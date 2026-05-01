Maine Candidate Matt Dunlap Shows That It's Not Just Nazis Who Democrats Love, But Assassins Too



It's difficult to imagine the state of affairs in Maine getting any worse than Democrats endorsing a guy with an actual Nazi tattoo on his chest. Not to mention that Graham Platner also thinks that women should be held accountable for being sexually assaulted.

Advertisement

But, as we have said many times, there is no bar so low that Democrats cannot find a way to slither under it.

For instance, take Matt Dunlap, Maine's former Secretary of State, who hopes to be elected this year in the state's second Congressional district.

Not only has Dunlap publicly joined the chorus of Democrats rallying behind 'Panzer Platner,' but he is taking his campaign one step further: justifying assassination culture.

Watch the following exchange between Dunlap and a supporter at a recent campaign event:

A wild exchange that is a concerning reflection of the state of Maine politics:



Liberal white lady: "With a lack of Luigi Mangione's, what are we going to do about the insurance companies?"



CD-2 candidate Matt Dunlap: "You understand why people get to that point." pic.twitter.com/3WqBV4oTwH — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) April 29, 2026

'You understand how people get to that point?'

WHAT?

And we're not talking about Trump here, who always makes Democrats spin into a deranged fit of murderous rage. Dunlap is saying he 'understands' the motives of someone who shot an innocent American businessman, with a family, in the back of the head.

He just justified the murder of an innocent man. https://t.co/MNOexAATPk — Chrispd (@Chrispd1968) April 29, 2026

With a grin on his face, even.

Ye gods, everyone on the left really is mentally ill. Violently so.

Very clear that this woman is saying they need to murder more healthcare company Executives…That’s who democrats have created as supporters…but you keep pretending yore not one of “those” kind of democrats. pic.twitter.com/24d4lKSa3F — Michael Johnston (@skiyryder) April 29, 2026

If Dunlap were a sane person, his response to that woman should have been, 'Are you f***ing CRAZY?'

Instead, in the words of Bill Clinton, he 'feels her pain.'

The correct answer is "Ma'am, I understand the frustration but we do not promote violnce, it is never the answer".



But no .... he cant do that. — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) April 30, 2026

Or maybe the correct answer would have been for Dunlap to ask whatever police officers were at his rally to arrest that woman on the spot.

"I don't think murder is a good idea, but I can understand why murderers murder."

Excuse me, what? https://t.co/EChshWHDgb — C I D E R (@CiderHype) April 29, 2026

This is who they are now. Not only aren't they hiding it, but they're shouting it from the rooftops.

UNHINGED: crazy radical @dunlap4congress says he “understands” political violence.



This guy needs his head checked. https://t.co/zHZUK0LvIm — Maureen O'Toole (@MaureenOToole4) April 29, 2026

Advertisement

Or, you know, he needs to be thrown into a padded room in a straitjacket.

Scary.

Why doesn’t she do the dirty work herself?



I see how the term “useful idiots” came to be. https://t.co/GghdBPqnsY — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 29, 2026

You could almost see Dunlap -- like a pudgy, white Jay Jones -- fantasizing about that deranged woman who supports him going out and shooting a Republican in the head.

Assassinating CEOs is “not necessarily” the way to go? — fiery, but mostly peaceful (@fierybutmostly1) April 29, 2026

Adding that word, 'necessarily,' reveals EVERYTHING about Dunlap.

"necessarily". Good qualifier psychopath https://t.co/uYgMmjkBis — Coiny Frog (@IFightGrok) April 29, 2026

We're sure Dunlap, if he's ever asked about his answer here, will claim that he was just being 'sarcastic.'

Sure. Just like Jimmy Kimmel was just 'telling a joke' about Melania Trump becoming a widow.

The assassin culture getting Maine-lined in Maine. https://t.co/WSdBckBZpE — ☀️Bad Salty Dog☀️ (@Badsaltydog) April 29, 2026

'Kill your enemies' might as well just become the primary pillar of the Democrat Party platform at this point.

Thankfully, former Republican governor Paul LePage is also running for Congress in ME-02. With incumbent Democrat Jared Golden retiring, LePage has a strong chance of winning in November.

Advertisement

But even if Dunlap doesn't get anywhere near Congress -- as he absolutely should not -- there's no denying that Democrats aren't only the party of political violence, they're actually planning to run on it.





============================================

Related:

Someone Call 911! Oh, Wait -- You Can't Do That in Gavin Newsom's California, Explains Chris Rufo

OOF! Stephen A. Smith's Poll About Violent Political Rhetoric Does NOT GO WELL for Dems or the Media

'They Not Like Us': Spencer Pratt's New Campaign Ad for LA Mayoral Race Takes X By STORM

Toxic Spreadsheets! In Another Resurfaced Clip, AOC Proves That She Can Still Out-Stupid 11-han Omar

Limousine Leeches: Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops a BOMBSHELL About People Who Are Receiving SNAP

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has embraced violence as a political solution.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.