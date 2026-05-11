Mark Kelly Pulls Out His Shovel and Keeps Digging Over His Classified Info Leak



As Twitchy's Doug P. reported last night, Senator Mark Kelly of the Seditious Six is in a heap of hot water again. After CBS News' Margaret Brennan posted on Twitter that Kelly had revealed to her specifics from a classified briefing about the United States' munitions stockpiles, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth noticed and advised Kelly that he should probably find a good attorney.

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“Captain” Mark Kelly strikes again.



Now he’s blabbing on TV (falsely & dumbly) about a *CLASSIFIED* Pentagon briefing he received.



Did he violate his oath…again? @DeptofWar legal counsel will review. https://t.co/mPBZHxZqpr — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) May 10, 2026

As Hegseth accurately points out, this would not be the first time that Kelly violated his oath, after he and five other senators encouraged sedition and mutiny within the US Armed Forces.

But instead of shutting up, as any smart person under investigation might, Kelly couldn't help but haul out his shovel and keep digging a hole. Late last night, Kelly posted what he thought was a dunk on Hegseth, with a clip of the two discussing those reserves in a public hearing last week.

We had this conversation in a public hearing a week ago and you said it would take “years” to replenish some of these stockpiles. That’s not classified, it’s a quote from you. This war is coming at a serious cost and you and the president still haven’t explained to the American… https://t.co/q3wX9AjRzO pic.twitter.com/5q7Gg81Xtg — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) May 11, 2026

There are at least two problems with Kelly's post here. First, Hegseth states -- quite clearly -- that our stores are low not because of a month's worth of war in Iran, but from the Biden administration's giving away weapons for YEARS for the pointless Ukraine war.

This would be like how Biden depleted the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over his entire term, and Democrats blaming Trump for high gas prices because he took one trip on Air Force One.

More importantly, Hegseth -- also quite clearly -- refused to go into specific weapons systems in this exchange with Kelly. On the contrary, Kelly spoke VERY specifically to Brennan, naming Tomahawks, ATACMS, SM-3, THAAD rounds, and Patriot rounds.

Seems like great information an enemy would want.

"Some of these stockpiles" is an unclassified description.



Listing the munitions in question by name is a classified description.



Stop lying, Senator Kelly (D-Sedition). — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 11, 2026

Hegseth refused to name any stockpiles in a public forum. Kelly was happy to leak that to Brennan.

That's the difference. And that's why Kelly should face serious consequences.

Cynical Publius added more important context in a longer post:

I handled Top Secret information only a handful of times in my military career.



Every time I did, I remember thinking to myself "Why is this classified? Everybody suspects this is true, it's just common sense..."



But then I remembered that the reason the data was classified… https://t.co/O2gBycUYRi — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 11, 2026

... was so that no one in the know would or could ever confirm or deny whether 'common sense' suspicions were actually true.



THAT is the power of security classifications.



My point is this: it does not matter whether or not anyone has a common sense suspicion that stores of precision munitions might be depleted. When Kelly officially verified that suspicion at the individual munition level, he created a grave breach of national security. Prosecute this traitor.



Remember when some submariner went to the brig because he posted a picture from the inside of a sub? This is far worse. Prosecute.

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Kelly does not have the authority to provide that information to the media in public.

He needs to be prosecuted.

This “irrelevant” Egghead has now made himself “relevant” by allegedly committing sedition. https://t.co/VYi8QL3ug9 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 11, 2026

As we -- and Hegseth -- noted, it wouldn't be the first time.

Remove Mark Kelly from the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence Committees. https://t.co/oYb42CB1qP — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) May 11, 2026

At a minimum. Kelly should also immediately be stripped of any security clearance he has while the investigation proceeds.

We don't think he should be cleared even to know the daily menu in the Pentagon cafeteria.

Dude, if you were smart you'd STFU and lawyer up. https://t.co/7FfvqGvSc5 — John The Main Guy (@JohnTheMainGuy1) May 11, 2026

Being smart is one accusation that no one has ever credibly leveled at Kelly.

Literally nowhere in that discussion is a public statement about the depth of our interceptor magazines. That info is obviously classified and wouldn't be discussed at a public hearing.



Better find a good military lawyer. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 11, 2026

Yep. What he said.

So Secretary Hesgeth gives a vague response and you thought this gave you permission to list in precise detail? Dude you're a disgrace to the uniform. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) May 11, 2026

Saying "some of the stockpiles" does not tell the enemy specifically what systems we are low on, thus giving them a strategic advantage on how to plan an attack.



You are a malformed looking seditious, traitorous idiot! — Oreo_Speedwagon (@1OreoSpeedwagon) May 11, 2026

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Releasing classified information to the public is a crime. pic.twitter.com/ltwf9GF0zC — Sunnydaze (@SunnydazeTanya) May 11, 2026

You're right. The timeline for manufacturing that SecWar testified about is not classified.



But that's not what you said. You gave away classified information on the depletion and resulting state of our weaponry.



That's a crime buddy. And you don't have a clever out designed… — Ser Gregor (@GregorJmacs) May 11, 2026

We normally would say that Kelly is smart enough to know the difference between what Hegseth said in a public hearing and what he told a 'journalist' because he wanted to sound more important than he is.

But we're really not sure anymore that he is.

You’d figure that an “aStRoNaUt” might be smart enough to figure it out…



Guess not. — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) May 11, 2026

You need to explain why YOU are

A-rated by NIAC, the lobbyist arm for IRGC. It means your actions are in line with the priorities that benefit the hell regime in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/OtXcpp5YAv — Global Nomad (@KRAE_USA) May 11, 2026

Yikes! That is a scary list.

Look at all those Democrats (and Thomas Massie) who Iran seems to love.

Regardless of the outcome of the investigation into Kelly's latest act of sedition, he and the other leftists on that list should probably have to answer the question of why America's worst enemies hold them in such high esteem (even if we all already know the answer).

Too bad Margaret Brennan will never ask him about that.





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