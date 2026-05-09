'Congratulashuns, Garduites!' Jay Jones REALLY Should Have Stayed Off X a Day After His SCOVA Debacle



The person in Virginia having the worst week ever this week is clearly Senate Leader, marijuana dealer, and possible Medicaid fraudster L. Louise Lucas. Following close behind her is Hakeem Jeffries -- and he doesn't even live in Virginia.

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But in very close third place HAS to be current Attorney General Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones. Not only did the Virginia Supreme Court throw out the Democrats' illegal gerrymandering scheme in the Old Dominion yesterday, but in the court opinion, SCOVA specifically called Jones out for being a pretty incompetent lawyer and chief law enforcement officer.

To add hilarious insult to injury, the motion that Jones then hurriedly filed with the US Supreme Court to appeal the decision was riddled with embarrassing spelling errors. Not to mention the fact that the appeal has no chance of being taken up by SCOTUS. This is a state issue. SCOVA has the final say. Even liberal Supremes tend to stay out of meddling in the legal affairs of the 50 states.

All things considered, Jones should have taken the weekend and stayed off social media. Maybe he could've sat in his backyard and fantasized some more about dead Republican children.

But, of course, Jones is a sociopathic narcissist with zero self-awareness, so he couldn't help but boast this afternoon about delivering the commencement address to the graduating class at Norfolk State University.

Congratulations to the Norfolk State University 2026 Graduates! Proud to be on campus today delivering the commencement address. BEHOLD! pic.twitter.com/7mEp6mZHGu — Attorney General Jay Jones (@AGJayJones) May 9, 2026

Yes, Spartans. BEHOLD ... the incompetent imbecile!

Needless to say, this post REALLY did not go well for Jones in the wake of recent events.

Did someone else spellcheck your speech? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/eBmEE6Xt1C — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 9, 2026

We hope someone at least went in and crossed out all the references to murdering his political opponents.

The AG whose office can’t spell for nothing is literally delivering a speech to college graduates. Lord help them. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Hu8YLUbJq3 — Jay Bee (@TheRealJBx) May 9, 2026

It would be hilarious if one of the graduates held up a misspelled sign and showed it to Jones (we'll keep an eye out for that).

At least you aren't attending a spelling bee. https://t.co/T8yjTfjcgz — SUSAN K PLANK (@PlankSusan75718) May 9, 2026

LOL.

Out in the first round.

How sad they had an AG that has never litigated a case in his life, and who also cannot use a spellcheck when filing legal documents. #sad — Shane Wilhoite (@ShaneWilhoite) May 9, 2026

Jones was so incapable of presenting the Democrats' case to SCOVA, they had to bring in outside counsel from -- you guessed it! -- California.

I bet there's a bunch of future Attoneys in that class.https://t.co/2Hn7bvsClX — Little Cow (@bebe_vache) May 9, 2026

Lest we forget, yesterday was not the first time that Jones was presented with a first-grade-level spelling test ... and failed it.

Can they spell “Virginia” and “Senator”?

Maybe they can be your new clerks — Magic Eight Ball (@GiacomoUSA) May 9, 2026

Jones' office can't afford any clerks. They spent that money on hiring a $300,000 per year DEI Coordinator.

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HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

But Jones' struggles with orthography weren't the only reason everyone on X was dragging him. No one has forgotten who he is deep down.

Hey @Norfolkstate Uni... you do realize you have a individual on campus that is known entity, a raw FACT, to make terroristic threats.



You know if he was a Conservative, the campus would be on locked down and he would be escorted off property....RIGHT? https://t.co/Pqh3qyl21K pic.twitter.com/Vb2DJzggOK — 🪖Impenitent2A (@Impenitent2A) May 9, 2026

And woe to any conservative students who might have been graduating today.

Did you threaten the kids graduating who are republicans? Certainly there were a few. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) May 9, 2026

How sad that the children of Republicans needed extra protection today, given your presence. — AnnieTheRunner (@AnnieTheRunner) May 9, 2026

Hopefully, university security made him go through a metal detector before he took the stage.

Hey Jay! Did you threaten anyone at Norfolk State? And oh btw could you please account for the tax money spent on this deception. pic.twitter.com/URle3fxrip — Patriot124 (@Patriot12464901) May 9, 2026

Hey, if the Democrats want to keep burning money on illegal, failed gerrymanders, we're not going to stop them.

BEHOLD! A lying, would be murderer who can’t even spell! 🤣😂🤣😂 — BornToServe (@HammerServes) May 9, 2026

Norfolk State, you can do a LOT better.

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In fact, you could pick pretty much any random person off the street for your commencement address, and you would be doing better.

Based on the comments to his post, the good news for Jay Jones is that he may soon be known more as the dumbest lawyer in America as opposed to simply being known as the guy with violent murder fantasies. https://t.co/bt27160022 — Ian Prior (@iandprior) May 9, 2026

Can't we know him as both?

We'll just go ahead and know him as both.





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