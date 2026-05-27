Chris Murphy Went on The View to Again Make It Clear Who He's Rooting for in Trump vs. Iranian Regime

When you combine Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy with the hosts of The View, you just know there's going to be plenty of lying combined with the kind of idiotic hot takes we've come to expect from that show.

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With President Trump in office, that also means that Murphy and the panel will be rooting against the administration and, in this case, coming down on the side of the Iranian regime. Murphy once again was sounding like he took a second job as Iran's foreign minister when he said "a bad deal is better."

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy says America should cave to terrorists:



"A bad deal is better..." pic.twitter.com/R8MIWNO6aQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 26, 2026

Murphy had previously claimed that Iran is two to three times more powerful today than before Trump ordered the strikes, which nobody in their right mind believes (so of course some of The View hosts would agree).

Wow, @ChrisMurphyCT really did say he'd rather have a bad deal than no deal. He's as loyal to his oath of office as he was to his wife and kids. https://t.co/jxR06ZAQEJ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 26, 2026

The remaining Iranian regime certainly appreciates Murphy's help spreading their propaganda.

Chris Murphy is such an idiot. I can’t believe he’s a senator. 🤡



America deserves better. pic.twitter.com/V0Ol7Fh0Pm — JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) May 26, 2026

Murphy doesn't want what's best for America, and it shows.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military and Dems like Chris Murphy can't stand it.

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