Break Out the BS Detector: Chris Murphy Claims Iran Is Two to Three Times More Powerful Today



Why is it that Democrats will never miss an opportunity to show their anti-Americanism, even if it means that they have to make up their false narratives out of whole cloth?

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That was a rhetorical question, by the way.



Since the day that President Trump dropped the first bomb on the terrorist Iranian regime, the left has been declaring defeat at every opportunity. We know part of it is TDS, but it doesn't stop there. They are making the undeniable case that they simply hate America and hate any effort to assert America's greatness and role as the global hegemon. The Atlantic -- best known recently for being sued by Kash Patel for defamation -- has already declared 'checkmate' for the war. In Iran's favor, of course.

Maybe no elected Democrat is more egregious in his anti-American rhetoric than Connecticut's Chris Murphy. In April, he was caught actually cheering for Iran and helping to spread the regime's propaganda. His response that he was being 'sarcastic' didn't fool anyone.

Last night, Murphy continued to spread more manure, telling MS NOW's Chris Hayes (or perhaps Rachel Maddow; we can't tell the difference) that Iran is more powerful today than when the war began. Watch:

Sen. Chris Murphy: "Iran is 2-3 times more powerful today than when this war started" pic.twitter.com/r7pUl7xsDC — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 13, 2026

Of course, Hayes/Maddow did not push back on this ridiculous assertion, which is exactly when Murphy chooses that network to broadcast his lies.

The best that Maddow/Hayes could manage was to raise his/her eyebrows and ask, 'You really think that?' After that, he/she did not gainsay Murphy at all for the rest of the deranged interview.

Murphy could have used his time to make some reasoned, principled objections to the war. Those do exist.

Instead, he chose to scream out a lie so patently false as to be laughable. Because Murphy is beyond reason and has no principles.

This is the ravings of a madman. That is an insane talking point. https://t.co/yO6nbdUuGj — Cruadin (@cruadin) May 13, 2026

'Ravings of a Madman' should be the title of Murphy's memoir.

so if our countries military got completely smashed, that would make us 2-3 x stronger than we were. What is wrong with these people? And how does anyone. believe them. They simply revealed what they are about, and what they could have done is much scarier. Moron https://t.co/HTUPTvm6cJ — The American Storm (@BigJoeBastardi) May 13, 2026

Chris Murphy is a LIAR. pic.twitter.com/yoyDkj3tGG — John J Blenkush (@lostfingerart) May 13, 2026

How? Their air force and navy are in ruins. Their army is hiding in tunnels. https://t.co/bm8nMqLGbp — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) May 13, 2026

Nor does the rest of the world have to come begging to Iran, as Murphy claimed, but there's no point in arguing the details of his insane argument.

Because, you know, it's insane.

@ChrisMurphyCT is a military genius. I remember his lectures at AWS. He knows when you’ve eliminated three layers of political and military leadership, sank 99% of navy, destroyed anti-aircraft sites and drone factories while denying enemy any source of revenue is LOSING! — Mark D. (@Mark_Unleashed) May 13, 2026

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HA!

Murphy and Iran must be playing 4-D chess ... or something.

Reminder: This dirtbag held secret meetings with regime officials and tried to get the IRGC taken off the US designated terror organization list. https://t.co/SIQPTQAbeP — mallen_incognito (@mallen55019) May 13, 2026

Oh, we remember. It makes his cheerleading for the world's biggest state sponsor of terror make a LOT more sense.

Sen. Chris Murphy is 2-3 times more retarded today than when this war started. — @FJackie (@fjackie58853) May 13, 2026

He was always this stupid. He's just a lot louder about it when it comes to Iran.

I absolutely love the specificity of “2-3 times.” Perfect. 10/10. No notes. https://t.co/jft4PLjuGt — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) May 13, 2026

LOL.

Democrats love to cite specific numbers like that.

They think it makes them sound like they have actually researched the issue and didn't just pull those numbers directly out of their ... ahem ... well, the place where Murphy keeps what passes for his brains.

Murphy belongs in an insane asylum



or



on trial. https://t.co/GDuRTWIDRj — EssYouEssWhy (@EssYouEssWhy) May 13, 2026

We'd be OK with either of those. The one place he doesn't belong is in the United States Senate.

pic.twitter.com/5QAUfWT8Ut — Stop the Earth I want to get off! (IFBAP) (@RaffiKalem54397) May 13, 2026

HAAAAAAAAA!

We miss the days when the biggest hoax the Democrats tried to perpetrate was Jussie.

This hoax related to Iran that Murphy is trying to push is much more dangerous. And seditionist.

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How is a senator allowed to say this made up crap on TV?



Why is he spewing Iran's propaganda



This is Sedition. https://t.co/DjDvT2j8wx — Midnight Sax Player (@SgtRJC) May 13, 2026

If it weren't for made-up propaganda, MS NOW would have no reason to exist.

Yeah, that would be a resounding NO.

Forget being 'all there.' Chris Murphy isn't even 25 percent there.

We wish he'd just make it official and move to Iran, where he could become the terror state's very own Baghdad Bob.

One thing's for sure: That would be a fun Air Force mission for President Trump to order.





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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.