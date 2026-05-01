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Maine Candidate Matt Dunlap Shows That It's Not Just Nazis Who Democrats Love, But Assassins Too

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on May 01, 2026
Meme


It's difficult to imagine the state of affairs in Maine getting any worse than Democrats endorsing a guy with an actual Nazi tattoo on his chest. Not to mention that Graham Platner also thinks that women should be held accountable for being sexually assaulted. 

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But, as we have said many times, there is no bar so low that Democrats cannot find a way to slither under it. 

For instance, take Matt Dunlap, Maine's former Secretary of State, who hopes to be elected this year in the state's second Congressional district.

Not only has Dunlap publicly joined the chorus of Democrats rallying behind 'Panzer Platner,' but he is taking his campaign one step further: justifying assassination culture. 

Watch the following exchange between Dunlap and a supporter at a recent campaign event: 

'You understand how people get to that point?' 

WHAT? 

And we're not talking about Trump here, who always makes Democrats spin into a deranged fit of murderous rage. Dunlap is saying he 'understands' the motives of someone who shot an innocent American businessman, with a family, in the back of the head. 

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With a grin on his face, even. 

Ye gods, everyone on the left really is mentally ill. Violently so. 

If Dunlap were a sane person, his response to that woman should have been, 'Are you f***ing CRAZY?'

Instead, in the words of Bill Clinton, he 'feels her pain.'

Or maybe the correct answer would have been for Dunlap to ask whatever police officers were at his rally to arrest that woman on the spot. 

This is who they are now. Not only aren't they hiding it, but they're shouting it from the rooftops. 

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Or, you know, he needs to be thrown into a padded room in a straitjacket. 

Scary. 

You could almost see Dunlap -- like a pudgy, white Jay Jones -- fantasizing about that deranged woman who supports him going out and shooting a Republican in the head. 

Adding that word, 'necessarily,' reveals EVERYTHING about Dunlap.

We're sure Dunlap, if he's ever asked about his answer here, will claim that he was just being 'sarcastic.' 

Sure. Just like Jimmy Kimmel was just 'telling a joke' about Melania Trump becoming a widow.

'Kill your enemies' might as well just become the primary pillar of the Democrat Party platform at this point. 

Thankfully, former Republican governor Paul LePage is also running for Congress in ME-02. With incumbent Democrat Jared Golden retiring, LePage has a strong chance of winning in November. 

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But even if Dunlap doesn't get anywhere near Congress -- as he absolutely should not -- there's no denying that Democrats aren't only the party of political violence, they're actually planning to run on it. 

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has embraced violence as a political solution.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM MAINE

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