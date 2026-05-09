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Drunk History: AOC Rewrites the American Revolution as a Communist Struggle Against 'Billionaires'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:45 AM on May 09, 2026


America's least favorite barmaid sure has been on a roll lately. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become the embodiment of the famous quote from Adam Savage on Mythbusters: 'I reject your reality and substitute my own.' 

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Just in the last few days alone, she has gone from claiming that no one can possibly earn a billion dollars to inventing a new American history where black people 'invented democracy.' (Cleisthenes and the ancient Athenians could not be reached for comment.) 

She even threw in a little added bonus of race-peddling ignorance, claiming that black representatives are being eliminated in Tennessee, even though the Representative who is expected to lose his seat in the Volunteer State, Steve Cohen, is a white man who is going to lose to a Republican black woman. 

The sky must be a lovely shade of pink in AOC World.

Last night, however, AOC may have even topped herself in a simply stunning level of historical illiteracy, making the bold -- and extremely stupid -- statement that the American Revolution was a fight by peasants against 'the billionaires of their time.' Watch: 

We have to apologize to our Twitchy readers. We know her level of idiocy can be excruciatingly painful to witness at times, but we'll do our best to struggle through it with you. 

Not that AOC has never actually read the Declaration of Independence, but to help her out, we're going to remind her how that document concluded (with some emphasis added on a key phrase): 

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... And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.

The colonists were fighting against the billionaires of their time? 

Someone should tell that to the men who signed the Declaration. 

AOC absolutely does not know who Robert Morris was. But she might recognize a few other names from that era. 

There's even an investment firm today named after Hancock. Kind of a dead giveaway.

Granted, AOC probably thinks that firm was named after a movie superhero played by Will Smith. 

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Whoops. 

There's a reason that men who signed the Declaration of Independence and fought the war pledged their fortunes to the fight. They were ALL wealthy landowners, the same people AOC claims to hate today. 

We'd actually feel a lot better if AOC were drunk when saying things like this. 

It would make her stupidity much easier to explain. And it beats the alternative: 

You can see it in her eyes. You can always see it in the eyes. 

We appreciate Senator Lee politely trying to educate AOC on the actual history of the American Revolution, but we think it's a futile effort. 

She's a lost cause. 

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Thomas Sowell is a national treasure. 

AOC, on the other hand, is a national embarrassment. 

LOL. An evergreen quote from Senator Kennedy. 

It makes us wonder if AOC has ever read even one American history textbook. Even the most leftist of them never make the argument she is making. 

That would explain a lot. 

We saw Trans-Continental Congress open for Crispus and the Attucks at Concord-A-Palooza in 1775. 

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As funny as it is to point and laugh at AOC's ignorance, we're not surprised. Rewriting history to fit their narrative is simply what Marxists do. It's what Marxists always try to do. 

Unfortunately for AOC, though, we do not live in Oceania, and she does not control the Ministry of Information, so she can't rewrite the American Revolution in her Communist image.

Instead, she just sounds dumber than a box of rocks.

Which is convenient. Because she is.

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt (and incomprehensibly ignorant) politicians like AOC.

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Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY HISTORY MARXISM

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