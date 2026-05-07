AOC Is Thinking About How Black Americans Created Democracy in This Country From Nothing

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a guest on the It's Open podcast with obsequious host Ilana Glazer, who responded like a bobblehead to AOC's contention that "you can't earn a billion dollars." "Exactly," agreed Glazer. "That's exactly correct." Commenters agreed that AOC doesn't have it in her to earn a billion dollars, although she's done pretty well for herself with some shady financial dealings.

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That wasn't the only thing on AOC's mind … there's room for at least two things in there. In response to the recent Supreme Court ruling that race-based gerrymandering is unconstitutional, AOC has been thinking about how black Americans created democracy in this country. "That's right, that's exactly right," interjected the bobblehead.

"Black Americans created democracy. They built something from nothing." - AOC pic.twitter.com/lfzleL6xEE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2026

Look at the braindead interviewer. "Exactly right!" 🤡 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 7, 2026

And Ken Burns in his new American Revolution series claims that the Founding Fathers learned democracy from American Indians. 🤡😂😱 — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) May 7, 2026

True story.

She really does think Hamilton the musical was a historically accurate representation of early America. The frightening thing is that most "educated" people in the US are taught this nonsense at college. Everything good in America came from minorities, everything bad was whites — Needle (@Ltrs_Frm_Across) May 7, 2026

Actually transpeople invented democracy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 7, 2026

Where in the world does she get this stuff?



The birthplace of “democracy” is documented to have originated in Athens. Around 500BC. — Mike (@Sypherd82) May 7, 2026

Last I checked the ancient Greeks were white and democracy was created in Athens. — Mink in a Sink (@GenoBambino1975) May 7, 2026

She’s either a lying fabulist or a complete idiot.



I’m not sure which one is worse. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptic) May 7, 2026

Leftists think this country was founded in 1964 and everything and everyone beforehand was a lamentable dark age they have yet to fully correct.



We need to blow this ideology to bits. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) May 7, 2026

And there are those who believe @AOC will be President.



I laughed so hard at this I think I pulled a rib muscle. — JBNYSports (@JBNYSports) May 7, 2026

While it's true that she did leave out women and trans people, this longer excerpt from Breitbart News (if you can stand it) shows that AOC has also been thinking about Native Americans and immigrants. Everyone but her constituents.

Caution: AOC gets really deep here.

AOC says black people, Native Americans, and immigrants are "what America is all about"



"Black Americans really created democracy in this country" pic.twitter.com/OR5akV9M4m — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 7, 2026

When you put one moron in front of another, one spews stupidity and the other confirms it. .@AOC has absolute ZERO understanding about what the founding fathers did and what they created in the time they did it.



This is cringeworthy embarassment for a sitting member of Congress. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) May 7, 2026

She is too dumb to be embarrassed by what she says. — MAGA 🇺🇸 (@biglugg77) May 7, 2026

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@AOC No. Black people did NOT create democracy in this country. Our founders had origins in the parliamentary system. They took the good from that and built what we have today. Literally NOT A SINGLE black person was involved in that. @AOC, go back to bartending. — Kat Madison (@RoBarDa7340) May 7, 2026

@AOC is playing that game of telling identity groups exactly what they want to hear. Her entire political existence depends on identity. — AAE (@AAC0519) May 7, 2026

She’s saying this to manipulate the black vote as usual — Brandon L McMillan (@BrandonLMC777) May 7, 2026

We don't agree. We think she's saying it because it's what liberalism has indoctrinated her to say. Just look at the host eating it up … she's practically licking AOC's face.

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