guy like him anyway.

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This is just the wake up call the Democrats need. They are used to near total control and until they see they can lose an election, nothing will change.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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