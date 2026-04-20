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UH OH! Kash Patel Seeks BIG Bucks in Defamation Lawsuit Against The Atlantic

Doug P. | 11:15 AM on April 20, 2026
Meme

In the last couple of years, certain media outlets have reached multimillion-dollar settlements with Donald Trump after he filed lawsuits over misleading coverage and one deceptively edited video clearly designed to help out Kamala Harris shortly before the 2024 election. 

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Over the weekend, The Atlantic published a hit piece on FBI Director Kash Patel with claims completely from anonymous "sources" with all kinds of allegations about a drinking problem. The Atlantic is still pushing the story today: 

It's been said that many other media outlets took a pass on that, but The Atlantic saw what they were obviously spoon fed and said "Leeeeeeroy Jenkiiiins!" 

Search for any stories related to allegations of excessive drinking by Kash Patel before he became the FBI Director and you'll come up empty. The Left completely invented this narrative after Patel was seen partying with Team USA after the gold media hockey win, so pardon our skepticism.

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From CBS News

The 19-page lawsuit, filed in the District of Columbia, is seeking $250 million in damages. Sarah Fitzpatrick, the reporter who wrote the story, is also named as a defendant.

Patel and the FBI have repeatedly denied allegations in the story, which included allegations that Patel often drinks to excess. The piece, which cited multiple unnamed current and former officials, also said that Patel's "irregular presence at FBI headquarters and in field offices" has delayed "time-sensitive decisions" that require the FBI director's input.

The lawsuit listed 17 allegations in the article that Patel's legal team alleges were "false and defamatory statements of fact," including that he "is known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication."

"Each of the foregoing statements and implications is false. They are so demonstrably and obviously false, or easily refuted, that it was at best reckless to publish them," the suit said.

"It was at best reckless to publish them." Well, that's kind of what The Atlantic does these days. 

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Will some activist judge step in to try and throw this lawsuit out? 

Stay tuned! 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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