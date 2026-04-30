OOF! Stephen A. Smith's Poll About Violent Political Rhetoric Does NOT GO WELL for Dems or the Media



We don't put too much stock in polls from any organization anymore. They haven't lost as much credibility as, say, the legacy media, but they're not far behind. And when we see a poll on X, we know that it is not scientific, so we always take the results with a grain of salt.

Advertisement

But they still can be useful, particularly when a Democrat launches a poll, and the result is not at all what the current leftist narrative is.

This is exactly what happened on X yesterday and this morning, when sports commentator (and potential presidential candidate) Stephen A. Smith conducted a poll on X asking users to tell him who is most responsible for the climate of political violence in America.

Now, we know that Smith is a liberal. However, we don't believe he posted this poll expecting everyone to respond, 'It's Trump's fault!' We do think he honestly wanted to gauge the opinions on X.

But the results he received had to surprise him, not to mention completely destroying the Democrat and leftist media narrative about political violence.

Whose rhetoric has contributed MOST to the current climate of political violence in America? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 29, 2026

The poll still has a couple of hours left before it closes, but as of right now, Dems and their media apparatchiks are getting HAMMERED.



OOF! Just plain ... OOF!

So much for the left pretending this is a 'both sides' issue. Virtually no one thinks that Republicans create this violent climate, and even Trump -- who the media vilifies and demonizes 24/7 as 'Hitler' or 'a threat to democracy' -- isn't being held nearly as responsible as the Democrats and mainstream media, who account for a whopping 78 PERCENT ot the results.

That makes perfect sense, of course, since they both spin the same lies and violent speech.

The media is the propoganda wing of the Democrats. They are the same. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) April 29, 2026

Separating the Media from Democrats is just dishonest.



Fun Fact: Almost EVERYONE in the media are related to a Democrat or married to one. They are almost ALL Democrats. https://t.co/BBp4N0YmTG — TraderJill (Leigh) (@RealTraderJill) April 29, 2026

"Democrats" includes the media. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) April 29, 2026

We understand the sentiment, and we agree with it for the most part.

However, there is a slight distinction between the two, as one user pointed out.

Democrats in a sense but the media is what spreads the mind virus 🦠. If they hadn’t captured every aspect of media they wouldn’t have been able to infect the world. — Kristen Lamb (@KristenLambTX) April 29, 2026

Exactly. Democrats create the violent rhetoric, and the media propagates it.

Though recently, many in the media have taken to creating calls to violence on their own.

Regardless of whether they were separate options or the same, they still account for nearly 80 percent of the vote.

If you vote for anything other than the media or the Dems, you simply are not paying attention.



What does it take for people to recognize that if you continuously call your opposition “literally Hitler,” people will be motivated to kill them? 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/GP7FU5SD2E — Chris Hohnholz - Blogger/Commentary (@ChrisHohnholz) April 29, 2026

Advertisement

It's not rocket science. Which is fortunate for many Democrats like AOC and Ilhan Omar, who would be lost if it were.

Still, even though the Democrats and media ran away with this poll, some had some more specific answers within those subgroups.

Democrats like Obama and Biden pic.twitter.com/NNNKoU9Wtn — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) April 29, 2026

Remember when Joe Biden threatened to use F-16s to murder everyone who loves the Second Amendment? pic.twitter.com/nwXfvSYCnd — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) April 29, 2026

Biden is a pretty good option, but we all know who was pulling his strings from 2021 to 2025.

Nobody has done more damage to racial relations, political violence, integrity in government, and trust in our institutions than Obama.



The President of all 57 states and two more, the Ignoramus in Chief, the resentful pothead.



He should have been at the top of your list, but,… https://t.co/piBwejoXRn — Saul Montes-Bradley (@Debradelai) April 29, 2026

Solid choice, but we can't leave out the Dollar Store version of Obama.

Hakeem Jeffries. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 29, 2026

You mean the guy who likes to brandish a Little League baseball bat and who just called for 'Maximum Warfare, Everywhere, All the Time'?

Advertisement

That Hakeem Jeffries?

I actually think that this poll would make a nearly accurate piegraph. There are levels to the highest contributions to violence, and the numbers reflect it with apparent accuracy. https://t.co/0Phwt5jGnd — Tomasito (@NomiCraft) April 29, 2026

Tough choice, but definitely these two. pic.twitter.com/5AIPahREqf — Dustin Curtis (@gunrightsdustin) April 29, 2026

HA!

The good news is, there's no wrong answer between those two choices.

It's too bad 'Hollywood' wasn't a choice.

Though we suppose they fall into the media category. After all, Hollywood also reflects all the same rhetoric you'd hear on CNN, MS NOW, and even the non-cable networks.

You know the answer to your question... pic.twitter.com/1PZATCBTIR — Ron Hanforth (@ronhanforth) April 29, 2026

Again, we may be giving Smith too much of the benefit of the doubt here, but we do think he was asking the question honestly, not trying to spin a result.

It just so happens that the majority of his followers are on the left, so it's even more remarkable that his poll resulted the way it did.

No matter what, given the answer Smith heard loud and clear, it's pretty safe to say that the Democrats' and media's 'both sides' narrative is utterly dead.

Advertisement

Aww. And they spent so much time and effort spinning it.





============================================

Related:

'They Not Like Us': Spencer Pratt's New Campaign Ad for LA Mayoral Race Takes X By STORM

Toxic Spreadsheets! In Another Resurfaced Clip, AOC Proves That She Can Still Out-Stupid 11-han Omar

Limousine Leeches: Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops a BOMBSHELL About People Who Are Receiving SNAP

Hetero Hatred: Aaron Rupar Seems VERY Upset that Donald Trump Finds His Wife Attractive

'Jokes' For Me, Not For Thee: Jake Tapper's Defense of Jimmy Kimmel Gets Destroyed by ... Jake Tapper

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.