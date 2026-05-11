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Mark Kelly Pulls Out His Shovel and Keeps Digging Over His Classified Info Leak

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on May 11, 2026
Sarah D.


As Twitchy's Doug P. reported last night, Senator Mark Kelly of the Seditious Six is in a heap of hot water again. After CBS News' Margaret Brennan posted on Twitter that Kelly had revealed to her specifics from a classified briefing about the United States' munitions stockpiles, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth noticed and advised Kelly that he should probably find a good attorney. 

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As Hegseth accurately points out, this would not be the first time that Kelly violated his oath, after he and five other senators encouraged sedition and mutiny within the US Armed Forces. 

But instead of shutting up, as any smart person under investigation might, Kelly couldn't help but haul out his shovel and keep digging a hole. Late last night, Kelly posted what he thought was a dunk on Hegseth, with a clip of the two discussing those reserves in a public hearing last week. 

There are at least two problems with Kelly's post here. First, Hegseth states -- quite clearly -- that our stores are low not because of a month's worth of war in Iran, but from the Biden administration's giving away weapons for YEARS for the pointless Ukraine war. 

This would be like how Biden depleted the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over his entire term, and Democrats blaming Trump for high gas prices because he took one trip on Air Force One. 

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More importantly, Hegseth -- also quite clearly -- refused to go into specific weapons systems in this exchange with Kelly. On the contrary, Kelly spoke VERY specifically to Brennan, naming Tomahawks, ATACMS, SM-3, THAAD rounds, and Patriot rounds. 

Seems like great information an enemy would want. 

Hegseth refused to name any stockpiles in a public forum. Kelly was happy to leak that to Brennan. 

That's the difference. And that's why Kelly should face serious consequences. 

Cynical Publius added more important context in a longer post: 

... was so that no one in the know would or could ever confirm or deny whether 'common sense' suspicions were actually true. 

THAT is the power of security classifications. 

My point is this: it does not matter whether or not anyone has a common sense suspicion that stores of precision munitions might be depleted. When Kelly officially verified that suspicion at the individual munition level, he created a grave breach of national security. Prosecute this traitor. 

Remember when some submariner went to the brig because he posted a picture from the inside of a sub?  This is far worse. Prosecute.

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Kelly does not have the authority to provide that information to the media in public. 

He needs to be prosecuted. 

As we -- and Hegseth -- noted, it wouldn't be the first time. 

At a minimum. Kelly should also immediately be stripped of any security clearance he has while the investigation proceeds. 

We don't think he should be cleared even to know the daily menu in the Pentagon cafeteria. 

Being smart is one accusation that no one has ever credibly leveled at Kelly. 

Yep. What he said. 

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We normally would say that Kelly is smart enough to know the difference between what Hegseth said in a public hearing and what he told a 'journalist' because he wanted to sound more important than he is. 

But we're really not sure anymore that he is. 

Yikes! That is a scary list.

Look at all those Democrats (and Thomas Massie) who Iran seems to love. 

Regardless of the outcome of the investigation into Kelly's latest act of sedition, he and the other leftists on that list should probably have to answer the question of why America's worst enemies hold them in such high esteem (even if we all already know the answer).

Too bad Margaret Brennan will never ask him about that. 

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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MARK KELLY NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH SENATE DEPARTMENT OF WAR

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