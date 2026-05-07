AOC Is Thinking About How Black Americans Created Democracy in This Country From Nothing

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a guest on the It's Open podcast with obsequious host Ilana Glazer, who responded like a bobblehead to AOC's contention that "you can't earn a billion dollars." "Exactly," agreed Glazer. "That's exactly correct." Commenters agreed that AOC doesn't have it in her to earn a billion dollars, although she's done pretty well for herself with some shady financial dealings.
That wasn't the only thing on AOC's mind … there's room for at least two things in there. In response to the recent Supreme Court ruling that race-based gerrymandering is unconstitutional, AOC has been thinking about how black Americans created democracy in this country. "That's right, that's exactly right," interjected the bobblehead.
"Black Americans created democracy. They built something from nothing." - AOC pic.twitter.com/lfzleL6xEE— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2026
Look at the braindead interviewer. "Exactly right!" 🤡— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 7, 2026
And Ken Burns in his new American Revolution series claims that the Founding Fathers learned democracy from American Indians. 🤡😂😱— Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) May 7, 2026
True story.
She really does think Hamilton the musical was a historically accurate representation of early America. The frightening thing is that most "educated" people in the US are taught this nonsense at college. Everything good in America came from minorities, everything bad was whites— Needle (@Ltrs_Frm_Across) May 7, 2026
Actually transpeople invented democracy— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 7, 2026
Where in the world does she get this stuff?— Mike (@Sypherd82) May 7, 2026
The birthplace of “democracy” is documented to have originated in Athens. Around 500BC.
Last I checked the ancient Greeks were white and democracy was created in Athens.— Mink in a Sink (@GenoBambino1975) May 7, 2026
Recommended
She’s either a lying fabulist or a complete idiot.— Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptic) May 7, 2026
I’m not sure which one is worse.
Leftists think this country was founded in 1964 and everything and everyone beforehand was a lamentable dark age they have yet to fully correct.— Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) May 7, 2026
We need to blow this ideology to bits.
And there are those who believe @AOC will be President.— JBNYSports (@JBNYSports) May 7, 2026
I laughed so hard at this I think I pulled a rib muscle.
While it's true that she did leave out women and trans people, this longer excerpt from Breitbart News (if you can stand it) shows that AOC has also been thinking about Native Americans and immigrants. Everyone but her constituents.
Caution: AOC gets really deep here.
AOC says black people, Native Americans, and immigrants are "what America is all about"— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 7, 2026
"Black Americans really created democracy in this country" pic.twitter.com/OR5akV9M4m
When you put one moron in front of another, one spews stupidity and the other confirms it. .@AOC has absolute ZERO understanding about what the founding fathers did and what they created in the time they did it.— Bonk (@BonkPolitics) May 7, 2026
This is cringeworthy embarassment for a sitting member of Congress.
She is too dumb to be embarrassed by what she says.— MAGA 🇺🇸 (@biglugg77) May 7, 2026
@AOC No. Black people did NOT create democracy in this country. Our founders had origins in the parliamentary system. They took the good from that and built what we have today. Literally NOT A SINGLE black person was involved in that. @AOC, go back to bartending.— Kat Madison (@RoBarDa7340) May 7, 2026
@AOC is playing that game of telling identity groups exactly what they want to hear. Her entire political existence depends on identity.— AAE (@AAC0519) May 7, 2026
She’s saying this to manipulate the black vote as usual— Brandon L McMillan (@BrandonLMC777) May 7, 2026
We don't agree. We think she's saying it because it's what liberalism has indoctrinated her to say. Just look at the host eating it up … she's practically licking AOC's face.
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