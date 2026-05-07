No, AOC: You Big DUMMY Can't Earn a Billion Dollars — But Brilliant Creators and Innovators Can

No, AOC, YOU can't earn a billion dollars. Other people are brilliant and create and invent and they can earn a billion dollars. What is shocking is AOC has earned a million dollars saying stupid Commie stuff.

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: You can't earn a billion dollars.



Ilana Glazer: That's right.



AOC: You just can't earn that.



Glazer: That's exactly correct.



AOC: You can get market power. You can break rules. You can do all sorts of things. You can abuse labor laws.



Glazer: Yup.… pic.twitter.com/VJIAm9ptqL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 7, 2026

She gets dumber by the day. https://t.co/MIFuC6zTaO — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 7, 2026

Shockingly enough, she does.

What a naive and wrong point of view. So much of leftist politics and thinking these days is about justifying envy.



I’ve co-founded six different multi-billion dollar companies, with more on the way.



AOC perhaps isn’t bright enough to make a lot of money without massive grift -… https://t.co/aY9DSusyep — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) May 7, 2026

Envy is so corrosive. It's why The Bible warns against it.

No, Alexandria… YOU can’t earn a billion dollars. You see, those who can and have don’t share the limits of your knowledge and imagination. I understand that it’s psychologically soothing to chalk the disparity up to immorality on their part; but that doesn’t make it true. https://t.co/pgeop8tbp0 — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) May 7, 2026

She wants to pretend it's all luck so she doesn't have to face the reality some people are more intelligent, more creative, more brilliant and just work harder.

There are a remarkable number of people who proceed from the premise “I could never do anything of a certain value” to the conclusion “no one could do something of that value.”



Those people are narcissists. https://t.co/mxmLbxAce2 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) May 7, 2026

She wants to believe she is the smartest person in every room, so if she admits people can EARN that kind of money, she'd have to admit she is not.

Trying to convince people that you can’t possibly earn large sums of money is a new tactic. https://t.co/nBcwnTv71j — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 7, 2026

Her entire salary is stolen from people https://t.co/gNiaH7zXnu — Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) May 7, 2026

She certainly is not doing anything of value.

If we had 500 more trillionaire founders, your standard of living would be 2x higher.



If we had 500 more politicians, your standard of living would be lower.



Makes you think 🤔 https://t.co/C6SaS6BtRA — toly 🇺🇸 (@toly) May 7, 2026

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The argument only works by redefining “earn” to exclude large scale value creation from the start.



If millions voluntarily buy your products or invest in your company, wealth can absolutely be earned through trade at scale.



AOC jumps from: “Some rich people abuse power” to “No… https://t.co/qfA22o2UaY — Rock Chartrand🤑 (@RockChartrand) May 7, 2026

That's way too many big words for AOC.

The only argument AOC, Pramila Jayapal, Zohran Mamdani, Rashida Tlaib, Andre Carson, and Ilhan Omar has is that Americans can't do anything and only collectivism through mass migration will save us. https://t.co/fxMAucBgn1 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 7, 2026

At least they're sticking to the company line.





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