Someone Call 911! Oh, Wait -- You Can't Do That in Gavin Newsom's California, Explains Chris Rufo



When California Governor Gavin Newsom looks up the word 'nemesis' in the dictionary, he should see two pictures. One would be Nick Shirley, the 24-year-old YouTuber who has exposed HUNDREDS of billions of dollars of fraud in the Golden State under Newsom's watch.

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The second picture should be journalist Chris Rufo, who has equally exposed incredible levels of boondogglery (yes, that's a word we just made up) that Newsom has personally sponsored, such as the bridge to nowhere for butterflies. Yes, butterflies.

And neither Shirley nor Rufo is even close to done yet because, apparently, you can't turn over a rock in California without finding another fraud scandal with Newsom's fingerprints all over it.

Yesterday, Rufo exposed yet another massive waste of taxpayer money from the greasy governor. This time, though, at least it wasn't related to anything important. You know, just the 911 emergency telephone service. Watch:

“Gavin Newsom promised to deliver a brand new 911 system within 3 years for $132 million. Now it is 7 years later, almost $500 million has been spent, and the system they rolled out was such a disaster, they’ve scrapped it.” pic.twitter.com/KmmdPZxe7q — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 30, 2026

Is there ANYTHING Newsom touches that doesn't immediately turn to excrement? (Certainly not the streets of San Francisco.)

The whistleblower who spoke to Rufo explained more about the sheer incompetence and failure in a City-Journal exposé:

A whistleblower claimed that citizens were 'losing faith in the 9-1-1 emergency system.' For good reason: Tuolumne’s emergency system experienced multiple breakdowns. According to an internal document obtained by an NBC affiliate, the county’s network suffered a blackout for some 12 hours straight. In another case, a man who attempted to call 911 five times to report that his garage was on fire couldn’t get through. In yet another, dispatchers could not connect the lines after receiving a '911 call of an active heart attack.' 'Could you imagine making the scariest phone call of your life and thinking no one is coming?' the whistleblower said.

The article outlined another incident in Desert Hot Springs, where a woman attempted to call 911 for her stepfather, but the broken system kept kicking out dispatchers. By the time emergency services arrived, the man had already died.

Is there anything in California that Gavin hasn’t destroyed? https://t.co/l3X9OjRISV — Bytemeharder (@bytemeharder) April 30, 2026

Former residents of the Pacific Palisades could not be reached for comment.

And where did all that money go? — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) April 30, 2026

That's a great question. Rufo offered some answers:

One might be tempted to view Newsom’s Next Gen 911 rollout as a complete failure—after all, the old system is falling apart and the new system has been 'paused.' But as with so many of California’s infrastructure projects, including the 'butterfly bridge' and 'high-speed rail,' the endless delays and cost overruns produce some hidden winners: the state officials who manage the system and the private companies that secure never-ending contracts. In the case of Next Gen 911, Newsom employed an army of unionized officials to oversee the work and approved enormous contracts to the four main vendors: $198 million to Atos Public Safety, $108 million to NGA 911, $56 million to Synergem Technologies, and $56 million to CenturyLink (now Lumen Technologies). The state is sure to spend millions more. Meantime, the losers are always the same: the taxpayers and residents who, in this case, have to keep paying a fee on their monthly phone bill for technology that doesn’t work and keep their fingers crossed that the current system won’t fall apart and send their local dispatchers into a total blackout.

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We can only imagine how much of that $500 million was turned right back around in the form of campaign contributions to Newsom or other Democrats.

Every thing Newsom touches turns into a boondoggle… https://t.co/4sASNpLQ40 — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) April 30, 2026

Golly, if we were 'conspiracy theorists,' we might almost suggest that this happens by design.

But that's just crazy talk, right?

This was a boondoggle designed to fail. Pour millions of dollars down a black hole that coincidentally happened to enrich the right people, then pull the plug citing an unworkable format. California has perfected the art of grift. — ATX MAN TX (@ATXMANATX) April 30, 2026

Does Gavin Newsom know how to get anything accomplished? I mean, other than steering taxpayer funds to politically useful people? https://t.co/L9VrVMeNcX — Ray Sawhill (@raysawhill) April 30, 2026

He is exceptional at that part of 'governing.'

Newsom's got that playbook memorized. He executes it to perfection.

Gavin is now proposing a new semaphore 911 system. This will be comprised of 911,000 LGBTQ+, indigenous, marginalized and/or oppressed minority flag and light persons placed strategically throughout the state for emergency messaging. Using the California minimum living wage… pic.twitter.com/f3shvnFSoj — Practicarian (@GeorgeJ77387661) April 30, 2026

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... standard of $150K each, this system will only cost about $137B per year. Gavin assures us that this system will really work and he can have it up and running in about ten years! Democrats are applauding Gavin's genius and demanding a nationwide rollout!

LOL.

Please. We beg you. Do NOT give Newsom any more ideas.

Another fraud emergency in California... pic.twitter.com/jT93u1M3eQ — historyishiring (@historyishiring) April 30, 2026

When seconds count…

The First Responders will arrive via California Bullet Train… pic.twitter.com/POoaIJQdK4 — Doug Duvall (@Doug_Duvall_365) April 30, 2026

Californians (and Angelenos) have the opportunity this year to do much better.

The question is, will they?

The amount of fraud alone in California is larger than the GDP of most nations.

As Elon Musk would say, 'Let THAT sink in.'

Not a disaster at all. Imagine the kickbacks and campaign cash he got from all the consultants and contractors they hired. You have to expand your mind when it comes to "success". 🤣 — Earl Scott (@rightnGA) April 30, 2026

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Another money laundering operation brought to you by @CAgovernor and his conspirators in the House and Senate of the formerly great state of Komifornia. — DreamingofCali (@CaliDreamingof) April 30, 2026

'French' laundering, money laundering ... Newsom should open a 24-hour dry cleaners instead of running for President.

But knowing him, that would end up being a disaster, too.

And here's the grim punchline for California residents:

According to Rufo's report, now that Newsom's 911 boondoggle has been scrapped, the state is starting over from scratch with a new system.

Estimated (and we laugh when we use that word) completion date? 2030.

So, you know. Just try not to have an emergency in California for the next four years.

Better yet, just call U-Haul instead and get out.





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