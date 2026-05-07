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AOC Is Thinking About How Black Americans Created Democracy in This Country From Nothing

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on May 07, 2026

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a guest on the It's Open podcast with obsequious host Ilana Glazer, who responded like a bobblehead to AOC's contention that "you can't earn a billion dollars." "Exactly," agreed Glazer. "That's exactly correct." Commenters agreed that AOC doesn't have it in her to earn a billion dollars, although she's done pretty well for herself with some shady financial dealings.

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That wasn't the only thing on AOC's mind … there's room for at least two things in there. In response to the recent Supreme Court ruling that race-based gerrymandering is unconstitutional, AOC has been thinking about how black Americans created democracy in this country. "That's right, that's exactly right," interjected the bobblehead.

True story.

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While it's true that she did leave out women and trans people, this longer excerpt from Breitbart News (if you can stand it) shows that AOC has also been thinking about Native Americans and immigrants. Everyone but her constituents.

Caution: AOC gets really deep here.

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We don't agree. We think she's saying it because it's what liberalism has indoctrinated her to say. Just look at the host eating it up … she's practically licking AOC's face.

***

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