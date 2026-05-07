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No, AOC: You Big DUMMY Can't Earn a Billion Dollars — But Brilliant Creators and Innovators Can

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on May 07, 2026
Meme

No, AOC, YOU can't earn a billion dollars. Other people are brilliant and create and invent and they can earn a billion dollars. What is shocking is AOC has earned a million dollars saying stupid Commie stuff. 

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Shockingly enough, she does.

Envy is so corrosive. It's why The Bible warns against it.

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She wants to pretend it's all luck so she doesn't have to face the reality some people are more intelligent, more creative, more brilliant and just work harder.

She wants to believe she is the smartest person in every room, so if she admits people can EARN that kind of money, she'd have to admit she is not. 

She certainly is not doing anything of value.

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That's way too many big words for AOC. 

At least they're sticking to the company line.


 

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY SOCIALISM

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